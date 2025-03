Herro (illness) is probable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro is expected to suit up for his third consecutive contest while he deals with a head cold. The sharpshooter has averaged 23.7 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers across 36.2 minutes per game in nine outings since the All-Star break.