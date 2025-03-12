Fantasy Football
Ben VanSumeren

Ben VanSumeren Injury: Returning to Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

The Eagles re-signed VanSumeren (knee) to a one-year deal Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

VanSumeren was a key special-teamer for Philadelphia in 2024 before sustaining a season-ending knee injury following a Week 12 win over the Rams. He made 11 appearances and recorded three total tackles (all solo) while playing 209 special-teams snaps. After re-signing with the Eagles, VanSumeren is expected to play a similar role in 2025.

Ben VanSumeren
Philadelphia Eagles

