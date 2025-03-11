Coleman Shelton News: Reuniting with Rams

Shelton is in line to sign a two-year contract with the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shelton signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Bears in March of 2024 after spending the prior four seasons with the Rams. He started in all 17 regular-season games in 2024, but he'll head back to Los Angeles for the 2025 season after the Bears agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with former Falcons center Drew Dalman on Monday.