Brandon Codrington News: Contributes as return man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Codrington recorded 306 kickoff-return yards and 313 punt-return yards in 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The cornerback, who played more on special teams in general, also contributed nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass breakup. He did not suit up for any of the Bills' three playoff games. Codrington signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent last May before being traded to the Bills in late August.

