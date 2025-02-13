Aaron Rodgers News: New York officially moving on

The Jets officially informed Rodgers on Thursday that the team will be "moving in a different direction at quarterback."

Rodgers' tenure in New York comes to a conclusion after two years as a starter, with his first year having been limited to a mere handful of regular-season snaps before the storied veteran suffered an Achilles tear. The Jets' decision to move on was anticipated, but making the announcement official early in the offseason could make it easier for the 41-year-old quarterback to find an alternative opportunity. Rodgers has one season remaining on the three-year contract he signed with the Jets in July of 2023, which positions New York for a cap hit of $49 million in dead money if he were to be released. If he were cut with a post-June 1 designation, the team could opt to more flexibly split up his $49 million in dead money over the next two seasons. Rodgers racked up a solid 3,897 passing yards, with a 28:11 TD:INT, across 17 regular-season appearances in 2024.