Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 16 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 15 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

ATLANTA FALCONS WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London and Darnell Mooney are definitely a danger to the Giants corners, so hopefully Michael Penix can help them capitalize. Cor'Dale Flott and Dru Phillips are back at least, and they're better than the alternatives for the Giants, but both corners are small enough to get bullied by London, and neither corner likely has the wheels to match stride with Mooney. Ray-Ray McCloud as always has no business being on the field, and he won't be beating Phillips from the slot, but sometimes the defense ignores McCloud long enough for him to get a target.

Upgrade: Drake London, Darnell Mooney

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ray-Ray McCloud









NEW YORK GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Terrell will probably follow around Malik Nabers to some extent, but the Terrell detail is probably not the concerning one for Nabers. As always, the quarterback is the greater issue. Drew Lock has been bizarrely unable to run even basic reads this year, so while Nabers is assured some decent target rate the quality of the targets could be awful. Needless to say, Lock also drags down Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

CAROLINA PANTHERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen gets some benefit of the doubt as long as he's in the slot, but Garrett Williams is probably the top corner for Arizona and the two should face off often. Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas are easier targets to beat on the boundary, but it's not clear whether the Panthers have the personnel on hand to threaten them much. Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and David Moore (concussion) are both questionable there.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, David Moore









ARIZONA CARDINALS WIDE RECEIVERS

Marvin Harrison has had a needlessly difficult rookie season due to mismanagement from the front office and offensive coordinator, and there's no guarantee much changes in this game. What is definitely different from last week, though, is that Jaycee Horn is no Christian Gonzalez. The Cardinals run game should be good enough to pull the safety down a bit, and Harrison is more likely to beat Horn than he was Gonzalez. Michael Wilson can probably beat Michael Jackson, who he'd probably rather see than Horn.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

CHICAGO BEARS WIDE RECEIVERS

The absence of Carlton Davis should help the Bears wideouts, though it's not clear if it will help at an equal or greater rate than the venue and weather might weigh them down. Assuming Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze are not affected by the cold, they should be able to get some favorable matchups here. Amik Robertson in the slot was bullied by Allen the last time these teams played, while rookie Terrion Arnold is overexposed as a CB1 in Davis' absence. Moore and Odunze should both make things tough for Arnold, and Kindle Vildor is an easier target yet.

Upgrade: DJ Moore (arguable Even grade if weather turns problematic), Keenan Allen (see Moore), Rome Odunze (see Moore)

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









DETROIT LIONS WIDE RECEIVERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown runs short enough routes that the cold shouldn't be a truly huge problem for him, but there's no doubt that the cold is not what Jared Goff wants right now. Jameson Williams is the type of receiver who traditionally would be more likely to suffer from the conditions, though Williams' speed will always make him a unique big-play threat. Tim Patrick has the kind of game to pick up the slack in the underneath and intermediate if Williams gets frozen out. The corner duo of Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon is good, but the Bears pass defense has been scatter-brained at best lately, and there's not much reason to question Detroit's mettle.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

CINCINNATI BENGALS WIDE RECEIVERS

Ja'Marr Chase is always the primary danger, but it's possible that Tee Higgins projects well here too, if only because the Browns have conceded a lot of downfield passes this year. Even a great corner like Denzel Ward can lose against Higgins in tight coverage due to the height difference, and it's difficult to always have a spare safety for Higgins when you're already trying to triple-team Chase. Andrei Iosivas is less likely to have an advantage over Greg Newsome in the slot.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas













CLEVELAND BROWNS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jerry Jeudy is difficult to trust with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at cornerback, which is a shame because the cornerback matchups are favorable. Cam Taylor-Britt might/should be good soon, but as a stockier corner over 200 pounds he probably can't mimic the stride of Jeudy, and Josh Newton definitely can't. Elijah Moore can probably beat Newton but slot man Mike Hiton can make life miserable underneath.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Elijah Moore

Even: Jerry Jeudy (arguable Downgrade for QB reasons)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Adonai Mitchell has had a miserable rookie year, but he'll get a good opportunity here with Alec Pierce out. Mitchell is the main downfield receiver with Pierce out, and downfield is where Anthony Richardson is best as a passer. Josh Downs has earned the benefit of the doubt even against a good slot corner like Roger McCreary, but it might not be an easy matchup. Michael Pittman would ideally see more Darrell Baker than Chidobie Awuzie, but if last week's matchup with Denver wasn't a deterrent for Pittman then neither is this one.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell









TENNESSEE TITANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine might benefit from the switch to Mason Rudolph, but especially Ridley. Levis was always willing to chuck it downfield, which suits NWI, but Ridley makes his living in the intermediate. Jaylon Jones appears a quality boundary corner for the Colts and maybe they could do worse than Samuel Womack (three-wide) or Kenny Moore (nickel in three-wide) on the boundary, but they could also do better. Moore and Womack are both smallish – a potential issue against NWI – and even Jones probably hasn't faced many direct tests as stern as Ridley's route running. The Titans have no excuse for failing here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams

NEW YORK JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Cobie Durant and Darious Williams are both solid enough corners, and Durant especially can run well, but both should be overmatched against Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. The way the Rams might keep it together is if their lively front seven can hit Aaron Rodgers before Wilson and Adams can execute their routes, which has been an issue for the Jets at times this year though thankfully not the last two weeks. Allen Lazard could also pop up here, though slot safety Quintin Lake would probably rather see a big wideout like Lazard than a quicker one like Wilson or Adams.

Upgrade: Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Allen Lazard









LOS ANGELES RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed should both be present, giving the Jets a tough corner tandem despite their other issues. Puka Nacua is pretty much matchup-proof either way, but it will be interesting to see how a physical receiver like him fares against a grabby, aggressive pair of corners. Cooper Kupp probably sees a little more of Michael Carter, who's a solid slot corner but probably an easier target than Gardner or Reed.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Terry McLaurin took the worse of it when he faced the Eagles back in Week 11, and there's no guarantee the Washington offense does much better in this one. Not only are the corners Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay good on their own part, they also get consistent safety help, which especially makes sense against McLaurin and Washington. If you cut off McLaurin vertically while stopping the run, the Washington offense doesn't have anywhere to go.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Terry McLaurin

Even: N/A

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Brown versus Marshon Lattimore would be an exciting matchup to witness, but it would be understandable if the Commanders consider DeVonta Smith equally worth Lattimore's attention. I just think Lattimore matches up with Brown better than Smith, and Mike Sainristil matches up better with Smith than Brown. But anyway, this matchup is a lot tougher for the Eagles passing game than it was the last time these teams faced.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS WIDE RECEIVERS

I don't know what to make of the rain, but if the game can be played reasonable well I think the Seahawks duo of DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is plenty threatening to the otherwise excellent Minnesota defense, which even gets back boundary corner Stephon Gilmore from injury this week. The problem for Gilmore and Byron Murphy is they can't run with Metcalf at all, and the strength of the Minnesota run defense tends to invite teams to throw vertically from the boundary. In JSN's case the allure is a potential matchup with Josh Metellus – a safety a sort of nickel linebacker/corner hybrid for the Vikings. You don't want a safety/linebacker hybrid covering JSN.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba









MINNESOTA VIKINGS WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Jefferson won't be stopped unless the Seahawks cater their entire defense around that purpose, which still tends to create a Slowed result rather than truly stopping him. The tradeoff isn't necessarily worth it, especially if Jordan Addison keeps producing like he has. There is danger in the Seahawks front seven and the corners like Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen are clearly good, but with Jefferson and this surging form of Addison we might have a wideout duo that overrules almost any defense. Josh Jobe is more easily beaten than Witherspoon or Woolen, but even if the Vikings stay in two-TE all game Jefferson and Addison can still be dangerous to Witherspoon and Woolen.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS WIDE RECEIVERS

Guessing which on any given play isn't easy, but the Bills have multiple receivers capable of hurting the Patriots defense, in part depending on how the Patriots choose to call their coverages. Christian Gonzalez is likely capable of putting the brakes on any Bills wideout aside from Amari Cooper, though the Bills apparently are liable to take Cooper's snaps and give them to Mack Hollins, for some reason. If Cooper is on the field then he warrants an assignment from Gonzalez, but if Cooper is off the field then Gonzalez probably becomes a shutdown presence against Keon Coleman. Coleman and even Hollins would be threats to make plays downfield against the non-Gonzalez corners, because boundary corner Alex Austin is a rookie seventh-round pick, and Jonathan Jones at 5-foot-9 can only do so much against bigger receivers. Khalil Shakir is producing at such a blistering pace that it's probably not worth fretting about the matchup, but the less Gonzalez the better.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Khalil Shakir (Upgrade if Gonzalez avoids the slot), Amari Cooper (Upgrade if not shadowed by Gonzalez), Keon Coleman (Upgrade if Gonzalez shadows Shakir or Cooper), Mack Hollins





NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Kayshon Boutte can't get open deep fast enough to draw a target before the pass rush arrives, while Kendrick Bourne isn't threatening enough in the intermediate/underneath to hurt the Bills outside of zone coverages. DeMario Douglas might be a source of production, but Taron Johnson in the slot is probably the toughest Bills corner. There's nothing obviously good about this matchup for New England.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Kayshon Boutte

Even: DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars



LAS VEGAS RAIDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jakobi Meyers has the safe advantage over any non-Tyson Campbell corner, and even Campbell might not have the upper hand between the two. Meyers should get plenty of slot shots against Jarrian Jones, moreover, even if Campbell otherwise follows Meyers around.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jakobi Meyers (Upgrade if not shadowed by Campbell), Tre Tucker









JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS WIDE RECEIVERS

Brian Thomas is definitely too much for the Raiders corners. Jack Jones is too short and slow to stick with Thomas much, and while Decamerion Richardson has height and speed he's likely unrefined at best. Parker Washington can probably get Richardson facing the wrong way a few times, giving Washington a chance to produce despite his lack of separating speed.

Upgrade: Brian Thomas

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Parker Washington

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers

MIAMI DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyreek Hill has reason to be more concerned with his ongoing wrist issue than the matchup here specifically. Similarly, Hill has more reason to worry about Tua Tagovailoa collapsing due to Waddle's absence than he does Charvarius Ward or Deommodore Lenoir covering him effectively. That's the case even though Ward and Lenoir are good corners. No Waddle makes it even easier for defenses to sell out against Hill, though, so it might be a bit of a grind in this one.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill









SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Deebo Samuel seems to have the yips in addition to whatever else might be a problem for him at the moment, and by now it's tough to keep the faith. Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller are both good boundary corners, too, so if Samuel gets going here it won't be because the coverage was more lenient. Similarly, Jauan Jennings gets a tough matchup here against Ramsey or/and Fuller. There's even a chance the Dolphins find Jennings more threatening than Samuel at this point, in which case they could assign Ramsey to Jennings specifically. Kader Kohou is competent in the slot, additionally.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jauan Jennings, Deebo Samuel, Ricky Pearsall

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DALLAS COWBOYS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb as almost always has a clear advantage over the corners facing him – Tykee Smith will be an especially easy target – but Lamb is also too much for either of Jamel Dean or Zyon McCollum. Someone like Jalen Tolbert doesn't have any obvious advantage over the Buccaneers corners, but he should be involved somewhat even though Brandin Cooks and KaVontae Turpin are probably more threatening to the corners.

Upgrade: CeeDee Lamb

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin









TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Mike Evans is set up great here against Dallas' battered corner rotation. As long as they handle Micah Parsons in the pass rush, Baker Mayfield should be able to tee up numerous shots to Evans. If there's a danger to Evans or Jalen McMillan in this game it might be Tampa Bay's backfield running wild on Dallas, but with tight end Cade Otton out there is a Big Fish, Small Pond dynamic for Evans and McMillan.

Upgrade: Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

GREEN BAY PACKERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jayden Reed is unpredictable in the sense that Matt LaFleur sometimes calls entire halves of football that don't involve Reed, but it seems like LaFleur has slowly started to realize that that isn't the sensible approach. Reed should be able to get the better of Ugo Amadi, while on the boundary there's nothing especially imposing about Alontae Taylor or Kool-Aid McKinstry as it relates to Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson









NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVERS

If Marquez Valdes-Scantling can't play then the top two wideouts for the Saints would seemingly be Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis. Best to stay away, especially with Jaire Alexander (knee) back.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A