NFL Divisional Round Playoff Weekend Odds and Key Line Moves

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Its the best sports weekend of the year and we have great NFL betting promos for you! Use this BetRivers bonus code in January and get a 2nd chance bet worth up to $500

NFL Odds and Key Line Moves for Divisional Round Playoff Weekend

The goal of this article is to look at the key line moves for the week and what they mean in terms of betting. Key numbers in the NFL to watch for are 3, 7, 6, 14 and 10. When a line crosses through one of these, it is a significant move that warrants attention.

NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds

Divisional Round Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 O/U 42.5 (Chiefs -8.5 O/U 41.5)

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions -8.5 O/U 55.5 (Lions -8.5 O/U 55.5)

Sunday, Jan. 19

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills -1.5 O/U 51.5 (Ravens -1.5 O/U 51.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles -6.0 O/U 44.5 (Eagles -6.0 O/U 43.5)

Its Divisional Round Weekend and we have terrific promos available from the leading sports betting apps right here at Rotowire. Bet $1 and use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code and double your winnings on your next 10 bets

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs opened as -8.5 point home favorites and money came in on the Texans, pushing it down to -7.5. As of Tuesday afternoon, the number is back up to Chiefs -8.5. This game already has some wide spread options with Houston as high as +9.5 and the Chiefs as low as -7.5.

Bettors can tease the Texans up to +14.5 at with the 8.5 price, so that is likely why so much money came in and moved the line. With it at -7.5 (+13.5), it should stay there or maybe even dip to -7.0 now.

The total opened 42.5 and also was immediately bet down to 41.5 and went back up to 42.5. 41 is a key number in Over/Unders and is within range of recent Chiefs totals.

The Chiefs and Lions (next game) will be very popular moneyline (parlay) and 6 point teaser picks as you can potentially "tease" them both down to under a field goal.

Trends

The Chiefs are 8-0 SU but 3-5 ATS at home this season

The Chiefs are 14-6 to the UNDER in their last 20 home games

Houston is 4-6 SU and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games as road underdogs

KC beat Houston 27-19 in Week 16

The average score in the last 10 Chiefs home games has been 24-17 with an average line of -6.4 and total of 44

Key Injuries

Texans - WR Tank Dell (O), WR Stefon Diggs (O), RG Shaq Mason (O), RB Joe Mixon (Q)

Chiefs - WR Mecole Hardman (O), WR Rashee Rice (O)

Weather - 23 degrees with 0 percent chance of precipitation

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

The Lions opened as -8.5 point home favorites and saw their line go up on Monday to -9.5. This would assume that the Lions were being teased down heavily to -2.5 points and now would only get to -3.5 at the current number. Some books have the Commanders as high as +10.0 and the Lions as low as -8.5.

The total opened at 55.5 and has remained there. We could see this number dip 1-2 points as the Commanders/Bucs game ended with 43 points scored vs. a 52.5 point betting total.

Trends

Washington is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Washington is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games on the road

Detroit is 8-2 and and 16-4 SU at home as favorites

Detroit is 6-2 SU and 4-4 ATS in their last 8 as home favorites of 7 or more points

The average score in the last Lions 20 home games is 33-21

Key Injuries

Commanders - DT Daron Payne (Q), TE Ben Sinnott (Q)

Lions - RB David Montgomery (Q), G Kevin Zeitler (Q), CB Terrion Arnold (Q)

Weather - Indoors

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

The biggest line move of the weekend so far has the Ravens now -1.5 point road favorites after the Bills opened -1.5 home favorites. The Ravens are +0.5 at some sportsbooks. Much of the action is based on the Ravens huge 35-10 win over the Bills on September 29th. It seems unfathomable that the Bills are home dogs for the first time since January 2021 given their home record over the last 5 seasons.

The total opened at 51.5 and has remained. Much of this could be related to the forthcoming weather report.

Trends

Baltimore is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Baltimore is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The Bills are 9-1, 17-3, and 25-5 SU in their last 10/20/30 home games

The average score in the last 30 Bills home games is 30-18 (33-17 last 10)

Buffalo is 7-3 to the OVER in their last 10 games

The last time the Bills were home underdogs was 1/3/21 against the Dolphins

Key Injuries

Ravens - WR Zay Flowers (Q)

Bills - RB Ray Davis (O)

Weather - 17 degrees with 53 percent chance of snow

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have opened as a consensus -6.0 point home favorite with some -6.5 lines out there along with some Eagles -5.5 . The total opened 44.5 and went to 43.5 before bouncing back to 44.5.

Just like in the Wild Card round, you have three home favorites that are going to be popular in money line parlays and teasers. (Eagles, Chiefs, and Lions)

Trends

LA Rams are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on the road

LA Rams are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Philadelphia is 9-1, 17-3, and 25-5 SU at home in their last 10/20/30 home games

The average score in the Eagles last 10 home games as favorites has been 26-17 and they were favored by an average of -6.4 points and total of 44

Key Injuries

Rams - TE Tyler Higbee (Q)

Eagles - LB Nakobe Dean (O), WR A.J. Brown (Q), TE Dallas Goedert (Q)

Weather - 34 degrees with 70 percent chance of snow