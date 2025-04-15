Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Returning to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Da Silva isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's Play-In Game versus the Hawks, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Paolo Banchero will reclaim his starting spot from da Silva after missing Orlando's final two outings of the regular season due to right ankle soreness. Da Silva has averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.2 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now