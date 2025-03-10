Darius Slay News: Set to join Pittsburgh

Slay is slated to sign with the Steelers following his release from the Eagles, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The veteran cornerback from Mississippi State is headed to Pittsburgh after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Lions and Eagles. Although Slay has yet to officially be released by Philadelphia, he's expected to be cut after June 1, clearing the way for him to sign with the Steelers. Over his last two seasons with the Eagles, the 34-year-old posted 106 total tackles and 18 passes defended, including two interceptions, across 26 regular-season contests. Slay is expected to bring veteran leadership to Pittsburgh's defense while also strengthening their secondary.