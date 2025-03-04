Trey Lyles News: Nearly double-doubles

Lyles supplied nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and six assists over 20 minutes during Monday's 122-98 win over the Mavericks.

With Domantas Sabonis out with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, a few more minutes could continue to trickle down to Lyles if he plays like this. He's had a very quiet season overall, posting 6.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 18.4 minutes per contest.