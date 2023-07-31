2023 New England Patriots Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New England Patriots

Coming off an 8-9 campaign, the Patriots are looking to return to the postseason, which could hinge on a bounceback by QB Mac Jones. To that end, the presence of experienced coordinator Bill O'Brien figures to help stabilize an offense that sputtered in 2022. Any team coached by Bill Belichick has a puncher's chance, but the franchise is no longer the undisputed heavyweight champ of the AFC East. That title now belongs to the Bills, and both the Dolphins and Jets are built to contend as well.

2023 New England Patriots Quarterback Room

Veteran Additions: Trace McSorley (from Cardinals)

Trace McSorley (from Cardinals) Draft Picks: None

None Departures: Brian Hoyer (to Raiders)

Heading into his third campaign since being drafted 15th overall in 2021, Mac Jones now is slated to work under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Despite some initial rumblings that Jones might have to compete with 2022 fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe to maintain his starting job, talk of a full-fledged QB controversy has subsided in advance of training camp. Following a promising rookie effort, Jones took a step back statistically in most key categories last season while working under the tutelage of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

With O'Brien on board, Jones will be working with a pass-catching corps that bid adieu to WR Jakobi Meyers and welcomed aboard WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and TE Mike Gesicki. While the group may be lacking in star power, Jones should have enough receiving weapons to helm a capable offense that also features a running game powered by the ascending Rhamondre Stevenson. Should Jones struggle or suffer an injury, Zappe remains on hand, as does mobile newcomer McSorley.

2023 New England Patriots Backfield

Veteran Additions: None

None Draft Picks: None

None Departures: Damien Harris (to Bills)

With offseason addition James Robinson getting waived in June after a short stint with the Patriots and Damien Harris now with the Bills, New England's backfield currently includes returnees Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor. With that in mind, it's possible that a veteran could be brought in, but for now there figures to be an open competition for touches that don't go to Stevenson, who is the team's clear-cut lead back and a candidate to see an uptick in carries sans Damien Harris.

Injuries wiped out the bulk of Montgomery's 2022 campaign, and he's missed time early in training camp, which may hinder his push to assume a portion of the team's third-down duties. Both Strong and Kevin Harris saw limited action as rookies last year, but they'll look to earn bigger roles in 2023. The speedy Strong has big-play potential and thus has a chance to challenge Montgomery for change-of-pace work, while Harris profiles as a power back who can spell Stevenson on early downs. Taylor has never carved out a steady role with the Pats, but he's around to provide depth in his fourth pro season.

2023 New England Patriots Receiving Corps

After DeAndre Hopkins chose the Titans over the Patriots as his next employer, the target breakdown for the Patriots' current receiving corps is in flux. Last season's top receiver Meyers left via free agency, but the team responded by adding Smith-Schuster, and he should command his share of looks in a passing game that also will feature fellow wide receivers DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne, as well as tight ends Hunter Henry and Gesicki. Also in the mix are rookie WRs Boutte and Douglas, but neither seems likely to log steady snaps out of the gate.

For now, Smith-Schuster profiles as a high-volume inside receiver, Thornton has a chance to emerge as a field stretcher, Parker is a big body who can win in contested-catch situations, and Bourne will look to bounce back after a subpar 2022. The addition of Gesicki gives New England a move TE with plus receiving ability, but his presence could result in Henry being a TD-dependent fantasy option. Though the team's aerial attack may lack a true No. 1 option, the pieces collectively are in place for QB Mac Jones to work with a balanced pass-catching unit this year.

2023 New England Patriots Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Tyquan Thornton

During his rookie campaign, Thornton – a 2022 second-round draft pick – served as a depth piece in New England's wideout corps en route to catching 22 of his 45 targets 247 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. Entering his second pro season, the speedster out of Baylor appears poised to take on added responsibilities in 2023 and should have an opportunity to emerge as the team's primary deep threat alongside top veteran WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker.

😴 Super Sleeper: Pierre Strong

With Damien Harris having moved on to Buffalo, backfield snaps behind Rhamondre Stevenson are up for grabs. As a result, Strong – who logged just 10 carries as a rookie – has a chance to carve out a decent role this season. Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor along with 2022 sixth-rounder Kevin Harris represent Strong's challengers for complementary touches, but the South Dakota State product has the wheels (4.37 40) to emerge from the pack as Stevenson's top understudy.

2023 New England Patriots Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Bill Belichick (Year 24)

Offensive Coordinator: Bill O'Brien (Year 1) – Erhardt-Perkins scheme

Defensive Coordinator: None – 3-4 scheme

2023 New England Patriots Depth Chart

QB: Mac Jones / Bailey Zappe / Trace McSorley

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson / Ty Montgomery / Pierre Strong / Kevin Harris / J.J. Taylor

WR1: JuJu Smith-Schuster / Kayshon Boutte

WR2: DeVante Parker

WR3: Tyquan Thornton / Kendrick Bourne / Demario Douglas

TE: Hunter Henry / Mike Gesicki / Anthony Firkser

O-Line: LT Trent Brown / LG Cole Strange / C David Andrews / RG Mike Onwenu / RT Riley Reiff (RotoWire Rank: No. 18)

Kicker: Chad Ryland / Nick Folk

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the New England Patriots

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 7.5 (T-20th)

2022 Record: 8-9

2022 Points Scored: 364 (17th)

2022 Points Allowed: 347 (11th)

2022 Point Differential: +17 (10th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 42.3 percent (16th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,006 (28th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 11

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 New England Patriots Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM 2 Sep 17 Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM 3 Sep 24 at New York Jets 1:00 PM 4 Oct 1 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM 5 Oct 8 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM 6 Oct 15 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM 7 Oct 22 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM 8 Oct 29 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM 9 Nov 5 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM 10 Nov 12 Indianapolis Colts 9:30 AM 11 Bye 12 Nov 26 at New York Giants 1:00 PM 13 Dec 3 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM 14 Dec 7 at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM 15 Dec 18 Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM 16 Dec 24 at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM 17 Dec 31 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM 18 TBD New York Jets TBD

New England Patriots Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Super Bowl 58 Odds: 65-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10:00 PM ET on July 31, 2023.