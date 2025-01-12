Daron Payne Injury: Questionable to return Sunday
Payne (finger) is questionable to return to Sunday night's NFC wild-card game against the Buccaneers.
Payne suffered a finger injury late in the first half, exiting the contest as a result. The defensive tackle recorded a solo tackle before leaving the game. In Payne's absence, Sheldon Day and Jer'Zhan Newton will operate in more significant roles on the defensive line.
