Ben VanSumeren Injury: Returning to Philadelphia

The Eagles re-signed VanSumeren (knee) to a one-year deal Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

VanSumeren was a key special-teamer for Philadelphia in 2024 before sustaining a season-ending knee injury following a Week 12 win over the Rams. He made 11 appearances and recorded three total tackles (all solo) while playing 209 special-teams snaps. After re-signing with the Eagles, VanSumeren is expected to play a similar role in 2025.