Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on January 1, 2025 2:21PM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Week 18 features more teams likely to shut down their starters this week than in recent memory. This list will be fluid. With no Thursday night game, the FLEX rankings will be fleshed out more on Wednesday night this week. Hopefully your championship doesn't ride on Week 18!

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CLE
2.Baker Mayfield TB vs. NO
3.*Joe Burrow CIN at PIT
Note: Burrow (wrist/knee) was limited Tuesday to begin the Week 18 prep, much as he has been the last couple of weeks.
4.*Sam Darnold MIN at DET
Note: Darnold put up massive numbers in the Vikings' most impressive win since early in the season. He'll be in a shootout this week against the Lions.
5.Jared Goff DET vs. MIN
6.Bo Nix DEN vs. KC
7.Justin Herbert LAC at LV
8.Russell Wilson PIT vs. CIN
9.*Jordan Love GB vs. CHI
Note: Love put up pedestrian numbers despite the Packers playing in catch-up mode over the second half.
10.*Joe Flacco IND vs. JAX
Note: We got the full Flacco/Jameis experience Sunday, as Flacco threw for 300+ yards and two touchdowns, but also committed three turnovers in a losing effort.
11.Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SF
12.Bryce Young CAR at ATL
13.Geno Smith SEA at LAR
14.Cooper Rush DAL vs. WAS
15.*Joshua Dobbs SF at ARI
Note: Dobbs will likely start in Week 18, with Brock Purdy dealing with an elbow contusion and nerve inflammation.
16.Drake Maye NE vs. BUF
17.Michael Penix ATL vs. CAR
18.Aidan O'Connell LV vs. LAC
19.*Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. MIA
Note: Rodgers will start in Week 18, as he's one touchdown pass away from 500 in his career, much as he was in Week 17.
20.*Drew Lock NYG at PHI
Note: Sorry, I didn't have five total touchdowns from Drew Lock on my bingo card. I'm still astounded by that result.
21.*Jimmy Garoppolo LA vs. SEA
Note: Garoppolo will be the Rams' primary quarterback in Week 18, with the Rams having clinched the NFC West. They will either be the No. 3 or the No. 4 seed in the NFC.
22.*Carson Wentz KC at DEN
Note: Wentz will probably start in Week 18 against the Broncos.
23.*Mitchell Trubisky BUF at NE
Note: Trubisky will get most of the action in Week 18 for the Bills.
24.*Tyler Huntley MIA at NYJ
Note: Huntley will get more practice reps than Tua Tagovailoa (hip), suggesting that Huntley will likely start in Week 18 against the Jets.
25.*Jayden Daniels WAS at DAL
Note: Daniels led the Commanders to a dramatic overtime win to clinch a playoff spot; will he play a full game this week or will we see Marcus Mariota? How much does the sixth seed matter when the reward is to play the Eagles again?
26.Mac Jones JAC at IND
27.*Caleb Williams CHI at GB
Note: Williams and the Bears starters will play in the season finale against the Packers, but how much?
28.*C.J. Stroud HOU at TEN
Note: Stroud is 'banged up' heading into Week 18, and the Texans are locked into the fourth seed. I wouldn't be surprised if we see Davis Mills at some point in this game.
29.*Kenny Pickett PHI vs. NYG
Note: Pickett aggravated his rib injury in the third quarter, though the Eagles implied that he could return if needed. He was not needed.
30.*Mason Rudolph TEN vs. HOU
Note: Rudolph and Will Levis will split reps in Week 18.
31.Spencer Rattler NO at TB
32.*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE at BAL
Note: Thompson-Robinson (calf) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice. The Browns haven't named a starter for Saturday's game against the Ravens, but they're debating between Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe.
33.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at NYJ
Note: Backup Tyler Huntley will get more practice reps than Tagovailoa (hip), whose body 'didn't cooperate' leading up to Week 18.
34.*Derek Carr NO at TB
Note: Carr (hand) might still play in Week 18, according to coach Darren Rizzi. He was able to simulate some game-like situations last week.
35.*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NYG
36.Tanner McKee PHI vs. NYG
37.*Will Levis TEN vs. HOU
Note: Both Levis and Mason Rudolph will split reps in Week 18. If the Titans happen to be close, I'm sure they'll put in Levis to make sure they have a key turnover.
38.Davis Mills HOU at TEN
39.Marcus Mariota WAS at DAL
40.*Anthony Richardson IND vs. JAX
Note: Richardson is continuing to receive treatment on back spasms, which were a bigger problem than his foot last week. If he's healthy he'll start in Week 18.
41.*Bailey Zappe CLE at BAL
Note: Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson might both play on Saturday.
42.*Josh Allen BUF at NE
Note: Allen will start but will be out there for a 'very, very short-lived amount of time' with the Bills having locked in the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Mitchell Trubisky will get most of the work.
43.*Patrick Mahomes KC at DEN
Note: Mahomes is unlikely to play in Week 18, with the Chiefs already clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
44.*Matthew Stafford LA vs. SEA
Note: Stafford will either be inactive or play a smattering of snaps this week. Jimmy Garoppolo will be the primary quarterback this week.
45.*Brock Purdy SF at ARI
Note: Purdy suffered a contusion and nerve inflammation around his throwing elbow Monday night and will likely sit out the season finale.

Running Backs

1.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CAR
2.Derrick Henry BAL vs. CLE
3.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. MIN
4.Jonathan Taylor IND vs. JAX
5.Bucky Irving TB vs. NO
6.*Aaron Jones MIN at DET
Note: Jones suffered a quad injury against the Packers but the injury isn't considered to be a major one.
7.*Saquon Barkley PHI vs. NYG
Note: Will the Eagles keep Barkley in long enough to break the record?
8.Isaac Guerendo SF at ARI
9.*Josh Jacobs GB vs. CHI
Note: How important is it for the Packers to get the 6-seed (against the Rams) instead of the 7-seed (against the Eagles)?
10.De'Von Achane MIA at NYJ
11.Breece Hall NYJ vs. MIA
12.Najee Harris PIT vs. CIN
13.Travis Etienne JAC at IND
14.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. KC
15.*J.K. Dobbins LAC at LV
Note: Dobbins ran well in his return, netting 76 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
16.Zach Charbonnet SEA at LAR
17.D'Andre Swift CHI at GB
18.*Blake Corum LA vs. SEA
Note: Corum could get a big workload Sunday, with Kyren Williams likely to sit out Week 18.
19.Antonio Gibson NE vs. BUF
20.Tyrone Tracy NYG at PHI
21.*Brian Robinson WAS at DAL
Note: How much will the Commanders care this week?
22.Joe Mixon HOU at TEN
23.Rachaad White TB vs. NO
24.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. WAS
25.*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CIN
Note: Warren was limited in Tuesday's practice with a rib injury.
26.James Cook BUF at NE
27.*Michael Carter ARZ vs. SF
Note: Carter ran well after James Conner aggravated his knee injury. Meanwhile, teammate Trey Benson has been placed on IR.
28.Tank Bigsby JAC at IND
29.Jeremy McNichols WAS at DAL
30.Audric Estime DEN vs. KC
31.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. BUF
32.*Khalil Herbert CIN at PIT
Note: Herbert would be the next man up if Chase Brown (ankle) can't go.
33.*Ameer Abdullah LV vs. LAC
Note: Abdullah injured his foot late in the win over the Saints.
34.Julius Chestnut TEN vs. HOU
35.*Raheem Blackshear CAR at ATL
Note: Blackshear was unable to get going against the Bucs (8 carries, 20 yards) as the Panthers fell way behind quickly.
36.D'Onta Foreman CLE at BAL
37.Mike Boone CAR at ATL
38.Javonte Williams DEN vs. KC
39.Ray Davis BUF at NE
40.Devin Singletary NYG at PHI
41.Alexander Mattison LV vs. LAC
42.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CAR
43.*Clyde Edwards-Helaire NO at TB
Note: Edwards-Helaire could be the Saints' lead back this week if Alvin Kamara (groin) and Kendre Miller (concussion) don't return.
44.Patrick Taylor SF at ARI
45.Kimani Vidal LAC at LV
46.Cam Akers MIN at DET
47.Kareem Hunt KC at DEN
48.Isaiah Davis NYJ vs. MIA
49.*Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. CLE
Note: Mitchell could get more work Saturday should the Ravens get out to a lead, with both Justice Hill (concussion) and Rasheen Ali (hip) both hurting.
50.Ty Johnson BUF at NE
51.*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. NYG
Note: Gainwell could get more work this week if the Eagles rest Saquon Barkley, though it's also possible that they could also rest Gainwell and move right on to someone like Tyrion Davis-Price.
52.Kenny McIntosh SEA at LAR
53.Chris Rodriguez WAS at DAL
54.Raheem Mostert MIA at NYJ
55.Craig Reynolds DET vs. MIN
56.*John Kelly CLE at BAL
Note: Added to the Browns' active roster with two of their backs (Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong) banged up.
57.Roschon Johnson CHI at GB
58.Dameon Pierce HOU at TEN
59.Chris Collier LV vs. LAC
60.Braelon Allen NYJ vs. MIA
61.Sean Tucker TB vs. NO
62.Tyrion Davis-Price at
63.Travis Homer CHI at GB
64.*Jaylen Wright MIA at NYJ
Note: Bypassed by Jeff Wilson as the Dolphins' No. 3 back.
65.*Chase Brown CIN at PIT
Note: Brown suffered a 'mild' right high-ankle sprain late in the win over the Broncos on Saturday and sat out Tuesday's walk-through practice.
66.*Tony Pollard TEN vs. HOU
Note: It's possible that Pollard (ankle/illness) could return this week.
67.*Isiah Pacheco KC at DEN
Note: Pacheco hurt his ribs in the Christmas Day win over the Steelers, but is expected to be ok for the playoffs.
68.Gus Edwards LAC at LV
69.*Kyren Williams LA vs. SEA
Note: Williams will probably sit out Week 18 along with a number of Rams key regulars.
70.*James Conner ARZ vs. SF
Note: Conner aggravated his knee injury in the second quarter Saturday night and didn't return, despite wanting to get back in there.
71.*Alvin Kamara NO at TB
Note: Kamara (groin) wants to play, but the decision will be left up to the medical staff by the end of the week.
72.*Rasheen Ali BAL vs. CLE
Note: Ali (hip) was limited at Tuesday's practice.
73.*Justice Hill BAL vs. CLE
Note: Hill (concussion) remained a non-participant in Tuesday's practice after missing the Christmas Day game last Wednesday.
74.*Jerome Ford CLE at BAL
Note: Ford left Week 17's loss in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was a non-participant Tuesday. With Ford hurting and Pierre Strong in the concussion protocol, the Browns have already signed John Kelly to their 53-man roster.
75.*Pierre Strong CLE at BAL
Note: Strong suffered a concussion in the loss to the Dolphins.
76.*Kendre Miller NO at TB
Note: Miller suffered a concussion in the loss to the Raiders.
77.*Ezekiel Elliott at
Note: Waived by the Cowboys.
78.*Tyjae Spears TEN vs. HOU
Note: Spears suffered a concussion in the loss to the Jaguars.

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at DET
2.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at PIT
3.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIN
4.Mike Evans TB vs. NO
5.Brian Thomas JAC at IND
6.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. KC
7.George Pickens PIT vs. CIN
8.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. MIA
9.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at LAR
10.*Tee Higgins CIN at PIT
Note: Higgins (ankle/knee) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice. Suffice to say, he's going to play on Saturday.
11.Malik Nabers NYG at PHI
12.Nico Collins HOU at TEN
13.Jordan Addison MIN at DET
14.*Jauan Jennings SF at ARI
Note: Was a college teammate of Joshua Dobbs, still showed a decent connection with him on Monday night.
15.Drake London ATL vs. CAR
16.Davante Adams NYJ vs. MIA
17.DJ Moore CHI at GB
18.Jameson Williams DET vs. MIN
19.Zay Flowers BAL vs. CLE
20.Ladd McConkey LAC at LV
21.Calvin Ridley TEN vs. HOU
22.Michael Pittman IND vs. JAX
23.DK Metcalf SEA at LAR
24.Keenan Allen CHI at GB
25.Terry McLaurin WAS at DAL
26.Darnell Mooney ATL vs. CAR
27.Deebo Samuel SF at ARI
28.Adam Thielen CAR at ATL
29.Jalen McMillan TB vs. NO
30.Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. SF
31.Josh Downs IND vs. JAX
32.Khalil Shakir BUF at NE
33.*Jerry Jeudy CLE at BAL
Note: Teammate Cedric Tillman (concussion) has been placed on IR.
34.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. LAC
35.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CLE
36.Romeo Doubs GB vs. CHI
37.Tyreek Hill MIA at NYJ
38.A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG
39.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG
40.Xavier Worthy KC at DEN
41.Jayden Reed GB vs. CHI
42.*Puka Nacua LA vs. SEA
Note: Nacua will be without Matthew Stafford this week, if he even plays at all.
43.*Rome Odunze CHI at GB
Note: Missed practice Wednesday with an illness.
44.Hollywood Brown KC at DEN
45.Jalen Coker CAR at ATL
46.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. WAS
47.DeAndre Hopkins KC at DEN
48.Elijah Moore CLE at BAL
49.Xavier Legette CAR at ATL
50.Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at DAL
51.Quentin Johnston LAC at LV
52.Calvin Austin PIT vs. CIN
53.Kayshon Boutte NE vs. BUF
54.Michael Wilson ARZ vs. SF
55.Amari Cooper BUF at NE
56.Devaughn Vele DEN vs. KC
57.Joshua Palmer LAC at LV
58.Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. CAR
59.Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. CHI
60.Keon Coleman BUF at NE
61.Cooper Kupp LA vs. SEA
62.*Ricky Pearsall SF at ARI
Note: Pearsall had a breakout performance against the Lions on Monday night, but he'll have Josh Dobbs instead of Brock Purdy throwing him the ball this week.
63.Alec Pierce IND vs. JAX
64.John Metchie HOU at TEN
65.Tre Tucker LV vs. LAC
66.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at PHI
67.Malik Washington MIA at NYJ
68.Adonai Mitchell IND vs. JAX
69.KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. WAS
70.DeMario Douglas NE vs. BUF
71.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. HOU
72.Parker Washington JAC at IND
73.Tyler Lockett SEA at LAR
74.Tutu Atwell LA vs. SEA
75.Jamison Crowder WAS at DAL
76.Mack Hollins BUF at NE
77.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at DEN
78.Jalen Nailor MIN at DET
79.*Christian Watson GB vs. CHI
Note: The Packers really missed Watson's (knee) presence to take the top off the defense last week.
80.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at NYJ
Note: The Dolphins are 'optimistic' about Waddle (knee) returning to action, but it'll likely be Tyler Huntley at QB. I'm going to wait until he clears the injury report before moving him up.
81.David Moore CAR at ATL
82.Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO at TB
83.*Chris Olave NO at TB
Note: Olave (concussion) wants to return this week, but he's currently still on IR and needs clearance from the team's medical staff.
84.Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. WAS
85.Sterling Shepard TB vs. NO
86.Diontae Johnson HOU at TEN

Tight Ends

1.Brock Bowers LV vs. LAC
2.George Kittle SF at ARI
3.Sam LaPorta DET vs. MIN
4.Trey McBride ARZ vs. SF
5.Jonnu Smith MIA at NYJ
6.Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE
7.T.J. Hockenson MIN at DET
8.Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. HOU
9.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN
10.Tucker Kraft GB vs. CHI
11.Dalton Kincaid BUF at NE
12.*Mike Gesicki CIN at PIT
Note: Teammates Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson are banged up. He's unlikely to get the immense target volume he got last week.
13.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. CAR
14.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. WAS
15.Juwan Johnson NO at TB
16.Brenton Strange JAC at IND
17.Zach Ertz WAS at DAL
18.Will Dissly LAC at LV
19.Dalton Schultz HOU at TEN
20.Hunter Henry NE vs. BUF
21.Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. NYG
22.Tyler Higbee LA vs. SEA
23.Jordan Akins CLE at BAL
24.Noah Gray KC at DEN
25.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CLE
26.Cole Kmet CHI at GB
27.Noah Fant SEA at LAR
28.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. MIA
29.Payne Durham TB vs. NO
30.Dawson Knox BUF at NE
31.Tommy Tremble CAR at ATL
32.AJ Barner SEA at LAR
33.Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. WAS
34.Stone Smartt LAC at LV
35.Foster Moreau NO at TB
36.Jeremy Ruckert NYJ vs. MIA
37.Travis Kelce KC at DEN
38.*David Njoku CLE at BAL
Note: Njoku (knee) missed practice Wednesday.
39.*Cade Otton TB vs. NO

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CAR
2.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at PIT

Kickers

1.Chris Boswell PIT vs. CIN
2.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at TEN
3.*Jake Bates DET vs. MIN
Note: Bates appeared to get hurt on Monday night but was given multiple kicking chances afterwards.
4.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. WAS
5.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. NO
6.Jason Sanders MIA at NYJ
7.Cameron Dicker LAC at LV
8.Tyler Bass BUF at NE
9.Brandon McManus GB vs. CHI
10.Justin Tucker BAL vs. CLE
11.Will Reichard MIN at DET
12.Harrison Butker KC at DEN
13.Joshua Karty LA vs. SEA
14.Wil Lutz DEN vs. KC
15.*Jake Moody SF at ARI
Note: Moody missed two field goals and an extra point in the loss Monday night.
16.Jason Myers SEA at LAR
17.Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG
18.Matt Gay IND vs. JAX
19.Blake Grupe NO at TB
20.Daniel Carlson LV vs. LAC
21.Chad Ryland ARZ vs. SF
22.Cade York CIN at PIT
23.Zane Gonzalez WAS at DAL
24.Cam Little JAC at IND
25.Riley Patterson ATL vs. CAR
26.Graham Gano NYG at PHI
27.Cairo Santos CHI at GB
28.*Nick Folk TEN vs. HOU
Note: Will Folk (abdomen) return this week?
29.*Greg Joseph NYJ vs. MIA
Note: Joseph will kick for the Jets this week.
30.Eddy Pineiro CAR at ATL
31.Joey Slye NE vs. BUF
32.Dustin Hopkins CLE at BAL
33.*Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. MIA
Note: Placed back on IR.
34.*Matthew Wright at
Note: Waived by the Titans on Monday.

Defenses

1.Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE
2.*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO
Note: It's possible that the Saints could get Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave back this week. If not, it's smooth sailing here.
3.Denver Broncos vs. KC
4.Los Angeles Chargers at LV
5.Green Bay Packers vs. CHI
6.Miami Dolphins at NYJ
7.Seattle Seahawks at LAR
8.Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG
9.Buffalo Bills at NE
10.Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS
11.Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR
12.Houston Texans at TEN
13.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN
14.Tennessee Titans vs. HOU
15.*Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX
Note: Shockingly bad choke job by the Colts last week.
16.Minnesota Vikings at DET
17.Jacksonville Jaguars at IND
18.New England Patriots vs. BUF
19.New York Jets vs. MIA
20.Washington Commanders at DAL
21.San Francisco 49ers at ARI
22.Cincinnati Bengals at PIT
23.Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC
24.Kansas City Chiefs at DEN
25.Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA
26.Chicago Bears at GB
27.Arizona Cardinals vs. SF
28.Detroit Lions vs. MIN
29.New Orleans Saints at TB
30.New York Giants at PHI
31.Cleveland Browns at BAL
32.Carolina Panthers at ATL
