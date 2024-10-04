Demario Davis Injury: Logs another limited practice
Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Friday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Davis has been limited in the Saints' first two practices of the week after sitting out last Sunday against Atlanta. The Saints play on Monday Night Football this week, so Davis will have an extra day to try to be ready for the contest. If he's out Monday, D'Marco Jackson could against see an uptick in defensive snaps against the Chiefs.