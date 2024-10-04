Devin Singletary Injury: Returning to practice

Singletary (groin) will return to practice Friday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

It gives him a shot to play this Sunday at Seattle. Singletary didn't have any apparent limitations in last Thursday's loss to Dallas, taking 69 percent of snaps on offense, but he's been held out of practice this week due to a groin injury. The Giants may try to get him more involved in the passing game if he ends up playing, as WR Malik Nabers (concussion) and his 38 percent target share have been ruled out for Week 5.