Daron Payne headshot

Daron Payne Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Payne (finger) is questionable to return to Sunday night's NFC wild-card game against the Buccaneers.

Payne suffered a finger injury late in the first half, exiting the contest as a result. The defensive tackle recorded a solo tackle before leaving the game. In Payne's absence, Sheldon Day and Jer'Zhan Newton will operate in more significant roles on the defensive line.

Daron Payne
Washington Commanders
