Chris Manhertz Injury: Staying with Big Blue

Manhertz (finger) and the Giants agreed to a one-year contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Manhertz played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with three catches (on four targets) for 30 yards and one touchdown. He suffered ligament ruptures to his finger in Week 18 against the Eagles, but he is expected to be available for offseason programs after undergoing surgery to repair the issue.