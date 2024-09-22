Gameday Injuries: Week 3

The Packers' Jordan Love (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Love is expected to be held out at least one more game, a scenario that would afford Malik Willis a chance to start versus the franchise that made him a third-round pick in 2022 and traded him to Green Bay shortly before the regular season. Willis managed what was clearly a truncated game plan to near perfection in his Week 2 start against the Colts, completing 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding six rushes for 41 yards. With a successful game and another week of practice under his belt, Willis may be given a bit more free rein versus his old Tennessee squad.

It only took two weeks for the injury bug to take a sizable bite out of the fantasy-relevant pool of players, as multiple key names went down in Week 2. There are several already ruled out for Sunday's action, but we are also treated to some notable returns or season debuts today. Without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Packers' Jordan Love (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Love is expected to be held out at least one more game, a scenario that would afford Malik Willis a chance to start versus the franchise that made him a third-round pick in 2022 and traded him to Green Bay shortly before the regular season. Willis managed what was clearly a truncated game plan to near perfection in his Week 2 start against the Colts, completing 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding six rushes for 41 yards. With a successful game and another week of practice under his belt, Willis may be given a bit more free rein versus his old Tennessee squad.

The Chargers' Justin Herbert (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after sandwiching a pair of absences around a limited Thursday session. As per Saturday night reports, Herbert is preparing to play, but Los Angeles will not make a decision on whether he will start until pregame warmups. There are reportedly contingency plans in place that involve each of the other two quarterbacks on the roster, Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke, and as per early Sunday reports, all three signal-callers could be active.

The Steelers' Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per late-week beat writer reports, Wilson was more likely than not to miss another game, although a final decision on whether it will be him or Justin Fields, who's led Pittsburgh to two wins to open the season, starting versus Los Angeles may not come until pregame warmups.

RUNNING BACKS

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (oblique) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. In Walker's likely absence, second-year pro Zach Charbonnet, who logged 69 total yards and a rushing touchdown on 19 touches in the Week 2 overtime win over the Patriots while filling in as the lead back, will reprise his role versus a Miami team that's given up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs (25.0) in standard scoring formats.

The Texans' Joe Mixon (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings missing practice all week. Mixon had originally carried a doubtful tag on Friday's injury report. However, his downgrade Saturday, combined with Dameon Pierce's (hamstring) own confirmed absence, clears the path for Cam Akers to serve as Houston's lead back versus Minnesota, with Dare Ogunbowale to likely mix in as the primarily complementary option. Akers, who made the Texans roster after signing during training camp, carried seven times for 32 yards in the Week 2 Sunday night win over the Bears but also lost a fumble near the goal line.

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (chest) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. In Mostert's likely absence, veteran Jeff Wilson and rookie Jaylen Wright are expected to serve as complementary options behind clear lead back De'Von Achane, who garnered 165 total yards and a receiving touchdown on 29 touches while filling that role in a Week 2 Thursday night loss to the Bills.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, the same day he underwent surgery for a fractured fibula suffered in a Week 2 win over the Bengals. In the second-year back's absence, which is expected to last 6-to-8 weeks, a combination of rookie Carson Steele and veteran Samaje Perine are expected to handle the main backfield duties for Kansas City in Sunday night's game against the Falcons, with Keaontay Ingram mixing in. Additionally, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is on the non-football injury list with an illness at the moment, and recent practice-squad signee Kareem Hunt are also expected to be options for coming games.

The Titans' Tyjae Spears (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after missed and limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. As per early Sunday reports, Spears is expected to play and fill a de facto No. 2 role behind Tony Pollard, who garnered 19 total touches to Spears' eight in Week 1 when both players were fully healthy.

The Jaguars' Tank Bigsby (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday beat writer reports, Bigsby is expected to play and fill his usual No. 2 role behind Travis Etienne.

The Packers' MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Emanuel Wilson is expected to continue serving as Josh Jacobs' primary backup.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Joe Mixon (hip), Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale are expected to serve as Houston's top two backs versus Minnesota, with at least one of British Brooks or J.J. Taylor also expected to garner active status.

The Browns' Pierre Strong (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his absence, Gary Brightwell is expected to handle the No. 3 running back role behind Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman.

The Bears' Travis Homer (finger) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Homer had missed practice Friday after apparently suffering the injury in Thursday's session, and in his absence, Roschon Johnson is expected to slide into the No. 3 running back role behind D'Andre Swift and Khalil Herbert beginning with Sunday's game against the Colts.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Eagles' A.J. Brown (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. Brown's second straight absence will once again leave DeVonta Smith as the No. 1 receiver for Jalen Hurts, a role the speedster posted a 7-76-1 line in during a Week 2 Monday night loss to the Falcons. In turn, Jahan Dotson and Britain Covey are expected to bump up to the Nos. 2 and 3 receiver spots, respectively, while both running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Dallas Goedert could also see their involvement in the passing game rise.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In Samuel's absence, Brandon Aiyuk will step into the No. 1 receiver role, while veteran Jauan Jennings will bump up a spot on the depth chart to No. 2. Samuel's lack of availability coupled with the confirmed absences of tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and Christian McCaffrey (IR-calf/Achilles) rob quarterback Brock Purdy of three potent and versatile pass-catching weapons and downgrade the entire outlook for San Francisco's air attack.

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. His absence, along with that of Puka Nacua (IR-knee), will conspire to vault veteran Demarcus Robinson to the No. 1 receiver role while Tyler Johnson and rookie sixth-round pick Jordan Whittington slot in as the Nos. 2 and 3 options, respectively. Given the amount of targets vacated by the unavailability of Los Angeles' top two wideouts, running back Kyren Williams and tight end Colby Parkinson should both continue seeing additional passing game opportunities as well versus San Francisco.

The Vikings' Jordan Addison (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice for the second straight week. In the talented second-year pro's absence, Jalen Nailor, who recorded three receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown during Addison's Week 2 absence against the 49ers, should once again serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside Justin Jefferson, while Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield rotate in behind him.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins is off the injury report and ready for his season debut in Monday night's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with a full practice Saturday following a pair of limited sessions to open the week. As per Friday reports, Higgins declared himself back to full health and stated he'd already been feeling ready to play during Week 2 warmups before the Bengals faced the Chiefs. His return Monday night benefits top wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who should see less defensive attention, and bumps second-year pro Andrei Iosivas back down to a No. 3 role.

The Colts' Michael Pittman (back/calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing Friday's practice. As per Saturday night reports, Pittman is expected to suit up and handle his usual No. 1 receiver role versus Chicago. If he were to have a setback, Alec Pierce or the debuting Josh Downs would serve as the de facto top wideout for Anthony Richardson.

The Bears' Keenan Allen (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In Allen's absence, rookie ninth overall pick Rome Odunze will fill the No. 2 role alongside DJ Moore and try to improve on the modest 3-44 line he's mustered in his first two career games.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. If Palmer is unable to suit up, Quentin Johnston, who's been a pleasant surprise through the first two games while recording an 8-89-2 line, would serve as the No. 1 wideout and rookie Ladd McConkey would bump up a notch to the No. 2 spot. However, who they'd be catching passes from remains up in the air leading up to pregame warmups, as Los Angeles could start any of Justin Herbert (ankle), Easton Stick or Taylor Heinicke according to early Sunday reports.

The Colts' Josh Downs (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in full all week following back-to-back absences to open the season. Downs, who's expected to serve as the No. 2 receiver for Anthony Richardson, is fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained in an early-August training camp practice and will begin his quest to build on the impressive 68-771-2 line he posted over 17 regular-season games as a rookie in 2023.

The Broncos' Devaughn Vele is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after putting in full practices Thursday and Friday following a Week 2 absence due to a rib injury. The rookie will slot back into the No. 3 receiver role behind Courtland Sutton and Josh Reynolds in his return.

The Steelers' Roman Wilson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers after finishing the week with consecutive full practices following back-to-back absences due to an ankle injury to open the season. The rookie third-round pick is expected to fill the No. 4 receiver role in his NFL debut against Los Angeles, bumping Scotty Miller down one spot on the depth chart.

The Cardinals' Greg Dortch (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after turning in a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Dortch is expected to play. If Dortch were to reverse course, veteran journeyman Chris Moore would be in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver versus Detroit.

The Browns' David Bell (hip) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Cedric Tillman is expected to serve as Cleveland's No. 4 receiver beginning with Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Cowboys' Jalen Brooks (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. If Brooks is unable to suit up, KaVontae Turpin would move into the No. 4 receiver role for Dallas versus Baltimore.

TIGHT ENDS

The Browns' David Njoku (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In the talented tight end's absence, veteran Jordan Akins is expected to handle the majority, if not all, of the duties at the position versus New York as was the case in Week 2 against the Jaguars.

The 49ers' George Kittle (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice Thursday and Friday. Kittle's downgrade to a confirmed absence Saturday leaves veteran Eric Saubert, who has just 38 career receptions over nine seasons, as the No. 1 tight end for Brock Purdy in a game San Francisco will also play without Deebo Samuel (calf) and Christian McCaffrey (IR-calf/Achilles).

The Jaguars' Evan Engram (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. Engram, who originally hurt his hamstring in pregame warmups ahead of last Sunday's Week 2 game against the Browns, will be replaced once again by a combination of 2023 second-round pick Brenton Strange, who posted a career-best 3-65 line on six targets over 38 snaps in Week 2, and Luke Farrell, who had two receptions for 13 yards across 25 snaps versus Cleveland.

The Saints' Taysom Hill (chest) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with two limited practices. Hill was originally listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, and his downgrade Saturday seems to indicate an almost certain absence. Hill has already been playing a highly diversified role early this season, but his lack of availability may most directly benefit fellow tight ends Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson.

The Cowboys' Jake Ferguson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Ravens after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session this week following a Week 2 absence due to a knee injury. Ferguson's return affords Dak Prescott a key pass-catching weapon in what is expected to be a highly competitive game versus Baltimore.

The Rams' Davis Allen (back) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Hunter Long is slated to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Colby Parkinson.

The Seahawks' Pharaoh Brown (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Brown can't suit up, rookie fourth-round pick AJ Barner is once again slated to serve as the top backup to starting tight end Noah Fant.

The Texans placed Brevin Jordan (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. In his absence, rookie fourth-round pick Cade Stover is expected to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz.

KICKERS

The Rams' Joshua Karty (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but managed to work in a limited practice Friday after consecutive missed sessions to open the week. If Karty is unable to suit up, Tanner Brown would be next in line for kicking duties versus San Francisco.

The Giants' Graham Gano (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, fellow veteran Greg Joseph, who made 82.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and 90.3 percent of his point-after tries over the last three seasons with the Vikings, will get first crack at serving as New York's placekicker beginning with Sunday's game against the Browns.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Lions' Terrion Arnold (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Rams' Cobie Durant (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The 49ers' Charvarius Ward (hamstring/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Commanders' Emmanuel Forbes (thumb) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals.

The Ravens' Nate Wiggins (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Safeties

The Bengals' Vonn Bell (back) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Commanders.

The Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Chargers' Alohi Gilman (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Saints' Will Harris (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing the first two games of the season.

The Jaguars' Darnell Savage (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills.

Defensive Linemen

The 49ers' Nick Bosa (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams. As per early Sunday reports, Bosa is expected to play.

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Buccaneers' William Gholston (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Colts' Laiatu Latu (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Raiders' Tyree Wilson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Bengals' B.J. Hill (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Commanders.

The Bengals' Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Commanders.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Raiders' Christian Wilkins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Lions' Marcus Davenport is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cardinals following a Week 2 absence due to a groin injury.

The Saints' Khalen Saunders (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Linebackers

The Lions' Alex Anzalone (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (pectoral) is out for Monday night's game against the Jaguars.

The Giants' Brian Burns (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns. As per early Sunday reports, Burns is expected to play.

The Raiders' Divine Deablo (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Seahawks' Boye Mafe (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Vikings' Ivan Pace (quadriceps/ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Vikings' Dallas Turner (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Seahawks' Jerome Baker (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Falcons' Nate Landman (calf) was placed on injured reserve Monday, sidelining for the next four games at minimum.