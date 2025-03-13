David Andrews Injury: Time in New England ends

The Patriots announced Thursday that Andrews (shoulder) is being released.

Andrews spent 10 seasons with New England, in which span he became a two-time Super Bowl champion and was named captain on eight occasions. The 32-year-old center is now rehabbing from right shoulder surgery, which limited him to four appearances in 2024. Now a free agent, it's possible that Andrews could opt to retire, depending both on his health and the interest he receives from other teams.