Tyler Herro News: Crowned 3-Point Champ

Herro defeated Golden State's Buddy Hield in the final round of Saturday's Starry 3-Point Contest, winning for the first time in his career and dethroning Damian Lillard.

Herro had a challenging path to winning the 3-Point Contest on Saturday in San Francisco, as he had to square off against some of the best three-point shooters in the league, from two-time 3-Point Contest champion Damian Lillard to Buddy Hield, Cameron Johnson, Norman Powell, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham and Darius Garland. However, the Heat star was red-hot in this contest, putting up 24 points in one round down the stretch and ultimately outlasting Hield, who had homecourt advantage, and Garland. The Kentucky product will now play in his first All-Star appearance on Sunday before getting back to work with Miami, where he's having arguably the best year of his career, averaging career-high numbers in points (23.9), rebounds (5.5) and assists (5.5) while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.