NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, January 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate excludes the early game between Boston and Oklahoma City, leaving us with five games to choose from. The first tipoff is at 6:00 p.m. EST, and we've done our best to provide recommendations for FanDuel's wide array of available contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

Pelicans-Wizards is the surprising winner in projected total, and we gave this matchup its due in our endorsements. We also risked the blowout potential and loaded up with a couple of Cavs. I'm also a fan of the nightcap between the Warriors and Kings alongside plenty of other options elsewhere.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

CHA LaMelo Ball (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

CHA Brandon Miller (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The tough matchup against Cleveland compels me to avoid a recommendation, though Vasilije Micic ($4,800) will start if Ball can't go. And I'm honestly not thrilled about using him.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (hip) - DOUBTFUL

SAC Keegan Murray (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Malik Monk ($6,800) has played lights-out in the backcourt, so pivoting to him is a no-brainer. I'd also give a slight boost to DeMar DeRozan's ($7,200) value if Murray misses.

NOP Dejounte Murray (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

A few direct replacements will emerge from the bench, yet I'm inclined to give CJ McCollum ($7,900) the nod should Murray not play

WAS Jordan Poole (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Malcolm Brogdon ($5,700) will see increased production again if Poole is absent, and the matchup against New Orleans could be a spot for the Wizards to snag a rare win.

ORL Jalen Suggs (back) - OUT

ORL Anthony Black (back) - QUESTIONABLE

If both backcourt options are out, the door should open for Cole Anthony ($5,100) to start and earn a significant role against the Jazz.

GSW Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - OUT

Kuminga left the court on crutches, implying an extended absence for the Warriors' frontcourt. I assume Kyle Anderson ($3,700) will be a popular bargain choice, but it also opens things up for Andrew Wiggins ($6,400).

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT

Rather than dive deep for a budget pivot, I'll instead give Collin Sexton ($6,200) additional minutes when building projections for this matchups.

ELITE PLAYERS

Anthony Davis ($11,500) is the only player above $10k on Sunday, and I think he's a fade opposite Alperen Sengun who could give AD some trouble. We have other centers and power forwards if we exclude him.

We find a replacement at both of those positions in the 9k range with Domantas Sabonis ($9,400) at a favorable salary. Though he won't have De'Aaron Fox to move the ball around, the absence of Jonathan Kuminga dilutes Golden State's interior efficiency.

In the $8k tier, I'll claim Evan Mobley ($8,300) and his dual eligibility for exposure in several lineups. Charlotte isn't particularly strong against opposing frontcourts and he's double-doubled in both meetings with the Hornets, including a massive 41/10 line back in November.

The lack of appealing guard options at this level means we'll generally go cheaper across our four available guard positions, and I'm comfortable beginning my builds with Sabonis and Mobley providing the anchor.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Trey Murphy, NOP ($7,500) @ WAS

Dejounte Murray's potential absence will put more pressure on Murphy to produce, though I believe this is a favorable spot for most available Pelicans. The teams just met a few days ago where the Pels generated 132 points with Murphy posting a 17/5/5 line. The rematch has room for improvement, and I predict spikes for every metric.

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,500) vs. CHA

Garland has scored at least 36.3 FDFP in each of his past six games with a peak of 47.9. My endorsement of him isn't a knock on Donovan Mitchell, but his teammate sometimes has trouble matching value. For whatever reason, Garland has remained a full $1k below Mitchell, even though their numbers have been remarkably similar of late. After witnessing Garland's 14 assists against the Lakers earlier this week, you know his numbers could pop in multiple categories with the right setup. The Hornets will be shorthanded in the backcourt, and it's a perfect time to take advantage.

Amen Thompson, HOU ($6,600) vs. LAL

Get ready for a few good games for Thompson. I purposely excluded Jabari Smith's hand injury so I could give this endorsement additional detail. I think Thompson will return from his suspension and run hot right away. Cam Whitmore ($4,800) and Dillon Brooks ($5,100) will also pitch in, but I like Thompson's upside best in the new scenario. I'm more worried about Tari Eason's potential, yet his return date is still unclear.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,300) vs. LAL

We lack 2024 data since these clubs have yet to meet, though Green's numbers against the 2023 Lakers are interesting to explore. While he struggled against them on the road, he laid two of his best lines of the season against them at home. It's a reach to rely on an edge like this, but I'll consider Green despite his positional limitations if you factor in his favorable salary and LA's new backcourt adjustments.

Tristan da Silva, ORL ($5,000) vs. UTA

Taking Da Silva isn't without risk, but it's obvious the Magic are giving the rookie every opportunity to make an impact. Absences across the roster continue to provide him more minutes and chances to prove his worth as a first-round pick. Da Silva's numbers jump around a bit, yet his value and potential upside make him an interesting prospect.

I'll now give a few additional endorsements, with one pick per position:

PG/SG Keon Ellis, SAC ($5,200)

SG Brandon Boston, NOP ($4,600)

SF/PF Dean Wade, CLE ($4,100)

PF/C John Collins, UTA ($6,700)

C Jonas Valanciunas, NOP ($5,500)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.