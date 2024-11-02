Bucky Irving Injury: Status in question for Monday

Irving (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Kansas City.

On Thursday, coach Todd Bowles revealed that Irving was tending to a toe injury that may linger for the rest of the campaign. After not practicing Thursday or Friday, Irving returned in a limited capacity Saturday and now has a chance to be available for Week 9 action. Assuming he's able to suit up, Irving will have to contend with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker for touches out of the Buccaneers backfield.