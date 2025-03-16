Tyler Herro News: Struggles with shot Saturday

Herro amassed eight points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-91 loss to the Grizzlies.

Herro posted his worst scoring output of the season Saturday, and although this was a game in which the entire Heat team looked overmatched, Herro simply never got it going. He'll aim to bounce back against the Knicks on Monday, as he was averaging a solid 21.7 points per game in March before this disastrous performance.