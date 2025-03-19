Al-Quadin Muhammad News: Brought back by Detroit
The Lions re-signed Muhammad to a one-year deal Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Muhammad appeared in just nine regular-season games for the Lions in 2024, recording 11 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defended across 230 defensive snaps. Now that he's re-signed with Detroit, the 29-year-old is expected to serve as one of the team's top rotational defensive ends in 2025, playing behind Aidan Hutchinson (lower leg) and Josh Paschal.
