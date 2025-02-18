Byron Murphy News: Restructures contract

Murphy and the Vikings agreed Tuesday to restructure his contract, pushing the void date of it back to the day before the start of the new league year, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

The Vikings will no longer be able to use the franchise tag on Murphy this offseason, as his current contract will not end until the day before the start of the new league year, which is after the deadline for use of the tag. The 27-year-old is fresh off of the best season of his career, earning his first Pro Bowl nod, and posting career highs in tackles, passes defended, and interceptions. Considering his success in 2024, he was considered a prime candidate to receive the franchise tag, but the Vikings will now need to re-sign Murphy to a new contract to ensure he remains in Minnesota next season.