Gameday Injuries: Week 18

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. Tyler Huntley , who was impressive while throwing for 225 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 52 yards and

The Eagles' Jalen Hurts (concussion/finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. No. 2 quarterback Kenny Pickett is nursing sore ribs that he aggravated in a Week 17 win over the Cowboys and is listed as questionable in his own right, so Tanner McKee , who threw a pair of touchdown passes on his first four NFL attempts in Week 17 in relief of Pickett, is expected to draw the start versus New York.

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (ankle/rest) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion all week. Mahomes is getting some extra rest for his mild high-ankle sprain and will cede the Week 18 start to Carson Wentz , who's only made two pass attempts this season.

We've reached the final Sunday of the regular season, and as with many closing weeks, there are plenty of moving parts in terms of player availability. Certain teams with postseason positioning wrapped up will be resting key stars, while other teams have shut down injured players. To make matters even more interesting, there are still some fantasy leagues holding championships this week, amid plenty of uncertainty. Without further ado, let's see where things stand as of early Sunday morning:

We've reached the final Sunday of the regular season, and as with many closing weeks, there are plenty of moving parts in terms of player availability. Certain teams with postseason positioning wrapped up will be resting key stars, while other teams have shut down injured players. To make matters even more interesting, there are still some fantasy leagues holding championships this week, amid plenty of uncertainty. Without further ado, let's see where things stand as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (ankle/rest) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion all week. Mahomes is getting some extra rest for his mild high-ankle sprain and will cede the Week 18 start to Carson Wentz, who's only made two pass attempts this season.

The Eagles' Jalen Hurts (concussion/finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. No. 2 quarterback Kenny Pickett is nursing sore ribs that he aggravated in a Week 17 win over the Cowboys and is listed as questionable in his own right, so Tanner McKee, who threw a pair of touchdown passes on his first four NFL attempts in Week 17 in relief of Pickett, is expected to draw the start versus New York.

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. Tyler Huntley, who was impressive while throwing for 225 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 52 yards and another score in Week 17 against the Browns, prepared as the starter all week and is expected to serve as Miami's starter in a must-win game to keep postseason hopes alive.

The Colts' Anthony Richardson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. Veteran Joe Flacco, who threw for 330 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a Week 17 loss to the Giants, will be under center once again for Indianapolis.

The Saints' Derek Carr (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. Carr attempted a simulated game situation during both Week 17 and Week 18 prep but did not have enough functionality in his hand on either occasions to receive clearance to play. Rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler, who showed some improvement in Week 17 by throwing for 218 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and rushing for 46 yards on three attempts against the Raiders, will draw one more start to close out the season.

The 49ers' Brock Purdy (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. Purdy hurt his elbow on San Francisco's final drive in a Monday night loss to the Lions, and in his stead Sunday, Joshua Dobbs, who capped off the possession in which Purdy went down with a rushing touchdown, will draw the start.

The Patriots' Drake Maye (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per beat writer reports citing head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, Maye is expected to play. If he were to reverse course or have a setback, veteran Jacoby Brissett would retake the reins of New England's offense.

The Eagles' Kenny Pickett (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. Per Friday reports, third-string quarterback Tanner McKee relayed to a local Philadelphia radio station that he was preparing for his first NFL start, lending credence to the notion Pickett could sit out and give his sore ribs extra time to heal ahead of the postseason.

RUNNING BACKS

The Eagles' Saquon Barkley (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. Barkley will sit out ahead of the postseason despite being only 101 yards away from setting a new all-time rushing yardage record, leaving the backfield to a likely combination of Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley (concussion).

The Saints' Alvin Kamara (groin) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Kendre Miller (concussion), New Orleans' ground attack is expected to consist of recent arrival Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who made his team debut in Week 17, as well as Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims.

The Lions' David Montgomery (knee) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jahmyr Gibbs will continue to handle a lead-back role in the high-stakes clash with Minnesota, while Craig Reynolds (back), Jermar Jefferson and rookie fourth-round pick Sione Vaki rotate in for snaps behind him.

The Rams' Kyren Williams (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after only getting in a full Friday practice this week. In his absence, rookie Blake Corum is expected to lead Los Angeles' ground attack while Ronnie Rivers and Cody Schrader serve as his backups.

The Titans' Tony Pollard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans and finished the week with a Friday absence after back-to-back limited practices to open the week. As per early Sunday reports, Pollard is expected to play. Pollard has multiple performance-related incentives within his reach Sunday, so he should fill his usual workload while Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley operate as complementary options in the absence of No. 2 back Tyjae Spears (concussion).

The Cardinals' James Conner (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. In his absence and that of Trey Benson (ankle) Sunday against the 49ers, Michael Carter is expected to serve as Arizona's primary running back.

The Cardinals' Trey Benson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In his absence and that of James Conner (knee) Sunday against the 49ers, Michael Carter is expected to serve as Arizona's primary running back, while DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones may rotate in Benson's usual No. 2 role.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence and the expected one of Kareem Hunt (coach's decision), Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are likely to handle the majority of the available running back touches.

The Chiefs' Kareem Hunt (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after only getting in a full Friday practice this week. In his absence and the expected one of Isiah Pacheco (ribs), Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are likely to handle the majority of the available running back touches.

The Panthers' Miles Sanders (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after sandwiching two full practices around a limited Thursday session this past week. If Sanders suits up, it remains to be seen how he and Raheem Blackshear will split carries in Carolina's ground attack.

The Raiders' Ameer Abdullah (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Alexander Mattison should function as Las Vegas' lead back while rookie Dylan Laube likely acts as the change-of-pace option.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Alvin Kamara (groin), Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to serve as the primary early-down back for New Orleans.

The Titans' Tyjae Spears (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley are projected to serve as the backups to Tony Pollard (ankle), who's expected to play.

The Chargers' Gus Edwards (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, J.K. Dobbins will continue in his lead-back role while Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins operate as his backups.

The Lions' Craig Reynolds (back) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after missing Friday's practice. If Reynolds can't suit up, rookie Sione Vaki would be in line to serve as Jahmyr Gibbs' primary backup versus Minnesota.

The Eagles' Will Shipley (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants but finished the week with two full practices after opening the week with a limited session Wednesday. If Shipley can play, he'll be in line for an expanded role as the likely No. 2 back behind Kenneth Gainwell with Saquon Barkley out for rest purposes.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets and finished the week with a Friday absence after putting in limited and full practices on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. If Hill suits up, he's expected to work with Tyler Huntley as his quarterback for the second straight game after the speedy wideout posted a 9-105 line on nine targets against the Browns in Week 17.

The Eagles' A.J. Brown (coach's decision/knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his expected absence and that of DeVonta Smith (coach's decision/wrist), Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson are expected to serve as Philadelphia's top two receivers.

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith (coach's decision/wrist) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his expected absence and that of A.J. Brown (coach's decision/knee), Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson are expected to serve as Philadelphia's top two receivers.

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets and finished the week with a full practice Friday following consecutive limited sessions. As per head coach Mike McDaniels' comments to the media Friday, there is optimism Waddle will suit up following a two-game absence. If he does play versus New York, he'll likely be operating with Tyler Huntley as his quarterback instead of Tua Tagovailoa (hip).

The Bills' Amari Cooper (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots despite finishing the week with two full practices. Buffalo's front-line players aren't expected to play more than a series or two versus New England, so the veteran wideout's absence shouldn't have much of an impact.

The Rams' Puka Nacua (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after only putting in a full Friday practice this week. In his absence and that of Cooper Kupp (coach's decision), Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are likely to serve as Los Angeles' top two receivers.

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after only putting in a full Friday practice this week. In his absence and that of Puka Nacua (coach's decision), Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are likely to serve as Los Angeles' top two receivers.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jauan Jennings is expected to serve as San Francisco's No. 1 receiver, while Ricky Pearsall will slide into the No. 2 role after posting a career-best 8-141-1 line in the Week 17 Monday night loss to the Lions.

The Falcons' Darnell Mooney (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after following a limited practice Thursday with a Friday absence. As per early Sudnay reports, Mooney is a long shot to play in a must-win game for Atlanta. If he indeed sits out, veteran Ray-Ray McCloud will bump up to the No. 2 receiver role alongside Drake London.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, Quentin Johnston will move into the No. 2 receiver role alongside Ladd McConkey.

The Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) remains on injured reserve and is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers despite practicing in full all week. In Olave's ongoing absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling will continue to serve as New Orleans' primary deep threat, while Kevin Austin will remain in the No. 2 role.

The Packers' Christian Watson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears and managed to work back to a limited Friday practice following consecutive absences to open the week. If Watson can't play, Dontayvion Wicks will move into the No. 3 receiver role and operate as a deep threat, while more opportunities could also be available for starters Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs.

The Panthers' Xavier Legette (hip/wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons and downgraded from a full practice Wednesday to consecutive limited sessions to finish the week. If the rookie, who followed the same practice participation pattern in Week 17 and played versus the Buccaneers, does suit up, he should operate in his usual No. 2 role.

The Lions' Kalif Raymond (foot) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after practicing in full all week. If Raymond plays, he should function in his usual reserve receiver role and likely operate as the primary returner as well.

The Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Shepard can't play, Ryan Miller is likely to once again work as the No. 3 receiver.

The Bills' Curtis Samuel (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Samuel plays, he could have a chance at an expanded role with Buffalo's front-line players expected to see limited snaps versus New England.

The Cardinals' Michael Wilson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion Friday. If Wilson can't suit up, Greg Dortch is likely to move into the No. 2 role versus San Francisco.

The Titans' Tyler Boyd (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In Boyd's absence, Mason Kinsey could move into the No. 3 receiver role behind starters Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Commanders' Dyami Brown is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys after working up from a missed session Wednesday to a limited practice Thursday and full participation Friday following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. However, it remains to be seen if Brown will reclaim his No. 2 role, as Olamide Zaccheaus posted an 8-85-1 line on nine targets while filling in for him in Week 17 against the Falcons.

TIGHT ENDS

The 49ers' George Kittle (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. If Kittle can't suit up, veteran Eric Saubert will operate as San Francisco's primary tight end versus Arizona.

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce (rest/coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after only getting a full Friday practice in this week. In Kelce's expected absence, Noah Gray should operate as Kansas City's primary tight end while Peyton Hendershot serves as his backup.

The Patriots' Hunter Henry (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Henry can't play, Austin Hooper will serve as New England's top tight end versus Buffalo.

The Jets' Tyler Conklin (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but finished the week with a limited Friday practice after back-to-back absences to open the week. If Conklin can't suit up, Jeremy Ruckert would step into the No. 1 tight end role against Miami.

The Saints' Juwan Johnson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Johnson can't suit up, Foster Moreau would fill the top tight-end role against Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers' Cade Otton (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints but did manage to finish the week with two limited practices. In his likely absence, second-year pro Payne Durham and rookie Devin Culp should operate as Tampa Bay's top two tight ends.

The Titans' Chig Okonkwo (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans and finished the week with a missed practice Friday after a limited session Thursday. If Okonkwo can't play, Nick Vannett and Josh Whylie would likely split Tennesse's tight-end duties fairly evenly.

KICKERS

The Titans' Nick Folk (abdomen) remains out for Sunday's game against the Texans after sandwiching a pair of absences around a limited Thursday practice this week. Matthew Wright, who made both of his field-goal attempts and his one PAT in Week 17 against the Jaguars, will serve as Tennessee's placekicker for a second straight week.

The Jets' Greg Zuerlein (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. Greg Joseph, who was promoted from the practice squad, will serve as New York's placekicker for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins.

The Cardinals' Matt Prater (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Prater's absence to close out the season means Chad Ryland, who's gone an impressive 26-for-30 on field-goal attempts for Arizona, will once again serve as the placekicker for the finale versus San Francisco.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he can only return if Green Bay makes the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Jets' Sauce Gardner (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Patriots' Christian Gonzalez (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Raiders' Nate Hobbs (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Commanders' Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Chiefs' Trent McDuffie (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Eagles' Darius Slay (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Safeties

The 49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Chargers' Alohi Gilman (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Patriots Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Chiefs' Justin Reid (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Cowboys' Donovan Wilson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Packers' Evan Williams (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Defensive Linemen

The Chiefs' George Karlaftis (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Chiefs' Chris Jones (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Dolphins' Calais Campbell (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Eagles' Jalen Carter (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Cowboys' Mazi Smith (pelvis) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Jets' Quinnen Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Linebackers

The Lions' Alex Anzalone (forearm) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings.

The Eagles' Zack Baun (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Eagles' Nakobe Dean (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Chiefs' Nick Bolton (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Patriots' Anfernee Jennings (knee) is questionable for Sudnay's game against the Bills.

The Giants' Micah McFadden (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Jaguars' Ventrell Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Cardinals' Mack Wilson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Panthers' Josey Jewell (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Vikings' Pat Jones (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Lions.

The Titans' Arden Key (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Saints' Pete Werner (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins' Anthony Walker (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Packers' Quay Walker (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Chiefs' Drue Tranquill (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.