Gameday Injuries: Week 5

The Steelers' Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion

The Colts' Anthony Richardson (hip/oblique) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. Richardson entered the weekend list as questionable but was downgraded Saturday, almost certainly setting up veteran Joe Flacco 's first start as a member of the Colts. After taking over for Richardson in the Week 4 win over the Steelers, Flacco was effective in a fashion reminiscent of his strong late-season work with the Browns in 2023, completing 16 of 26 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. While Ricardson is the more dynamic player by far, Indianapolis pass catchers arguably have a steadier fantasy outlook with the more experienced and much less mobile Flacco at the controls.

Although we have the commencement of bye weeks, the Week 5 injury report is still a loaded one at each position. This is also the week players who opened the season on injured reserve, the PUP list or the NFI list are eligible to begin practicing and potentially play, and we have several such scenarios as part of the landscape as well. With plenty of moving parts, let's dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Steelers' Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Wilson is deemed active, Justin Fields, who's led Pittsburgh to a 3-1 start and is coming off a season-high 312-yard passing performance against the Colts in Week 4, will draw the start versus Dallas.

The Dolphins' Skylar Thompson (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Thompson, who suffered the injury in the Week 3 loss to the Seahawks, manages to garner active status, veteran Tyler Huntley will make his second consecutive start versus New England despite a pedestrian showing against the Titans in a Week 4 Monday night loss.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his stead, journeyman Trey Sermon is expected to handle the bulk of Indianapolis' rushing duties as he shares the backfield with veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco, while Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull also rotate in for complementary snaps. Taylor's absence naturally downgrades the overall potency of Indianapolis' offense, although it does stand to boost the potential amount of targets for its pass catchers.

The Texans' Joe Mixon (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. With Mixon's third straight absence confirmed and backfield mate Dameon Pierce (questionable-hamstring) expected to sit out as well, Cam Akers, who's been relatively ineffective in the role of lead back, and Dare Ogunbowale appear set to helm Houston's ground attack once again.

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots after putting in two limited practices and a full session following a three-game absence due to a chest injury. Mostert only mustered 19 total yards on eight touches in Week 1 before sustaining his injury, so exactly where he'll fit into a Miami ground attack being led by De'Von Achane remains to be seen. Mostert's return seems likeliest to render either veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. or rookie Jaylen Wright a healthy scratch, but Miami could conceivably keep four running backs active.

The Commanders' Brian Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. However, as per Saturday reports. Robinson is expected to play versus Cleveland. Head coach Dan Quinn did have encouraging comments regarding Robinson's condition Friday, and barring any pregame setbacks, it appears the third-year back will fill his usual No. 1 role in Washington's ground game while the returning Austin Ekeler works in a No. 2 capacity.

The Giants' Devin Singletary (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week. In the veteran's likely absence, rookie fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy, who's posted just 12 carries for 29 yards and a 4-41 receiving line on six targets through four games, is set to serve as New York's No. 1 back while Eric Gray works as his primary backup.

The Raiders' Zamir White (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing the last two practices of the week. In White's absence, veteran Alexander Mattison is set to head up Las Vegas' ground attack while veteran Ameer Abdullah and rookie Dylan Laube likely slot in as the Nos. 2 and 3 backs, respectively.

The Browns' Nick Chubb (knee) was designated to return from the PUP list Wednesday and practiced in limited fashion all week but is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Chubb worked with the scout team and in individual drills this past week, and Cleveland will still have another two-plus weeks to activate him to its 53-man roster.

The Commanders' Austin Ekeler is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 4 absence due to a concussion. Ekeler is expected to fill his usual No. 2 role versus Cleveland, as backfield mate Brian Robinson Jr. is on track to play despite a questionable designation due to a knee issue.

The Steelers' Jaylen Warren (knee) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In Warren's absence and that of backfield mate Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), No. 1 back Najee Harris should see a hefty workload while being backed up by only undrafted rookie Aaron Shampklin and journeyman Jonathan Ward.

The Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. Patterson's absence combined with that of Jaylen Warren (knee) will lead to undrafted rookie Aaron Shampklin and Jonathan Ward serving as Najee Harris' backups versus Dallas.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but managed to work back to a limited Friday practice after opening the week with consecutive absences. As per Saturday night reports, Pierce isn't expected to play. In his projected absence, Cam Akers is once again projected to serve as Houston's No. 1 back versus a Buffalo defense that surrendered 271 total rushing yards to the Ravens in a Week 4 loss. Dare Ogunbowale, British Brooks and J.J. Taylor are also expected to rotate in behind Akers to varying degrees.

The Saints' Kendre Miller was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday and finished the week with two full practices, and he carries a questionable tag for Monday night's game against the Chiefs. If Miller were to garner active status, he'd likely see a minor role behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams in his first game of the season.

The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Saints after being designated to return from the non-football injury list Wednesday. Edwards-Helaire was able to practice in limited fashion all three days this past week and will still have another two-plus weeks to be activated to the 53-man roster if he remains inactive versus New Orleans.

The Browns' Pierre Strong (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Strong sits out, Gary Brightwell is expected to handle the No. 3 running back role behind Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman.

The Browns' Nyheim Hines (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practicing in limited fashion all week. Hines missed all of 2023 after a jet ski accident that summer, and he'll still have over two more weeks before Cleveland must activate him to the 53-man roster.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Giants' Malik Nabers (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Nabers' absence naturally represents a major loss for New York's passing game and fantasy managers alike and will propel Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton into the top two receiver roles versus Seattle. Speedster Jalin Hyatt could also be due for a bump in opportunity as the No. 3 wideout after only logging three targets through the first four games.

The Bills' Khalil Shakir (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie second-round pick Keon Coleman is expected to serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver for Buffalo while veterans Mack Hollins, Marques Valdez-Scantling and Curtis Samuel work behind him. Running back James Cook and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox could potentially also see at least a slight bump in pass-catching opportunities.

The Raiders' Davante Adams (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In Adams' second straight absence, fellow veteran Jakobi Meyers should be in store for a notable increase in opportunity, while second-year speedster Tre Tucker remains in the No. 2 role. Tight end Brock Bowers could also be a beneficiary in terms of additional targets, and Adams, who is projected to be ready to play by next week per early Sunday reports, is very likely to be traded at some point in the coming days.

The Chiefs' Rashee Rice (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. As per Saturday night reports, Rice will meet with a renowned knee doctor and undergo an arthroscopic procedure Monday to ascertain the extent of the damage he suffered when Patrick Mahomes was knocked into him during an interception return play in a Week 4 matchup against the Chargers. There still appears to only be a minimal chance Rice can return this season, and Kansas City expects to have a definitive answer following the surgery. For the time being, speedy first-round pick Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are set to operate as Patrick Mahomes' top three receivers, although early Sunday reports indicate the team is also actively exploring trade opportunities for a wideout.

The Packers' Romeo Doubs (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice both Thursday and Friday and then receiving a one-game suspension Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team. Doubs had finished the week listed as doubtful to play versus Los Angeles, and his absence, coupled with the expected one of Christian Watson (doubtful-ankle), will thrust Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton into much bigger roles in Green Bay's passing attack.

The Packers' Christian Watson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. His likely absence, coupled with the confirmed one of fellow wideout Romeo Doubs (personal), will thrust Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton into much bigger roles in Green Bay's passing attack.

The Cowboys' Brandin Cooks (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, third-year wideout Jalen Tolbert is expected to move into the No. 2 role he already appeared on the verge of taking from Cooks, while speedster KaVontae Turpin steps into the No. 3 job beginning with Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

The Dolphins' Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) remains on the PUP list but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in full all week. If Beckham makes his season and team debut versus New England, he'll likely rotate into the No. 3 receiver role with Braxton Berrios behind starters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Patriots' Kendrick Bourne (knee) remains on the PUP list but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the veteran does make his season debut versus Miami, he could share No. 3 receiver snaps right from the onset.

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Packers after once again missing practice all week. His absence, along with that of Puka Nacua (IR-knee), should lead to Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson once again serving as Matthew Stafford's top three wideouts versus Green Bay. Given the amount of targets vacated by the unavailability of Los Angeles' top receiver duo, running back Kyren Williams and tight end Colby Parkinson should both continue seeing additional passing game opportunities as well.

The Texans' Tank Dell is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session following a Week 4 absence due to a chest injury. In his return versus Buffalo, Dell should slot into his usual No. 3 receiver role.

The Patriots' K.J. Osborn (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. If Osborn can't suit up, the likes of Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and the potentially returning Kendrick Bourne (knee) would be in line for additional opportunities.

The Commanders' Noah Brown (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice Thursday and Friday following a limited Wednesday session. In his absence, Luke McCaffrey and Olamide Zaccheus are expected to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, respectively, behind Terry McLaurin.

The Texans' Robert Woods (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but managed to put in a limited practice Friday following an absence Thursday. If Woods can't suit up against one of his old squads, Xavier Hutchinson should fill the No. 4 receiver role.

The Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints but managed to finish the week with a full Friday practice after a limited session and an absence Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. If Hardman can't suit up, Skyy Moore and Xavier Worthy could potentially handle his kickoff-return and punt-return duties, respectively.

The Bears' DeAndre Carter (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers and finished the week with back-to-back limited practices after missing Wednesday's session. If Carter can't play, Tyler Scott would likely serve as Chicago's No. 4 receiver, while Velus Jones would be on track to take over Carter's duties as primary kickoff and punt returner.

The 49ers' Chris Conley (oblique) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. If he can't play, Jacob Cowing (questionable-shoulder) or Ronnie Bell would be in line for No. 4 receiver duties versus Arizona.

TIGHT ENDS

The Browns' David Njoku (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. As per Saturday night reports, Njoku is expected to make his return from a three-game absence, although his snap count might be somewhat limited. If that indeed comes to pass, Jordan Akins is expected to slide back into a No. 2 role.

The 49ers' George Kittle (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Kittle is expected to play. If there is any change of course or a setback, veteran Eric Saubert would be in line to serve as San Francisco's top tight end.

The Jaguars' Evan Engram (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Engram isn't tracking to play versus Indianapolis. If the veteran indeed remains out, he'll be replaced once again by a combination of 2023 second-round pick Brenton Strange and Luke Farrell.

The Cardinals' Trey McBride (ribs) is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after entering the weekend without an injury designation following a Week 4 absence due to a concussion. However, as per early Sunday reports, McBride is expected to play. The third-year tight end put in a limited Wednesday session and back-to-back full practices to close out the week, and if there's another unexpected downgrade to his condition, Elijah Higgins would be in line to serve as Arizona's top tight end once again.

The Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) is out for Monday night's games against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In his absence, Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson are expected to serve as New Orleans' top tight ends, while Derek Carr and the team's running backs are guaranteed to not cede any passing or rushing opportunities to the versatile veteran.

The Packers' Luke Musgrave (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Musgrave is expected to test out his ankle in pregame warmups before a final decision on his availability is made, but even if he does suit up, he's expected to be limited. Tucker Kraft will continue serving as Green Bay's top tight end under any circumstance and is expected to see a strong uptick in targets whether or not Musgrave is available, due to the absence of Romeo Doubs (personal) and the expected one of Christian Watson (doubtful-ankle).

The Raiders' Michael Mayer (personal) remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, Harrison Bryant should continue in the No. 2 role behind rookie Brock Bowers.

The Panthers' Ian Thomas (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Thomas can play, he'll likely operate behind both Tommy Tremble and rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders.

KICKERS

The Cardinals' Matt Prater (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. Patriots fourth-round pick Chad Ryland was elevated from Arizona's practice squad Saturday and would be slated to serve as the placekicker versus San Francisco should Prater be unable to go.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Cowboys' Caelen Carson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

The Bengals' Mike Hilton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Giants' Dru Phillips (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Dolphins' Kendall Fuller is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots after a Week 4 absence due to a concussion.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Safeties

The Seahawks' Julian Love (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Patriots' Jabrill Peppers (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins' Jordan Poyer (shin) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Bills' Taylor Rapp (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Jaguars' Darnell Savage (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after a Week 4 absence due to a groin injury.

Defensive Linemen

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

The Chiefs' Mike Danna is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Saints after a Week 4 absence due to a calf injury.

The 49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Colts' Kwity Paye (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Bills' Ed Oliver (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Seahawks' Leonard Williams is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants after a Week 4 absence due to a ribs injury.

The Bengals' B.J. Hill is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Bengals' Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Panthers' Shy Tuttle (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Packers' Devonte Wyatt (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Linebackers

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

The Panthers' Shaq Thompson (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 49ers' Fred Warner (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

The Saints' Pete Werner (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Saints' Payton Turner (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season.

The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, and per early Sunday reports, he's expected to return from a two-game absence.

The Saints' Demario Davis is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Chiefs after a Week 4 absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Browns' Jordan Hicks (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith (groin) is out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Patriots' Anfernee Jennings (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Panthers' Josey Jewell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Jaguars' Devin Lloyd (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Dolphins' David Long is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots after a Week 4 absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Raiders' Divine Deablo (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Raiders' Luke Masterson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Seahawks' Boye Mafe (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Seahawks' Jerome Baker is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.