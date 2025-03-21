Trey Lyles News: Season-high 22 points in loss

Lyles supplied 22 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 24 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 loss to Chicago.

Lyles led the second unit with a season high in points, marking his highest scoring outing since Jan. 23, 2023. The big man has been serving as the club's primary backup center due to Domantas Sabonis (ankle) being sidelined, though Lyles has played more minutes than Jonas Valanciunas in each of his last four appearances off the bench. In that four-game span, Lyles has averaged 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 24.0 minutes per contest.