Austin Corbett Injury: Staying in Carolina

Corbett signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The deal ensures Corbett doesn't enter the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He converted from right guard to center for the 2024 campaign following the acquisition of Robert Hunt, but Corbett's season came to an end in October after tearing his biceps against the Bears in Week 5. Once fully healthy, Corbett will compete for the starting center job for 2025.