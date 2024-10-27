Denzel Ward Injury: Diagnosed with concussion

Ward was diagnosed with a concussion during the Browns' 29-24 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It's the second time this season that Ward has suffered a concussion (the first taking place during training camp in August), and it's the sixth instance of his NFL career. Ward will have to pass the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to be cleared to play against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 3. Given his history with concussions, Ward could be in jeopardy of missing time beyond the Browns' Week 9 contest.