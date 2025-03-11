C.J. Gardner-Johnson News: Traded to Houston

The Eagles are trading Gardner-Johnson to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles reportedly will send Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for G Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-rounder. CGJ hasn't been a model of consistency, but he rebounded from a slow start in 2024 to finish the regular season with six interceptions for a second time in three years. He'll likely start at free safety in Houston.