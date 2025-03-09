Dante Pettis News: Returning to NOLA for 2025

The Saints signed Pettis to a one-year contract Sunday, Ari Merov of The 33rd Team reports.

Pettis signed with the Saints' practice squad in October after being let go by the Bears with an injury settlement in early September. He was elevated from the practice squad three times before being signed to the active roster in December and saw an increased role in the Saints' offense over the last four games of the regular season, during which he logged nine catches (on 22 targets) for 98 yards and one touchdown. Now under contract for one more year, Pettis will look to earn an even bigger role for himself for the 2025 campaign under new head coach Kellen Moore.