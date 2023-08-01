2023 Carolina Panthers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Carolina Panthers

After moving on from coach Matt Rhule and trading away running back Christian McCaffrey last fall, the Panthers prepared themselves for a rebuild this offseason. By acquiring the No. 1 pick from the Bears and subsequently selecting quarterback Bryce Young, Carolina has a new face of the future to grow under new coach Frank Reich's tutelage. With an experienced supporting cast and many veteran free-agent additions, the Panthers have quickly retooled for a fresh start in a much-changed NFC South.

2023 Carolina Panthers Quarterback Room

Failed experiments with Teddy Bridgewater, Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Walker under Matt Rhule finally led the Panthers to secure a franchise quarterback through the draft in the form of Alabama standout Young, first overall. After winning the 2021 Heisman Trophy and passing for 79 touchdowns versus just 12 interceptions over the past two seasons, Young brings a promising yet unique skill set for Frank Reich to develop. At just 5-10, 204, he compensates for his small stature and lack of rushing production with impressive anticipation from the pocket.

To help Young's transition to the pro ranks, three-time Pro Bowler Andy Dalton figures to provide valuable mentorship, particularly after playing within the division last season, while 17-year NFL veteran Josh McCown coaches the position. Rounding out the group, 2022 third-rounder Matt Corral returns from a foot injury to fill the third-string job.

2023 Carolina Panthers Backfield

After Christian McCaffrey headlined the Panthers backfield for most of five-plus years, his departure last season opened room for change. Foreman ultimately took over as starter, but after he left in free agency this offseason, Sanders was signed to lead the group going forward.

The 26-year-old Sanders is coming off his best campaign as a pro, rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns while crucially playing all 17 games. With only 12 appearances in both 2020 and 2021, though, Sanders' health will be an important factor. He's averaged 5.0 yards per carry across four NFL seasons, but as insurance, Carolina still has Chuba Hubbard, who sports 12 starts and 1,423 total yards over the past two years.

With Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown and two rookie UDFAs on the depth chart, the team's lack of a pass-catching back could lend itself to a three-down role for Sanders, even though his reception count has consistently declined since his 50-catch rookie season. To alleviate pressure on first-year QB Bryce Young, Sanders could become highly valuable in the Panthers' new-look offense.

2023 Carolina Panthers Receiving Corps

Despite being subjected to a rotating cast of underwhelming quarterbacks, Moore led the Panthers in receiving yards each of the past four campaigns. However, in order to move up to draft Bryce Young, Carolina traded Moore this offseason. With a new franchise signal-caller in place, the team also remade its receiving corps, mostly opting for veterans to support Young's transition to the NFL.

Namely, Thielen, a nine-year vet with two Pro-Bowl selections, was signed along with Chark and Hurst. Although none of them topped 750 receiving yards last season, they collectively offer a nice blend of intermediate, deep and red-zone attributes for Young to utilize. Additionally, the Panthers drafted Mingo in the second round this year to bolster their rotation with fresher legs.

With holdovers Terrace Marshall, Laviska Shenault and Shi Smith also factors at wide receiver and Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble both returning at tight end, Carolina may lack top-flight talent within its pass-catching corps, but its overall depth could prove enough to get Young going, with Thielen, Chark and Hurst the most likely beneficiaries early on.

2023 Carolina Panthers Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Jonathan Mingo

Powerfully built at 6-2, 220, Mingo also boasts 4.46 speed and explosive leaping ability. Despite his all-around athleticism, he topped out at 51 catches for 861 yards and six total touchdowns in 13 games as a senior last year. While he doesn't appear destined for an immediate starting role, Mingo could earn more targets as the upcoming season unfolds, as some age (Adam Thielen) and injury (DJ Chark) concerns follow the Panthers' top two receiving options.

😴 Super Sleeper: Laviska Shenault

A second-round pick in 2020, Shenault had at least 58 catches, 79 targets and 600 receiving yards in both of his first two seasons for the Jaguars. However, he struggled to make an impact after being traded to the Panthers last August and now finds himself on the fringes of the depth chart. In a different system with a rookie QB, though, Shenault's ability to break tackles on short passes could offer a security blanket for Bryce Young in what's slated to be a contract year for the wide receiver.

2023 Carolina Panthers Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Frank Reich (Year 1)

Offensive Coordinator: Thomas Brown (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

2023 Carolina Panthers Depth Chart

QB: Bryce Young / Andy Dalton / Matt Corral

RB: Miles Sanders / Chuba Hubbard / Raheem Blackshear / Spencer Brown

WR1: Adam Thielen / Terrace Marshall

WR2: DJ Chark / Damiere Byrd

WR3: Jonathan Mingo / Laviska Shenault / Shi Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst / Ian Thomas / Tommy Tremble / Giovanni Ricci / Stephen Sullivan

O-Line: LT Ikem Ekwonu / LG Brady Christensen / C Bradley Bozeman / RG Austin Corbett / RT Taylor Moton (RotoWire Rank: No. 17)

Kicker: Eddy Pineiro

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the Carolina Panthers

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 7.5 (T-20th)

2022 Record: 7-10

2022 Points Scored: 347 (20th)

2022 Points Allowed: 374 (19th)

2022 Point Differential: -27 (23rd)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 49.5 percent (5th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 976 (32nd)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 15

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 Carolina Panthers Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 2 Sep 18 New Orleans Saints 7:15 PM 3 Sep 24 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM 4 Oct 1 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM 5 Oct 8 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM 6 Oct 15 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM 7 Bye 8 Oct 29 Houston Texans 1:00 PM 9 Nov 5 Indianapolis Colts 4:05 PM 10 Nov 9 at Chicago Beats 8:15 PM 11 Nov 19 Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM 12 Nov 26 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM 13 Dec 3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM 14 Dec 10 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM 15 TBD Atlanta Falcons TBD 16 Dec 24 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM 17 Dec 31 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM 18 TBD Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD

Carolina Panthers Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Panthers Super Bowl 58 Odds: 70-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 8:00 PM ET on Aug. 1, 2023.