Blake Whiteheart News: Signs tender with Browns

Whiteheart signed his tendered contract with the Browns on Monday.

Whiteheart will return to Cleveland on a one-year contract in 2025. He entered the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent before the Browns tendered him March 4. Whiteheart is expected to provide depth behind David Njoku in 2025 after the former registered six catches for 51 yards and one touchdown on nine targets across 11 appearances in 2024.