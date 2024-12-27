Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 17 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

The Patriots mostly played two-TE sets last week, with Kayshon Boutte the only three-down receiver while Kendrick Bourne and to a lesser extent DeMario Douglas rotated for the remaining spots while Austin Hooper tends to play most snaps alongside TE1 Hunter Henry . Boutte has some ability and at the very

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 17 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Patriots mostly played two-TE sets last week, with Kayshon Boutte the only three-down receiver while Kendrick Bourne and to a lesser extent DeMario Douglas rotated for the remaining spots while Austin Hooper tends to play most snaps alongside TE1 Hunter Henry. Boutte has some ability and at the very least appears locked in to the X role for New England, but even on last week's otherwise promising touchdown reception Boutte was very well-covered – the target more so landed just because Drake Maye made an excellent throw. Maye might very well continue making excellent throws, but Boutte has still only caught 32 of 56 targets on the year at 7.9 yards per target on 632 snaps, which is a rather infrequent target rate. Boutte can probably beat corners like Kristian Fulton and Tarheeb Still downfield, but usually Boutte ends up being more of a lightning rod that draws coverage from other plays. Bourne might or might not be able to capitalize in the space created by Boutte, while Douglas generally is productive with that space, but the Patriots voluntarily keep his snap count too low to make any difference.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas









LOS ANGELES CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Ladd McConkey might have trouble against Christian Gonzalez, but it's possible the Chargers are able to move McConkey away from Gonzalez by keeping McConkey in the slot. There's no guarantee McConkey can't beat Gonzalez, but it would be a lot easier going against Jonathan Jones or better yet Alex Austin. Austin mostly played the boundary opposite Gonzalez last week, so if Jones stays in the slot he would be the most common matchup for McConkey, assuming he isn't shadowed by Gonzalez. Joshua Palmer is almost entirely overmatched by someone like Gonzalez, but against the likes of Jones or Austin he might be able to get something going. Quentin Johnston is awful but if he's left alone against Jones then he might be able to pose a jumpball threat.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ladd McConkey (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Gonzalez), Joshua Palmer (arguable Downgrade if McConkey is not shadowed by Gonzalez), Quentin Johnston (see Palmer)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

CINCINNATI BENGALS WIDE RECEIVERS

It's not clear whether the Broncos might try to assign Patrick Surtain to Ja'Marr Chase specifically. They might do it, but if the tradeoff is leaving Tee Higgins against Riley Moss then it's not obvious whether that's a net gain for Denver. But Moss is good and Higgins is apparently playing injured, so Surtain against Chase would make anecdotal sense in addition to the obvious reasons. Chase would probably rather see Moss – Higgins too – but if Surtain shadows Chase it still probably doesn't change much. Ja'Quan McMillian is tough in the slot and probably deserves the benefit of the doubt over Andrei Iosivas.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ja'Marr Chase (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Surtain), Tee Higgins (arguable Downgrade if Surtain does not shadow Chase), Andrei Iosivas









DENVER BRONCOS WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton would probably rather see rookie fifth-round pick Josh Newton more than Cam Taylor-Britt, but either matchup should be viable. It's tough to identify a second viable receiver in the Denver offense in any given week, with the otherwise capable Devaughn Vele and Marvin Mims having their potential production limited by their unreasonably low snap counts. Mims and Vele can both hurt Newton, and Vele could probably bully Mike Hilton a bit in the slot, but as far as concerete assurances there isn't much there.

Upgrade: Courtland Sutton

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

LOS ANGELES RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Puka Nacua is matchup-proof, but this matchup should still be favorable. Cooper Kupp is less matchup-proof at this point, and might warrant a little less benefit of the doubt against standout slot corner Garrett Williams, but Kupp should get plenty of boundary looks too and might be able to beat Williams head to head. Demarcus Robinson is really bad but Sean McVay for some reason always needs his inexplicable Ben Skowronek type to play starter-level snaps no matter how unproductive.

Upgrade: Puka Nacua

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson





ARIZONA CARDINALS WIDE RECEIVERS

Zay Jones and Greg Dortch are both implausibly useless, so a lot of slack falls onto Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson when the Cardinals are in three-wide sets. The Arizona offense invites a ton of downward pressure from the defense because they have no vertical presence to offset a downward advance by the defense, and then within that restricted space they often can't do anything but cram targets to Trey McBride, because Harrison pulls the safety's attention as a result of Arizona giving Harrison almost all of their downfield routes. In practice, this encourages the defense to concede short targets to McBride (see that touchdown count?) and the Cardinals are for whatever reason eager to make this trade, even though it was the defense who proposed it in accordance with their own interests. Stated more simply, Harrison and even Wilson can beat corners like Darious Williams and Cobie Durant, but the timing and spacing of the Arizona offense makes it impractical to do so.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

BUFFALO BILLS WIDE RECEIVERS

It's apparently a fool's errand to go looking for a reliable fantasy option among the Bills receivers, Khalil Shakir aside. In this game Shakir might have the best matchup to boot, because slot corner Michael Carter, though competent, would probably be an easier draw than Sauce Gardner or D.J. Reed on the boundary. Keon Coleman wouldn't project against Gardner nearly as well as he would Reed, and while Amari Cooper can roast all of these turkeys the Bills are apparently liable to just use Mack Hollins instead.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, Keon Coleman









NEW YORK JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Garrett Wilson seems safely behind Davante Adams in Aaron Rodgers' order of preference, so against a tough defense it might be difficult for Wilson to make noise if Adams is reserved some amount of space at his expense. Then again, the Bills tend to encourage offenses to throw underneath, so perhaps some amount of grinding but otherwise significant usage can be budgeted to Wilson even after Adams gets his fill. The corner matchups aren't really important otherwise – both receivers are way better than the corner counterparts, but the Rodgers variable has a destabilizing effect.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS WIDE RECEIVERS

Brian Thomas can definitely get the better of corners like Chidobe Awuzie and Jarvis Brownlee, and if Mac Jones can't slow down Thomas then it's not clear what would in this setting. Perhaps there is some way the Titans can successfully sell out to stop Thomas, but to this point it hasn't happened. Parker Washington is probably too slow to play on the boundary, and it's probably why Washington struggled against the Titans the last time these teams played.

Upgrade: Brian Thomas

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Parker Washington









TENNESSEE TITANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Calvin Ridley is probably too much for Ronald Darby on one side, and the Jaguars have yet to move around Tyson Campbell as a shadow corner. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine can probably beat Darby, too, but if the Jaguars leave Campbell on one side of the field then the Titans might try to line up Ridley against Darby instead of Campbell.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Calvin Ridley (arguable Upgrade if not shadowed by Campbell), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had proven dangerous as New Orleans' WR1, but his chest injury is a complicating factor. If MVS is more or less himself then he definitely poses a downfield danger to corners like Jack Jones and Decamerion Richardson. Nate Hobbs in the slot is the Raiders corner you want to avoid, and MVS should mostly do that. It's not as easy to be optimistic for Kevin Austin or Dante Pettis.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis









LAS VEGAS RAIDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jakobi Meyers is probably a danger to corners like Alontae Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry and slot man Ugo Amadi. Tre Tucker probably is not, but his speed makes the defense take him somewhat seriously.

Upgrade: Jakobi Meyers

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tre Tucker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaycee Horn is doubtful, which takes an easy matchup and makes it even more favorable for Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan. Rather than the Carolina defense, the only danger to guys like Evans and McMillan here is probably the Tampa Bay running game, which could do enormous damage here.

Upgrade: Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









CAROLINA PANTHERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen lost some snaps last week to Jalen Coker and David Moore, who played a three-down role, so it's not clear if the return of Xavier Legette might bring another snap reduction for Thielen. It's possible that Legette is more so Moore's problem. Corners like Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum might not be great on the boundary, but they at least are big and athletic, so they might present some amount of challenge for Coker, Moore and Legette. Thielen or whoever runs in the slot gets an easier matchup against Tykee Smith.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Adam Thielen (arguable Upgrade if snap count stays stable), Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, David Moore

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Brown is mostly matchup-proof, and while this is a generally Favorable setting for Brown the downgrade from Jalen Hurts to Kenny Pickett is obviously substantial. DeVonta Smith generally carries the more delicate projection in a given week, as he usually gets the second stab at the earliest. Corners like DaRon Bland and Andrew Booth really can't cover Brown or Smith, in any case, so Pickett better not screw this up.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith









DALLAS COWBOYS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jalen Tolbert and Brandin Cooks on the boundary do not project well against Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay. KaVontae Turpin in the slot doesn't project much better against Cooper DeJean, but probably still much better on a per-snap basis than Tolbert or Cooks on the outside. The problem for Turpin is that he doesn't seem like a candidate to go over 35 snaps.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Jalen Tolbert, Brandin Cooks

Even: KaVontae Turpin

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

NEW YORK GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Drew Lock is very limited, so it's not clear how much Malik Nabers (toe) might be able to take advantage here, but when Nabers is active you pretty much have to start him due to his target volume. If Nabers is out then perhaps it opens a possibility for Darius Slayton, who can run right past Indianapolis' boundary corners, but Wan'Dale Robinson probably matches up poorly against Kenny Moore. The potential return of JuJu Brents could make things a bit tougher on the boundary for the Giants wideouts.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson









INDIANAPOLIS COLTS WIDE RECEIVERS

If we're back to Joe Flacco then it's probably good for the Colts pass catchers, who could do real damage against this weak Giants defense. Michael Pittman can really bully smaller corners like Adoree' Jackson and Cor'Dale Flott, while Alec Pierce can probably run right past both (of course, Pierce can't do much else, usually). Josh Downs doesn't have an obvious angle on Dru Phillips in the slot, but the rookie Phillips should probably be considered the underdog to Downs, even in an otherwise promising rookie season.

Upgrade: Michael Pittman

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Josh Downs, Alec Pierce

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

CLEVELAND BROWNS WIDE RECEIVERS

It's borderline unethical for Kevin Stefanski to put Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the field again, but whatever. Even though Jerry Jeudy can probably beat Jalen Ramsey at this point it seems like Thompson-Robinson's limitations are substantial enough to pretty much erase Jeudy.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jerry Jeudy (Downgrade for QB reasons)









MIAMI DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyreek Hill continues to play with some limitation due to his wrist injury, but he's still a force to be reckoned with. The Browns might shadow Hill with Denzel Ward given the similar size/speed details, but it might be a mistake to approach Hill with man coverage regardless of who the corner is. The speed isn't generated by the wrist, and Hill at his best pretty much can't be covered. If Jaylen Waddle can play like himself then he would be a substantial assignment for either of Ward or Martin Emerson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

MINNESOTA VIKINGS WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are both way too much for these corners. The absence of Jaire Alexander is huge, because the remaining corners – Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes – are all backup-caliber on a good defense.

Upgrade: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









GREEN BAY PACKERS WIDE RECEIVERS

The drill is the same as ever – Jayden Reed is the top Green Bay receiver and primarily works from the slot, but Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson can take on the lead functions from time to time when Matt LaFleur's playcalling goes away from Reed. Given the results it's not clear why LaFleur does this at any point, but history says Reed, Doubs or Watson are all liable to go cold for no obvious reason at any time. With that said, Reed should be able to beat up Josh Metellus from the slot, to the point that the Vikings might want to temporarily bench Metellus and assign top corner Byron Murphy to the slot. Murphy and Stephon Gilmore are normally the boundary corners with Metellus in the slot, but Metellus is a former safety who functions more like a small linebacker than a corner. If the Vikings leave Metellus against Reed in man coverage it could go badly, quickly. Then again, moving Murphy to the slot would probably place Shaquill Griffin on the boundary in his place, and Griffin would need safety help against Doubs or Watson. Even Gilmore needs to be careful about Doubs and especially Watson vertically, but Griffin would be a lot easier.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Terry McLaurin is a good bet to get shadowed by A.J. Terrell in this one, though to what effect is unclear. McLaurin is a better receiver than Terrell is a corner, but if the Falcons keep a safety over McLaurin additionally then that could be tough, especially when Jayden Daniels makes so much of his money on go routes. If a safety is over the top the go route generally is not there. Olamide Zaccheaus has quietly been a quality slot wideout for Washington since they moved him ahead of Luke McCaffrey on the depth chart, and if McLaurin's production lags at all then Zaccheaus might need to step up against his former team. Slot corner Dee Alford doesn't really move the needle either way, while hopefully it's not expecting too much of Dyami Brown to get something going against Mike Hughes.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown













ATLANTA FALCONS WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London might get followed by Marshon Lattimore in this one, because Lattimore's traits match London better than the smaller, faster Darnell Mooney, whose traits are more so matched by Mike Sainristil. Lattimore and Saintristil could very soon be understood as one of the best cornerback duos in the league, so this looks like a challenging matchup for both London and Mooney. London isn't dependent on separation for drawing targets, but it figures to be a grind.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Lions corners are not very good right now. Terrion Arnold is their best one at the moment, and he's still adjusting to NFL holding rules. Amik Robertson is often overexposed as a slot corner, so him starting in base formations is arguably a downright bad idea on Detroit's part. Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings are both capable of physically bullying these corners. Ricky Pearsall lacks such an angle, but if the Lions aren't careful he could get deep on them.

Upgrade: Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ricky Pearsall









DETROIT LIONS WIDE RECEIVERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown doesn't have an obviously good matchup in the sense that Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are both quality starting corners, but the game script could be to St. Brown's advantage. The absence of the hammer rushing threat David Montgomery leaves more slack from scrimmage in the Detroit offense, and if the 49ers offense shows up then the Lions might need to respond with their best shots, which generally function through St. Brown and to a lesser extent Jameson Williams. Williams' big-play ability is a threat against any defense, and this game is no exception. Tim Patrick doesn't have an obvious angle here but he's a punctual and reliable player who helps keep the Detroit offense moving.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick