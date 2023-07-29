2023 Los Angeles Rams Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Los Angeles Rams

2023 Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Room

Prior to a spinal cord contusion that kept him out of the final seven games of last season, Matthew Stafford wasn't performing at his typical levels of volume, with just 2,087 passing yards and a bleak 10:8 TD:INT through nine appearances. One bright spot was a career-high completion percentage (68.0), which in part may stem from a large drop in YPA (8.1 in 2021, 6.9 in 2022) with a weak roster of pass catchers outside of Cooper Kupp.

As injuries begin to accumulate for the 14-year vet in the twilight of his career, durability becomes more of a concern, which could have factored into the Rams' overhaul at backup quarterback after Wolford, Perkins and Mayfield failed to produce much in Stafford's absence. Bennett brings a championship pedigree and a big arm, while Rypien gives the Rams a reserve with NFL experience. Dresser Winn also joined the Rams as a UDFA, while Perkins may be in the mix to return and compete for a depth spot on the roster.

2023 Los Angeles Rams Backfield

Cam Akers missed essentially the entire 2021 campaign with a torn Achilles and began last season firmly entrenched behind Darrell Henderson on the Rams' RB depth chart. After Henderson was waived following Week 11, Akers stepped back into the lead role and proved to be effective down the stretch, putting up a 112-549-6 rushing line over the final seven games. That sort of volume was due in large part to the injury bug biting multiple key pieces of the offense, but it also helped assuage any fears that Akers' Achilles could affect his play in the long term entering a contract year.

Still, Akers may have to contend for reps with Michel, a free-agent pickup, and second-year pro Kyren Williams, the latter of whom sat out Weeks 2-9 of his rookie season due to a high-ankle sprain. Evans has a similar build and running style to that of Akers and eventually may get an extended look out of the backfield if L.A. is out of the playoff hunt early. Behind that quartet, 2022 UDFA Ronnie Rivers is on board to provide depth.

2023 Los Angeles Rams Receiving Corps

Cooper Kupp was the marquee name in a mostly talent-barren Rams receiving corps in 2022, and even he couldn't avoid getting hurt, undergoing tightrope surgery to repair a right high-ankle sprain. Before the injury, Kupp was on his way to another monster season – 75-812-6 in nine games – and he'll be called upon to be a target hog again if L.A. has any thoughts of meaningful action after Week 18.

Meanwhile, Van Jefferson will step into the No. 2 WR role for QB Matthew Stafford after Robinson was dealt to the Steelers this offseason. The tier below Kupp and Jefferson includes a hodgepodge of holdovers from last year (Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Lance McCutcheon), a pair of veteran signings (Robinson and Tyler Johnson) and an intriguing fifth-round pick (Nacua), all of whom likely will bounce around the depth chart and a few who won't be on the active roster by the opener.

Tyler Higbee once again remains entrenched as the team's starting tight end, coming off one of the more productive campaigns of his seven-year career (72-620-3), with the returning Brycen Hopkins and newly acquired Long on hand as reserves.

2023 Los Angeles Rams Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Puka Nacua

A path to meaningful production as a tertiary target behind Cooper Kupp isn't out of the realm of possibilities for the rookie out of BYU. While Nacua's production in college wasn't eye-popping by any means – 48-625-5 in nine games in 2022 – his physical attributes (6-2, 205) and ability to acclimate quickly to the Rams' scheme could lead him to move up the depth chart and help fill the void left by Allen Robinson, whose frame is similar to Nacua's.

😴 Super Sleeper: Zach Evans

Although coach Sean McVay has publicly stated that Cam Akers will be a central piece of the Rams offense, Akers and Kyren Williams have recent durability concerns. As a result, if some combination of the duo and veteran running back Sony Michel are sidelined, Evans may have an opportunity to run with the starters as a rookie, which could be fruitful after averaging 6.5 YPC on 144 rushes and scoring 10 total touchdowns in 12 contests at Mississippi last season.

2023 Los Angeles Rams Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Sean McVay (Year 7)

Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris (Year 3) – 3-4 scheme

2023 Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart

QB: Matthew Stafford / Brett Rypien / Stetson Bennett

RB: Cam Akers / Sony Michel / Kyren Williams / Zach Evans / Ronnie Rivers

WR1: Cooper Kupp / Tutu Atwell

WR2: Van Jefferson / Demarcus Robinson

WR3: Ben Skowronek / Puka Nacua

TE: Tyler Higbee / Brycen Hopkins / Hunter Long / Davis Allen

O-Line: LT Joe Noteboom / LG Steve Avila / C Brian Allen / RG Coleman Shelton / RT Rob Havenstein (RotoWire Rank: No. 32)

Kicker: Tanner Brown

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the Los Angeles Rams

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 6.5 (T-26th)

2022 Record: 5-12

2022 Points Scored: 307 (27th)

2022 Points Allowed: 384 (T-21st)

2022 Point Differential: -77 (28th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 41.1 percent (18th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,001 (29th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 25

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 Los Angeles Rams Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM 2 Sep 17 San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM 3 Sep 25 at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM 4 Oct 1 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 5 Oct 8 Philadelphia Eagles 4:05 PM 6 Oct 15 Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM 7 Oct 22 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:05 PM 8 Oct 29 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM 9 Nov 5 at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM 10 Bye 11 Nov 19 Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM 12 Nov 26 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM 13 Dec 3 Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM 14 Dec 10 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM 15 Dec 17 Washington Commanders 4:05 PM 16 Dec 21 New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM 17 Dec 31 at New York Giants 1:00 PM 18 TBD at San Francisco 49ers TBD

Los Angeles Rams Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Rams Super Bowl 58 Odds: 65-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10:00 PM ET on July 29, 2023.