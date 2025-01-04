Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 18 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

This article will go game by game for the Week 18 Sunday slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

ATLANTA FALCONS WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London should be in a really good spot against a battered and bad Panthers defense that won't even have Jaycee Horn. Darnell Mooney (shoulder) is a game-time decision and if he can't go it would probably open more reps for Khadarel Hodge and to a lesser extent Ray-Ray McCloud, who already had his workload set aside, mostly in the slot. All three players have good setups, but London is obviously the most capable by far.

Upgrade: Drake London

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, Khadarel Hodge









CAROLINA PANTHERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jalen Coker has cooled off since Adam Thielen returned to poach slot usage, and it's possible that Coker's lack of speed makes him worse on the boundary than the slot. Thielen is probably dangerous to most slot corners and if he runs from there might avoid A.J. Terrell for the most part. Coker and Xavier Legette might roughly split their time against Terrell and Mike Hughes, with the latter being the far preferable target.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker (downgrade if shadowed by Terrell), Xavier Legette (downgrade if shadowed by Terrell)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

DALLAS COWBOYS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jalen Tolbert and Brandin Cooks are not an imposing boundary duo at the moment but the absence of Marshon Lattimore is big. Mike Sainristil is solid at one spot and could thwart Cooks in particular, while Noah Igbinoghene has at once been promising this year yet likely remains beatable in the slot. Michael Davis is a backup for the classic reasons.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin









WASHINGTON COMMANDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Terry McLaurin outclasses corners like DaRon Bland and certainly Andrew Booth, so McLaurin might be able to get open a few times even if Dallas maintains perfect safety discipline vertically over McLaurin. But if Dallas at any point moves to a one-safety look they pretty much invite the outcome of McLaurin getting open deep. Olamide Zaccheaus has been promising in the slot and would really reinforce his case if he could beat Jourdan Lewis consistently here. Dyami Brown might be able to get the better of Bland and especially Booth, too.

Upgrade: Terry McLaurin

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

GREEN BAY PACKERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs are generally the most reliable Green Bay wideouts, though neither tightly secures the lead title from the other for long. Christian Watson playing hurt might raise both the floors of Reed and Doubs for the time being, however, because Dontayvion Wicks is clearly a distant fourth in terms of ability. Reed and Doubs can coexist if Jordan Love has a productive game here, but as last week shows, when Love is tanking the wideouts in this offense can really suffer. These Bears corners are more talented than they are recently productive, but if Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon flip the switch they respectively could be tough for Doubs and Reed.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks









CHICAGO BEARS WIDE RECEIVERS

Carrington Valentine has been promising to the point that I'd argue he outranks Keisean Nixon among Green Bay's boundary corners, but both players are still probably vulnerable against the likes of DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Javon Bullard in the slot might or might not be challenging to Keenan Allen, but it's worth remembering that the Chicago offense probably doesn't deserve any general benefit of the doubt. They don't generally traffic in coulds or shoulds as much as wacky nonsense. If Caleb Williams can keep it together, though, these Bears receivers should be capable of beating corners better than these, even if these corners are pretty good.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Pittman can probably beat Tyson Campbell some amount, but Pittman and Alec Pierce would find it much easier to beat Montaric Brown on the other side. Brown is also probably more easily beaten than slot corner Jarrian Jones, though Josh Downs deserves the benefit of the doubt even against the fairly promising Jones.

Upgrade: Michael Pittman

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Josh Downs, Alec Pierce









JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS WIDE RECEIVERS

I'm almost leery of calling it an Upgrade given that Brian Thomas seems matchup-proof at the moment, but it sure seems like it can only be an upgrade to go against the defense that just got torched by Drew Lock. Parker Washington remains miscast on the boundary and is unlikely to generate separation, instead needing to find zone openings. Jaylon Jones is a tough corner on one side in particular, so Washington would be unlikely to get much going there.

Upgrade: Brian Thomas

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Parker Washington

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WIDE RECEIVERS

DeMario Douglas would normally project for an increase in playing time in a projected catch-up script, but with the Bills not playing this game in earnest it might be easier for the Patriots to subtract Douglas' playing time and give it to TE2 Austin Hooper. Kayshon Boutte might normally project poorly but can almost certainly beat up Buffalo's backup corners, and the same might be true for Kendrick Bourne.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas









BUFFALO BILLS WIDE RECEIVERS

There's just no way to know what the Bills will do here. In theory, if guys like Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman get their playing time scaled back then it would need to be guys like Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins who play, but with Mitchell Trubisky throwing the ball it could be a big Who Cares.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WIDE RECEIVERS

There's no way to know what the Eagles will do with players like Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson and Britain Covey, but those are the likes at their disposal in this game.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









NEW YORK GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Giants seem to be approaching the game in earnest while the Eagles instead play their backups, so it's hard not to be optimistic for Malik Nabers, especially after a week like Drew Lock had against Indianapolis. The Colts played poorly, but the Eagles backups can't be much better. Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson might see favorable looks for the same reason, but it's asking more of Lock to hit them accurately.

Upgrade: Malik Nabers

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Mike Evans doesn't have an obvious Upgrade for personnel reasons here but the game script and anecdotal details around Evans' career milestones make this a clearly urgent setup for him. Call it an upgrade anyway. Jalen McMillan is set up just fine but doesn't get quite as much benefit of the doubt as Evans.

Upgrade: Mike Evans

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jalen McMillan













NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is always a downfield threat and the Saints have been serious about featuring him. Jamel Dean being out for Tampa makes MVS' projection a bit better, though Zyon McCollum mostly matches MVS' build and athleticism on the other side.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

TENNESSEE TITANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine can probably beat the backup Houston corners – Houston has poor cornerback depth in general – but the Texans claim they will approach this game with its starters. They might be lying, but Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter would make the game a lot more challenging for the Titans wideouts.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Calvin Ridley (Upgrade if Texans rest starters), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (see Ridley)













HOUSTON TEXANS WIDE RECEIVERS

If Nico Collins is truly playing a starting game then he would be highly dangerous to corners like Chidobe Awuzie and Jarvis Brownlee. But because it might be hasty to assume Collins would indeed play four quarters, it's similarly hasty to assume Collins will get a chance to show what he's capable of.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

ARIZONA CARDINALS WIDE RECEIVERS

Marvin Harrison is largely a decoy in this offense, but the 49ers will be resting a number of starters, including at corner. Harrison might still get double teamed, but double teams against backups has to be easier. Michael Wilson can benefit for the same reason, but expecting the likes of Greg Dortch or Zay Jones to get going would probably be a little greedy.

Upgrade: Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Ricky Pearsall showed what he's capable of last week, and he should see some shots teed up here, but with Josh Dobbs at quarterback it's not as easy to imagine those passes being particularly timely or accurate. Still, no Deebo Samuel means Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are the main targets aside from George Kittle. The Arizona cornerback trio is headlined by slot man Garrett Williams, who would ideally be avoided for the likes of Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

DENVER BRONCOS WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton and apparently Marvin Mims are big threats at the moment to even starting defenses, so that they might face a slew of Chiefs backups makes these two (and Sutton in particular) look especially good at the moment. Devaughn Vele has shown he's plenty capable when given extended usage, but guessing his snap count has been difficult most of the year.

Upgrade: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WIDE RECEIVERS

It's hard enough guessing how Andy Reid will split up his wideout usage when he's working with his starters, so there's simply no way to guess how the playing time is split up here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

LOS ANGELES RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jordan Whittington is interesting and guys like Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson have their own cases, but we have no idea how the playing time will split up between them and Tyler Johnson. Jimmy Garoppolo might be pretty good by QB2 standards, at least, but it's worth remembering that they might be going against a lot of Seattle starters.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









SEATTLE SEAHAWKS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and D.K. Metcalf both project well in a game where the Rams don't care but the Seahawks do.

Upgrade: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, D.K. Metcalf

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Hopefully it's not assuming too much that the Raiders offense will conduct itself as it normally would, and normally they (correctly) prioritize the usage of Jakobi Meyers. The Chargers corners are imposing because of the scheme rather than their personnel, but the fact is the Chargers are probably the best-coached secondary in the NFL. Still, there's so much slack from scrimmage in this Raiders offense that a heavy workload for Meyers and Brock Bowers seems inevitable. Tre Tucker is fast but doesn't really have consistent ability without the ball, and it sometimes requires gadget functions to get him the ball.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Ladd McConkey would face a challenge in Nate Hobbs if these teams are playing in earnest, but if the Chargers are looking to win they'll probably find a way for McConkey to get just enough done. Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer have the easier matchup on the boundary but have proven not nearly as capable at their tasks as McConkey is at his.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

NEW YORK JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson seem locked in enough in terms of target consistency, but hoping for efficiency for one or both is maybe a bit greedy with how bad Aaron Rodgers is these days. Corners Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller won't make it easier.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson









MIAMI DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyreek Hill (wrist) could do some damage against a corner group lacking Sauce Gardner, though Tyler Huntley poses likely limitations despite last week's otherwise strong showing. Jaylen Waddle (knee) is subject to the same rule, though guessing his condition is a little more difficult. D.J. Reed is the one corner they'd both like to avoid.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

DETROIT LIONS WIDE RECEIVERS

There's nothing easy about matching up against the Minnesota defense – even the weak points of the Vikings secondary are generally masked by scheme and pass rush support – but the game script should dictate an aggressive game plan from the Lions and, given that the Lions offense also ranks near the top of the league, the Lions pass catchers are the sort that can beat even a tough matchup. Amon-Ra St. Brown is always the first suspect, and the Vikings might want to shadow him with Byron Murphy as much as practically possible given that typical slot corner Josh Metellus is more of a rover than a corner. Jameson Williams has the kind of speed that Stephon Gilmore and even Murphy can't come close to matching, so if the Lions can stall the Vikings pass rush on a given play Williams quickly becomes more dangerous the farther Jared Goff drops back. In any case, the key here for Detroit has more to do with taming that pass rush and giving Goff time to decode the coverages than it does specifically beating the cornerback personnel.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick









MINNESOTA VIKINGS WIDE RECEIVERS

It all appears to be golden here. The Detroit corners are undeveloped (Terrion Arnold) where they aren't outright bad (Amik Robertson, Kindle Vildor), so these guys aren't prepared to cover Jalen Nailor, let alone Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison.

Upgrade: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jalen Nailor