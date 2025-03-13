Alexander Mattison News: Joining Miami

Mattison is signing with the Dolphins, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Mattison is swapping teams with Raheem Mostert, whose deal with the Raiders was reported about two hours earlier. While Mostert perhaps has a chance to rebound from a disappointing 2024 and earn a key role, Mattison will merely be competing for a backup job behind De'Von Achane. The Dolphins presumably hope 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright secures the second spot on the depth chart, with Mattison essentially being a backup plan for the backup. It's a tough situation for earning playing time, albeit with the outside chance of a handsome payoff if injuries eventually thrust him into a starting role in Mike McDaniel's offense.