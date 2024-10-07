Box Score Breakdown: Week 5 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Week 5 was a wild one, with 10 of 13 games going down to the wire ahead of MNF, including a pair of overtime thrillers in which both teams scored 30-plus points and both QBs threw for at least three touchdowns. The Broncos, Bears and Commanders — all led by rookie QBs — were the only teams to win comfortably without theatrics inside of the two-minute warning. It's been the highest-scoring week of the season so far, by a long shot, with teams averaging 24.8 points and 64.7 plays (compared to Week 1-4 averages of 21.7 points and 60.9 plays). Offenses weren't all that much better from an efficiency standpoint, but QBs pushed the ball downfield a bit more than in previous weeks (8.1 aDOT, compared to 7.5 for Weeks 1-4) and completed a lower percentage of passes (63.4% vs. 66.1%) for more yards per attempt (7.3 vs. 7.0), which meant more clock-stopping incompletions and more big plays, thus boosting overall play volume. We also had some big plays on special teams, namely a pair of blocked field goals returned for touchdowns, plus a pair of defensive TDs that originated in the opponent's end zone and covered more than 100 yards. It was truly one of the most exciting regular-season weeks on record, featuring something fun for everyone (besides Breece Hall's fantasy managers). Now that we're more than one-fourth of the way into the season and a lot of roles/usage stuff is well established, I'm going to focus more