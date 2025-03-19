Fantasy Football
Ahkello Witherspoon headshot

Ahkello Witherspoon News: Staying in L.A.

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 7:46am

The Rams re-signed Witherspoon to a one-year deal Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Witherspoon will remain in Los Angeles after spending the last two seasons of his career with the Rams. He's coming off a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 36 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble while playing in 15 total games between the regular season and playoffs. He's expected to remain one of the Rams' top cornerbacks in 2025.

Ahkello Witherspoon
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
