David Andrews Injury: Time in New England ends
The Patriots announced Thursday that Andrews (shoulder) is being released.
Andrews spent 10 seasons with New England, in which span he became a two-time Super Bowl champion and was named captain on eight occasions. The 32-year-old center is now rehabbing from right shoulder surgery, which limited him to four appearances in 2024. Now a free agent, it's possible that Andrews could opt to retire, depending both on his health and the interest he receives from other teams.
David Andrews
Free Agent
