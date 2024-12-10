NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at MIL: Magic 8-2 in last 10 games; Bucks 8-4 at home

DAL at OKC: Mavs on seven-game win streak; Thunder 9-2 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): Questionable; Franz Wagner (oblique): OUT

DAL - Naji Marshall (illness), P.J. Washington (illness): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Mavericks

Gilgeous-Alexander reached the 30-point mark in eight of the last 10 games, while averaging 32.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals over that span. He also finished with 58.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Mavericks.

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,000) vs. Magic

Lillard scored just 15 points in the last game, but he also racked up six boards, 11 assists and a steal to reach the 40 DK-point mark for the eighth time in 10 games since returning from a three-game absence. He is likely to thrive against a shorthanded Magic squad that is giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,700) vs. Mavericks

Williams continues to stuff the stat sheet, reaching the 20-point mark in each of the last four games, including a 50 DK-point effort in the most recent outing. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Mavs, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,100) vs. Magic

Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across the last five games, including two with over 60 DK points and a high of 78. He has a great opportunity to shine against the Magic, who are missing a couple of key players in the frontcourt.

Mid-Range Money

Jalen Suggs, Magic ($7,300) at Bucks

Suggs is coming off a 26-point performance and topped 30 DK points in each of the last three games. He must continue to step up as a scoring option for his shorthanded squad, and he should do well against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($7,100) vs. Mavericks

Hartenstein has been a force on the glass, averaging 12.8 rebounds per game since making his season debut in late November. He also reached a minimum of 35 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 46.3. The Thunder's big man has a chance to pad his stats against the Mavs, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($5,600) vs. Magic

Portis accumulated 40.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his last 10 outings. He continues to offer the Bucks a great energy burst off the bench and should thrive against the Magic's shorthanded lineup.

Goga Bitadze, Magic ($5,400) at Bucks

Bitadze looks to be finding his rhythm while handling an increased workload for the shorthanded Magic. He is averaging 11.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks over his last five appearances, including two with more than 40 DK points.

Value Picks

Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,200) at Bucks

Anthony stepped up to deliver a total of 26.5 DK points in his previous outing and is averaging 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his last three appearances. He must continue to kick it up a notch while his team is missing their two top scorers, and he has a good chance to get his shot going against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($3,700) vs. Mavericks

Caruso topped 20 DK points in each of his two games since returning from a five-game absence. He does a great job padding his stats with his all-around effort, chipping in contributions across the board.

Tristan da Silva, Magic ($3,800) at Bucks

da Silva is expected to pick up another start for his shorthanded squad. He is averaging 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 15 starts this season, and he registered a high of 23.0 DK points among those outings. He faces a good opportunity to boost his production against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.