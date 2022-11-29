Weekly Rankings: Week 13 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Arizona & Carolina on bye this week.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC at
Arizona & Carolina on bye this week.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC at CIN
Note: It felt like Mahomes had an underwhelming game, but then you look at the stats and see he still threw for 320 yards.
|2.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. TEN
|3.
|*Josh Allen BUF at NE
Note: Allen (elbow) had a full practice Monday, his first full practice since suffering the injury in Week 9. The Bills play Thursday against the Pats.
|4.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. KC
|5.
|*Justin Herbert LAC at LV
Note: Herbert had three touchdown passes, but the Chargers' offense isn't all the way back - he needed 47 throws just to get to 274 yards (5.8 per attempt) and was constantly under pressure.
|6.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. IND
|7.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. DEN
Note: Jackson ran for 89 yards despite a bad hip. That's the positive. The negative is that the Ravens really bogged down in the red zone early on, and that ultimately left enough room for the Jags to come back and win.
|8.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at SF
Note: Seeing the Dolphins pull Tua and the rest of the offense in the third quarter was a bad beat, but it made sense given how many times he was getting sacked after Terron Armstead got hurt. That'll be a big injury to watch this week in advance of the game against the Niners.
|9.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. NYJ
|10.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE at HOU
Note: Watson was officially added to the active roster and will start against his old team this week. How well is he going to play? I honestly have no idea.
|11.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at DET
Note: Lawrence had his third strong game in a row, and this time led the Jaguars on a game-winning drive with time running out. Was this a 'coming-of-age' moment?
|12.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. MIA
Note: Garoppolo took a hit to the left knee in the third quarter. He's reportedly 'ok' and should practice Wednesday.
|13.
|Tom Brady TB vs. NO
|14.
|*Mike White NYJ at MIN
Note: Before we get *too* excited about White's awesome performance, it did come against the Bears, who lost Eddie Jackson during the game. But then again, facing the Vikes this week is pretty sweet, too.
|15.
|Geno Smith SEA at LAR
|16.
|Derek Carr LV vs. LAC
|17.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. WAS
|18.
|*Aaron Rodgers GB at CHI
Note: Rodgers left the Week 12 against the Eagles with a rib/oblique injury, but said on Tuesday he was encouraged by the scans he underwent Monday and plans to play Sunday. He'll likely sit out practice Wednesday, as he's still also nursing an avulsion fracture to his right thumb.
|19.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN at PHI
|20.
|Jared Goff DET vs. JAX
|21.
|Mac Jones NE vs. BUF
|22.
|Russell Wilson DEN at BAL
|23.
|*Matt Ryan IND at DAL
Note: The Colts' offensive line is so patchy that they rarely give Ryan enough time to throw downfield. It's similar to Tom Brady's situation with the Bucs.
|24.
|Kenny Pickett PIT at ATL
|25.
|*Marcus Mariota ATL vs. PIT
Note: I know that Desmond Ritter might (probably, even) do worse than Mariota over the long haul, but man, it's so tough watching him play.
|26.
|Taylor Heinicke WAS at NYG
|27.
|Andy Dalton NO at TB
|28.
|*Bryce Perkins LA vs. SEA
Note: Perkins brings some rushing upside to the table (44 rush yards last week), but he's in a bad spot whenever he has to throw.
|29.
|*Kyle Allen HOU vs. CLE
Note: Allen was marginally better after the half, but he was no better than Davis Mills. He'll start again this week against the Browns.
|30.
|*Trevor Siemian CHI vs. GB
Note: Simian suffered an oblique injury right before kickoff, but was able to power through the game.
|31.
|John Wolford LA vs. SEA
|32.
|*Justin Fields CHI vs. GB
Note: Fields (shoulder) is day-to-day and has a chance to play this week. If he gets in a full practice Friday and is cleared to go, he'd climb back into my top 10, but probably not at the peak where he was pre-injury.
|33.
|*Jordan Love GB at CHI
Note: Love acquitted himself well at the end of the Packers' loss to the Eagles. Aaron Rodgers (ribs/oblique/thumb) said he plans to play this week.
|34.
|*Jacoby Brissett CLE at HOU
Note: Brissett will revert to a backup role with Deshaun Watson reinstated to the active roster.
|35.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. SEA
|36.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at
Running Backs
|1.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at LV
|2.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. LAC
Note: Jacobs aggravated his calf strain late in the win over the Seahawks, though it didn't seem to hamper him on his game-winning overtime touchdown run. Still, he's unlikely to practice early this week.
|3.
|Nick Chubb CLE at HOU
|4.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. MIA
Note: McCaffrey is dealing with 'knee irritation' from Sunday's game against the Saints. He'll probably still play, but his practice reps will be managed.
|5.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. WAS
|6.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at DAL
|7.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NYJ
|8.
|*Derrick Henry TEN at PHI
Note: Henry was held to 2.2 yards per carry in the loss to the Bengals, and has three consecutive inefficient games on the ground.
|9.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. IND
|10.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. BUF
Note: Stevenson should have a big workload Thursday night with Harris out.
|11.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at LAR
|12.
|Aaron Jones GB at CHI
|13.
|Jamaal Williams DET vs. JAX
|14.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. CLE
Note: Pierce was a victim of game flow for the second week in a row, as the Texans were trailing 30-0 by halftime. But don't be swayed by that - the matchup against the Browns is too good.
|15.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. GB
|16.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at CIN
|17.
|Jeff Wilson MIA at SF
|18.
|Rachaad White TB vs. NO
|19.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at TB
Note: Kamara lost two fumbles, one at the goal line, and was being checked in the medical tent after the latter fumble.
|20.
|Devin Singletary BUF at NE
|21.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at NYG
Note: Robinson took back over the primary RB role for the Commanders, and actually scored on a reception.
|22.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. IND
|23.
|Samaje Perine CIN vs. KC
|24.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. TEN
|25.
|*Travis Etienne JAC at DET
Note: Etienne sprained his foot Sunday but was actually medically cleared to play during the game, even though he did not return. He might be available to play this week in Detroit.
|26.
|D'Andre Swift DET vs. JAX
|27.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. PIT
|28.
|*Gus Edwards BAL vs. DEN
Note: Edwards dominated the carries in his return from his injury, but he lost a critical fumble. J.K. Dobbins might be back soon, too.
|29.
|Latavius Murray DEN at BAL
|30.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at NYG
|31.
|*JaMycal Hasty JAC at DET
Note: Hasty stepped up in the wake of Travis Etienne's injury, with 12 carries for 28 yards, but five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
|32.
|*Zonovan Knight NYJ at MIN
Note: Knight was added from the practice squad on Friday and had over 100 yards from scrimmage in his NFL debut. With Michael Carter day-to-day, Knight might be in line for more work this week.
|33.
|Cam Akers LA vs. SEA
|34.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. SEA
|35.
|*Benny Snell PIT at ATL
Note: Snell took over Monday night after Najee Harris (abdomen) left Monday night.
|36.
|AJ Dillon GB at CHI
|37.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. PIT
|38.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. MIA
Note: Mason filled in for the Niners after Elijah Mitchell injured his MCL last week, but he isn't necessarily ahead of Tyrion Davis-Price this week.
|39.
|*Kareem Hunt CLE at HOU
Note: Hunt managed only six touches in a game that went to overtime.
|40.
|James Cook BUF at NE
|41.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at CIN
|42.
|*Anthony McFarland PIT at ATL
Note: McFarland saw 30 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Monday night, most coming after Najee Harris left with an abdominal injury.
|43.
|Ameer Abdullah LV vs. LAC
|44.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. DEN
|45.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. TEN
|46.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN at PHI
|47.
|Zamir White LV vs. LAC
|48.
|Marlon Mack DEN at BAL
|49.
|Deon Jackson IND at DAL
|50.
|*Kenyan Drake BAL vs. DEN
Note: Drake barely played with Gus Edwards back.
|51.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. NYJ
|52.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. TEN
|53.
|Trayveon Williams CIN vs. KC
|54.
|*Pierre Strong NE vs. BUF
Note: Strong could get more reps than usual Thursday night with Damien Harris (thigh) unlikely to play.
|55.
|Ronald Jones KC at CIN
|56.
|Trestan Ebner CHI vs. GB
|57.
|Malik Davis DAL vs. IND
|58.
|Caleb Huntley ATL vs. PIT
|59.
|*Nyheim Hines BUF at NE
Note: Hines (illness) missed a workout Sunday, but returned to practice Monday.
|60.
|Salvon Ahmed MIA at SF
|61.
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs. NO
|62.
|*Tyrion Davis-Price SF vs. MIA
Note: Davis-Price hasn't been active in awhile, but he probably will be this week with Elijah Mitchell out and Christian McCaffrey dealing with a knee irritation.
|63.
|Tevin Coleman at
|64.
|Zack Moss IND at DAL
|65.
|*Michael Carter NYJ at MIN
Note: Carter has a low-ankle sprain and is day-to-day.
|66.
|*Joe Mixon CIN vs. KC
Note: Mixon remains in the concussion protocol, but he's making good progress and the expectation is that he'll likely return this week. Once he starts practicing and is cleared from the protocol, I'll move him back up.
|67.
|*Darrell Henderson JAC at DET
|68.
|*Melvin Gordon at
Note: Gordon signed a practice-squad deal with the Chiefs.
|69.
|*Leonard Fournette TB vs. NO
Note: (Hip)
|70.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at SF
Note: (Knee)
|71.
|*Najee Harris PIT at ATL
Note: Harris left Monday night's game just before halftime with an abdominal injury.
|72.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT at ATL
Note: (Hamstring)
|73.
|*James Robinson NYJ at MIN
Note: Robinson was a healthy scratch last week. If Michael Carter (ankle) has to sit out this week, he might be active again, but behind both Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight.
|74.
|*Rex Burkhead HOU vs. CLE
Note: Burkhead is the concussion protocol.
|75.
|*Damien Harris NE vs. BUF
Note: Harris (thigh) is unlikely to play Thursday night.
|76.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. MIA
Note: Mitchell sprained the MCL in his other knee and will be out 6-to-8 weeks. He's been placed on IR by the Niners.
|77.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. DEN
Note: Dobbins (knee) will return to practice this week.
|78.
|James Conner ARZ at
|79.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYJ
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at NE
|3.
|Davante Adams LV vs. LAC
|4.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at SF
Note: Hill left Sunday's win early with some cramping, but the starters all left early in the third quarter anyhow.
|5.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. KC
|6.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. IND
|7.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. JAX
|8.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at NYG
|9.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at SF
|10.
|Keenan Allen LAC at LV
|11.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. TEN
|12.
|*Chris Godwin TB vs. NO
Note: Godwin had a huge day, as only the underneath routes were working for the Bucs, and he caught 12 of 13 targets.
|13.
|Amari Cooper CLE at HOU
|14.
|*Christian Kirk JAC at DET
Note: Kirk appeared to be shaken up at one point in the second half, but quickly returned to action.
|15.
|Mike Evans TB vs. NO
|16.
|DK Metcalf SEA at LAR
|17.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. MIA
Note: Samuel appeared to aggravate a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Saints but returned to the game.
|18.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at LAR
|19.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. MIA
|20.
|Michael Pittman IND at DAL
|21.
|Chris Olave NO at TB
|22.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIN
|23.
|Christian Watson GB at CHI
|24.
|George Pickens PIT at ATL
|25.
|Gabe Davis BUF at NE
|26.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at BAL
|27.
|*Zay Jones JAC at DET
Note: Monster game against the Ravens, and gets the Lions next.
|28.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at LV
|29.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. KC
|30.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at CIN
|31.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. WAS
|32.
|Allen Lazard GB at CHI
|33.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at ATL
|34.
|Parris Campbell IND at DAL
|35.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. TEN
|36.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. NYJ
|37.
|*Treylon Burks TEN at PHI
Note: Burks had four catches for 70 yards and recovered Derrick Henry's fumble for his first touchdown.
|38.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at HOU
|39.
|*Drake London ATL vs. PIT
Note: If there's a week when London can produce, it's this week - the Steelers are last in the NFL against WR's.
|40.
|Julio Jones TB vs. NO
|41.
|*Van Jefferson LA vs. SEA
Note: Teammate Allen Robinson is out for the season with a foot injury.
|42.
|Mack Hollins LV vs. LAC
|43.
|DeAndre Carter LAC at LV
|44.
|Brandin Cooks HOU vs. CLE
|45.
|*Jakobi Meyers NE vs. BUF
Note: Meyers (shoulder) was limited in Tuesday's practice, but reportedly was a lot better, and expects to play Thursday.
|46.
|Demarcus Robinson BAL vs. DEN
|47.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at CIN
|48.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. CLE
|49.
|Randall Cobb GB at CHI
|50.
|Corey Davis NYJ at MIN
|51.
|Marvin Jones JAC at DET
|52.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at NYG
|53.
|Ben Skowronek LA vs. SEA
|54.
|Jarvis Landry NO at TB
|55.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF at NE
|56.
|Skyy Moore KC at CIN
|57.
|Robert Woods TEN at PHI
|58.
|Elijah Moore NYJ at MIN
|59.
|Chase Claypool CHI vs. GB
|60.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at PHI
|61.
|Quez Watkins PHI vs. TEN
|62.
|Justin Watson KC at CIN
|63.
|Richie James NYG vs. WAS
|64.
|Devin Duvernay BAL vs. DEN
|65.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at NYG
|66.
|Noah Brown DAL vs. IND
|67.
|*DeVante Parker NE vs. BUF
Note: Parker (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
|68.
|Kalif Raymond DET vs. JAX
|69.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. IND
|70.
|Kendall Hinton DEN at BAL
|71.
|DJ Chark DET vs. JAX
|72.
|Nelson Agholor NE vs. BUF
|73.
|Trenton Irwin CIN vs. KC
|74.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. JAX
|75.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. NYJ
|76.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. KC
Note: After a false start last week, Chase (hip) is expected to return this week. I'll wait for post-practice confirmation before moving him back up this week - I jumped the gun last week.
|77.
|*KJ Hamler DEN at BAL
|78.
|*Mike Williams LAC at LV
|79.
|*Kadarius Toney KC at CIN
|80.
|*Jerry Jeudy DEN at BAL
|81.
|*Jameson Williams DET vs. JAX
Note: Williams (knee) is unlikely to return in Week 13.
|82.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at
|83.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at
|84.
|Greg Dortch ARZ at
|85.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at
|86.
|*Darnell Mooney CHI vs. GB
Note: Mooney is out for the season with an ankle injury.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at CIN
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. DEN
|3.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYJ
|4.
|*George Kittle SF vs. MIA
Note: Kittle was limited to four targets in a game that the Niners just ground out against the Saints.
|5.
|*David Njoku CLE at HOU
Note: Njoku's one-handed catch on fourth down that led to the Browns tying the Bucs was the catch of the week.
|6.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at ATL
|7.
|Dalton Schultz DAL vs. IND
|8.
|Juwan Johnson NO at TB
|9.
|Dawson Knox BUF at NE
|10.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. GB
|11.
|Foster Moreau LV vs. LAC
|12.
|Evan Engram JAC at DET
|13.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. BUF
|14.
|Gerald Everett LAC at LV
|15.
|Hayden Hurst CIN vs. KC
|16.
|Noah Fant SEA at LAR
|17.
|*Tyler Higbee LA vs. SEA
Note: Higbee (knee) played only 59 percent of the Rams' snaps and wasn't targeted.
|18.
|*Greg Dulcich DEN at BAL
Note: Dulcich had a touchdown wiped out by a penalty, leading to a disappointing two-catch, 11-yard day.
|19.
|Taysom Hill NO at TB
|20.
|*Jelani Woods IND at DAL
Note: Woods surpassed his season total in both catches (7) and yards (79) on Monday night, going 8-9-98 against the Steelers.
|21.
|Austin Hooper TEN at PHI
|22.
|Robert Tonyan GB at CHI
|23.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at MIN
|24.
|Logan Thomas WAS at NYG
|25.
|MyCole Pruitt ATL vs. PIT
|26.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at PHI
|27.
|Cameron Brate TB vs. NO
|28.
|Lawrence Cager NYG vs. WAS
|29.
|Jonnu Smith NE vs. BUF
|30.
|Mike Gesicki MIA at SF
|31.
|Harrison Bryant CLE at HOU
|32.
|*Cade Otton TB vs. NO
Note: With Brate back, Otton had zero targets in the loss to the Browns.
|33.
|Will Dissly SEA at LAR
|34.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at DAL
|35.
|Brock Wright DET vs. JAX
|36.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. DEN
|37.
|Trey McBride ARZ at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at LV
|2.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. LAC
Note: Jacobs aggravated his calf strain late in the win over the Seahawks, though it didn't seem to hamper him on his game-winning overtime touchdown run. Still, he's unlikely to practice early this week.
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYJ
|4.
|Nick Chubb CLE at HOU
|5.
|Travis Kelce KC at CIN
|6.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at NE
|7.
|Davante Adams LV vs. LAC
|8.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at SF
Note: Hill left Sunday's win early with some cramping, but the starters all left early in the third quarter anyhow.
|9.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. KC
|10.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. MIA
Note: McCaffrey is dealing with 'knee irritation' from Sunday's game against the Saints. He'll probably still play, but his practice reps will be managed.
|11.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. WAS
|12.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at DAL
|13.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NYJ
|14.
|*Derrick Henry TEN at PHI
Note: Henry was held to 2.2 yards per carry in the loss to the Bengals, and has three consecutive inefficient games on the ground.
|15.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. IND
|16.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. JAX
|17.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at NYG
|18.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. IND
|19.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at LAR
|20.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. DEN
|21.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. BUF
Note: Stevenson should have a big workload Thursday night with Harris out.
|22.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at SF
|23.
|Keenan Allen LAC at LV
|24.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. TEN
|25.
|*Chris Godwin TB vs. NO
Note: Godwin had a huge day, as only the underneath routes were working for the Bucs, and he caught 12 of 13 targets.
|26.
|Amari Cooper CLE at HOU
|27.
|*Christian Kirk JAC at DET
Note: Kirk appeared to be shaken up at one point in the second half, but quickly returned to action.
|28.
|Aaron Jones GB at CHI
|29.
|Jamaal Williams DET vs. JAX
|30.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. CLE
Note: Pierce was a victim of game flow for the second week in a row, as the Texans were trailing 30-0 by halftime. But don't be swayed by that - the matchup against the Browns is too good.
|31.
|Mike Evans TB vs. NO
|32.
|DK Metcalf SEA at LAR
|33.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. MIA
Note: Samuel appeared to aggravate a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Saints but returned to the game.
|34.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at LAR
|35.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. MIA
|36.
|Michael Pittman IND at DAL
|37.
|Chris Olave NO at TB
|38.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIN
|39.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. GB
|40.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at CIN
|41.
|Rachaad White TB vs. NO
|42.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at TB
Note: Kamara lost two fumbles, one at the goal line, and was being checked in the medical tent after the latter fumble.
|43.
|Devin Singletary BUF at NE
|44.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at NYG
Note: Robinson took back over the primary RB role for the Commanders, and actually scored on a reception.
|45.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. IND
|46.
|Christian Watson GB at CHI
|47.
|George Pickens PIT at ATL
|48.
|Gabe Davis BUF at NE
|49.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYJ
|50.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at BAL
|51.
|*Zay Jones JAC at DET
Note: Monster game against the Ravens, and gets the Lions next.
|52.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at LV
|53.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. KC
|54.
|Samaje Perine CIN vs. KC
|55.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. TEN
|56.
|*Travis Etienne JAC at DET
Note: Etienne sprained his foot Sunday but was actually medically cleared to play during the game, even though he did not return. He might be available to play this week in Detroit.
|57.
|D'Andre Swift DET vs. JAX
|58.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. PIT
|59.
|*Gus Edwards BAL vs. DEN
Note: Edwards dominated the carries in his return from his injury, but he lost a critical fumble. J.K. Dobbins might be back soon, too.
|60.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at CIN
|61.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. WAS
|62.
|Allen Lazard GB at CHI
|63.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at ATL
|64.
|Parris Campbell IND at DAL
|65.
|Latavius Murray DEN at BAL
|66.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at NYG
|67.
|*JaMycal Hasty JAC at DET
Note: Hasty stepped up in the wake of Travis Etienne's injury, with 12 carries for 28 yards, but five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
|68.
|*Zonovan Knight NYJ at MIN
Note: Knight was added from the practice squad on Friday and had over 100 yards from scrimmage in his NFL debut. With Michael Carter day-to-day, Knight might be in line for more work this week.
|69.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. TEN
|70.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. NYJ
|71.
|*Treylon Burks TEN at PHI
Note: Burks had four catches for 70 yards and recovered Derrick Henry's fumble for his first touchdown.
|72.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at HOU
|73.
|*Drake London ATL vs. PIT
Note: If there's a week when London can produce, it's this week - the Steelers are last in the NFL against WR's.
|74.
|Cam Akers LA vs. SEA
|75.
|*Benny Snell PIT at ATL
Note: Snell took over Monday night after Najee Harris (abdomen) left Monday night.
|76.
|AJ Dillon GB at CHI
|77.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. PIT
|78.
|Julio Jones TB vs. NO
|79.
|*George Kittle SF vs. MIA
Note: Kittle was limited to four targets in a game that the Niners just ground out against the Saints.
|80.
|*David Njoku CLE at HOU
Note: Njoku's one-handed catch on fourth down that led to the Browns tying the Bucs was the catch of the week.
Kickers
|1.
|*Justin Tucker BAL vs. DEN
Note: Nailed four field goals, but came up just short from 67 yards.
|2.
|Brett Maher DAL vs. IND
|3.
|Tyler Bass BUF at NE
|4.
|*Evan McPherson CIN vs. KC
Note: Had points taken off the board at the end of the game, rightfully, as a Titans penalty effectively ended the game.
|5.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. WAS
|6.
|Nick Folk NE vs. BUF
|7.
|Jason Myers SEA at LAR
|8.
|Harrison Butker KC at CIN
|9.
|*Daniel Carlson LV vs. LAC
Note: It was crazy-long attempt miss day in the NFL, and Carlson joined in on the fun, missing from 56 yards in overtime.
|10.
|Ryan Succop TB vs. NO
|11.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at LV
|12.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. GB
|13.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. NYJ
|14.
|Joey Slye WAS at NYG
|15.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at MIN
|16.
|Michael Badgley DET vs. JAX
|17.
|*Robbie Gould SF vs. MIA
Note: Gould could be dealing with rainy, windy conditions Sunday against the Dolphins.
|18.
|Riley Patterson JAC at DET
|19.
|*Chase McLaughlin IND at DAL
Note: Made one from 51 yards but had one from 59 yards out blocked.
|20.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. TEN
|21.
|Mason Crosby GB at CHI
|22.
|*Younghoe Koo ATL vs. PIT
Note: Koo made two long field goals but came up short on a 58-yarder in the rain - another crazy attempt. He's missed five field goals, but four of those from over 50 yards.
|23.
|*Caleb Shudak TEN at PHI
Note: Shudak's miss from 35 yards out before halftime really hurt the Titans.
|24.
|Matthew Wright PIT at ATL
|25.
|Cade York CLE at HOU
|26.
|Matt Gay LA vs. SEA
|27.
|Jason Sanders MIA at SF
|28.
|Wil Lutz NO at TB
|29.
|Brandon McManus DEN at BAL
|30.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. CLE
|31.
|*Randy Bullock TEN at PHI
Note: Bullock (calf) sat out Week 12's loss to the Bengals.
|32.
|Matt Prater ARZ at
Defenses
|1.
|*Baltimore Ravens vs. DEN
Note: It's the Ravens turn to play against the disillusioned Broncos.
|2.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. IND
|3.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO
|4.
|*Seattle Seahawks at LAR
Note: The Seahawks' defense has been disappointing lately, but they're facing either Bryce Perkins or John Wolford most likely this week.
|5.
|Buffalo Bills at NE
|6.
|*Cleveland Browns at HOU
Note: The Browns have spit the bit in other choice matchups, but they played well against the Bucs last week and have a smash matchup against the Texans.
|7.
|Washington Commanders at NYG
|8.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. TEN
|9.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA
|10.
|New York Giants vs. WAS
|11.
|Green Bay Packers at CHI
|12.
|New Orleans Saints at TB
|13.
|New York Jets at MIN
|14.
|Denver Broncos at BAL
|15.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ
|16.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL
|17.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at DET
|18.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT
|19.
|New England Patriots vs. BUF
|20.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA
|21.
|Miami Dolphins at SF
|22.
|Kansas City Chiefs at CIN
|23.
|Detroit Lions vs. JAX
|24.
|Indianapolis Colts at DAL
|25.
|Tennessee Titans at PHI
|26.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC
|27.
|Chicago Bears vs. GB
|28.
|Los Angeles Chargers at LV
|29.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC
|30.
|Houston Texans vs. CLE