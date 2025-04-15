Tristan da Silva News: Returning to bench
Da Silva isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's Play-In Game versus the Hawks, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.
Paolo Banchero will reclaim his starting spot from da Silva after missing Orlando's final two outings of the regular season due to right ankle soreness. Da Silva has averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.2 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.
