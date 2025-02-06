Bobby Wagner News: Shines in first year with Washington

Wagner finished the 2024 regular season with 132 tackles (75 solo), four pass defenses, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 17 games.

Wagner's IDP value took a hit relative to recent seasons, but his real-life performance remained strong, with the Commanders more than getting their money's worth on a one-year, $6.5 million contract. The 34-year-old was a Second Team All-Pro and earned his 10th Pro Bowl nomination, with he and fellow linebacker Frankie Luvu quickly emerging as the top players on Washington's defense under new coach Dan Quinn. The Commanders presumably will try to re-sign Wagner, but they'll have healthy competition for his services if a contract isn't completed before the start of the new league year.