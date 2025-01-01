Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 18 features more teams likely to shut down their starters this week than in recent memory. This list will be fluid. With no Thursday night game, the FLEX rankings will be fleshed out more on Wednesday night this week. Hopefully your championship doesn't ride on Week 18!
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CLE
|2.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. NO
|3.
|*Joe Burrow CIN at PIT
Note: Burrow (wrist/knee) was limited Tuesday to begin the Week 18 prep, much as he has been the last couple of weeks.
|4.
|*Sam Darnold MIN at DET
Note: Darnold put up massive numbers in the Vikings' most impressive win since early in the season. He'll be in a shootout this week against the Lions.
|5.
|Jared Goff DET vs. MIN
|6.
|Bo Nix DEN vs. KC
|7.
|Justin Herbert LAC at LV
|8.
|Russell Wilson PIT vs. CIN
|9.
|*Jordan Love GB vs. CHI
Note: Love put up pedestrian numbers despite the Packers playing in catch-up mode over the second half.
|10.
|*Joe Flacco IND vs. JAX
Note: We got the full Flacco/Jameis experience Sunday, as Flacco threw for 300+ yards and two touchdowns, but also committed three turnovers in a losing effort.
|11.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SF
|12.
|Bryce Young CAR at ATL
|13.
|Geno Smith SEA at LAR
|14.
|Cooper Rush DAL vs. WAS
|15.
|*Joshua Dobbs SF at ARI
Note: Dobbs will likely start in Week 18, with Brock Purdy dealing with an elbow contusion and nerve inflammation.
|16.
|Drake Maye NE vs. BUF
|17.
|Michael Penix ATL vs. CAR
|18.
|Aidan O'Connell LV vs. LAC
|19.
|*Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. MIA
Note: Rodgers will start in Week 18, as he's one touchdown pass away from 500 in his career, much as he was in Week 17.
|20.
|*Drew Lock NYG at PHI
Note: Sorry, I didn't have five total touchdowns from Drew Lock on my bingo card. I'm still astounded by that result.
|21.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo LA vs. SEA
Note: Garoppolo will be the Rams' primary quarterback in Week 18, with the Rams having clinched the NFC West. They will either be the No. 3 or the No. 4 seed in the NFC.
|22.
|*Carson Wentz KC at DEN
Note: Wentz will probably start in Week 18 against the Broncos.
|23.
|*Mitchell Trubisky BUF at NE
Note: Trubisky will get most of the action in Week 18 for the Bills.
|24.
|*Tyler Huntley MIA at NYJ
Note: Huntley will get more practice reps than Tua Tagovailoa (hip), suggesting that Huntley will likely start in Week 18 against the Jets.
|25.
|*Jayden Daniels WAS at DAL
Note: Daniels led the Commanders to a dramatic overtime win to clinch a playoff spot; will he play a full game this week or will we see Marcus Mariota? How much does the sixth seed matter when the reward is to play the Eagles again?
|26.
|Mac Jones JAC at IND
|27.
|*Caleb Williams CHI at GB
Note: Williams and the Bears starters will play in the season finale against the Packers, but how much?
|28.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU at TEN
Note: Stroud is 'banged up' heading into Week 18, and the Texans are locked into the fourth seed. I wouldn't be surprised if we see Davis Mills at some point in this game.
|29.
|*Kenny Pickett PHI vs. NYG
Note: Pickett aggravated his rib injury in the third quarter, though the Eagles implied that he could return if needed. He was not needed.
|30.
|*Mason Rudolph TEN vs. HOU
Note: Rudolph and Will Levis will split reps in Week 18.
|31.
|Spencer Rattler NO at TB
|32.
|*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE at BAL
Note: Thompson-Robinson (calf) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice. The Browns haven't named a starter for Saturday's game against the Ravens, but they're debating between Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe.
|33.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at NYJ
Note: Backup Tyler Huntley will get more practice reps than Tagovailoa (hip), whose body 'didn't cooperate' leading up to Week 18.
|34.
|*Derek Carr NO at TB
Note: Carr (hand) might still play in Week 18, according to coach Darren Rizzi. He was able to simulate some game-like situations last week.
|35.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NYG
|36.
|Tanner McKee PHI vs. NYG
|37.
|*Will Levis TEN vs. HOU
Note: Both Levis and Mason Rudolph will split reps in Week 18. If the Titans happen to be close, I'm sure they'll put in Levis to make sure they have a key turnover.
|38.
|Davis Mills HOU at TEN
|39.
|Marcus Mariota WAS at DAL
|40.
|*Anthony Richardson IND vs. JAX
Note: Richardson is continuing to receive treatment on back spasms, which were a bigger problem than his foot last week. If he's healthy he'll start in Week 18.
|41.
|*Bailey Zappe CLE at BAL
Note: Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson might both play on Saturday.
|42.
|*Josh Allen BUF at NE
Note: Allen will start but will be out there for a 'very, very short-lived amount of time' with the Bills having locked in the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Mitchell Trubisky will get most of the work.
|43.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC at DEN
Note: Mahomes is unlikely to play in Week 18, with the Chiefs already clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
|44.
|*Matthew Stafford LA vs. SEA
Note: Stafford will either be inactive or play a smattering of snaps this week. Jimmy Garoppolo will be the primary quarterback this week.
|45.
|*Brock Purdy SF at ARI
Note: Purdy suffered a contusion and nerve inflammation around his throwing elbow Monday night and will likely sit out the season finale.
Running Backs
|1.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CAR
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. CLE
|3.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. MIN
|4.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. JAX
|5.
|Bucky Irving TB vs. NO
|6.
|*Aaron Jones MIN at DET
Note: Jones suffered a quad injury against the Packers but the injury isn't considered to be a major one.
|7.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI vs. NYG
Note: Will the Eagles keep Barkley in long enough to break the record?
|8.
|Isaac Guerendo SF at ARI
|9.
|*Josh Jacobs GB vs. CHI
Note: How important is it for the Packers to get the 6-seed (against the Rams) instead of the 7-seed (against the Eagles)?
|10.
|De'Von Achane MIA at NYJ
|11.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. MIA
|12.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. CIN
|13.
|Travis Etienne JAC at IND
|14.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. KC
|15.
|*J.K. Dobbins LAC at LV
Note: Dobbins ran well in his return, netting 76 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
|16.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at LAR
|17.
|D'Andre Swift CHI at GB
|18.
|*Blake Corum LA vs. SEA
Note: Corum could get a big workload Sunday, with Kyren Williams likely to sit out Week 18.
|19.
|Antonio Gibson NE vs. BUF
|20.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG at PHI
|21.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at DAL
Note: How much will the Commanders care this week?
|22.
|Joe Mixon HOU at TEN
|23.
|Rachaad White TB vs. NO
|24.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. WAS
|25.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CIN
Note: Warren was limited in Tuesday's practice with a rib injury.
|26.
|James Cook BUF at NE
|27.
|*Michael Carter ARZ vs. SF
Note: Carter ran well after James Conner aggravated his knee injury. Meanwhile, teammate Trey Benson has been placed on IR.
|28.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at IND
|29.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS at DAL
|30.
|Audric Estime DEN vs. KC
|31.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. BUF
|32.
|*Khalil Herbert CIN at PIT
Note: Herbert would be the next man up if Chase Brown (ankle) can't go.
|33.
|*Ameer Abdullah LV vs. LAC
Note: Abdullah injured his foot late in the win over the Saints.
|34.
|Julius Chestnut TEN vs. HOU
|35.
|*Raheem Blackshear CAR at ATL
Note: Blackshear was unable to get going against the Bucs (8 carries, 20 yards) as the Panthers fell way behind quickly.
|36.
|D'Onta Foreman CLE at BAL
|37.
|Mike Boone CAR at ATL
|38.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. KC
|39.
|Ray Davis BUF at NE
|40.
|Devin Singletary NYG at PHI
|41.
|Alexander Mattison LV vs. LAC
|42.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CAR
|43.
|*Clyde Edwards-Helaire NO at TB
Note: Edwards-Helaire could be the Saints' lead back this week if Alvin Kamara (groin) and Kendre Miller (concussion) don't return.
|44.
|Patrick Taylor SF at ARI
|45.
|Kimani Vidal LAC at LV
|46.
|Cam Akers MIN at DET
|47.
|Kareem Hunt KC at DEN
|48.
|Isaiah Davis NYJ vs. MIA
|49.
|*Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. CLE
Note: Mitchell could get more work Saturday should the Ravens get out to a lead, with both Justice Hill (concussion) and Rasheen Ali (hip) both hurting.
|50.
|Ty Johnson BUF at NE
|51.
|*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. NYG
Note: Gainwell could get more work this week if the Eagles rest Saquon Barkley, though it's also possible that they could also rest Gainwell and move right on to someone like Tyrion Davis-Price.
|52.
|Kenny McIntosh SEA at LAR
|53.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS at DAL
|54.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at NYJ
|55.
|Craig Reynolds DET vs. MIN
|56.
|*John Kelly CLE at BAL
Note: Added to the Browns' active roster with two of their backs (Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong) banged up.
|57.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at GB
|58.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at TEN
|59.
|Chris Collier LV vs. LAC
|60.
|Braelon Allen NYJ vs. MIA
|61.
|Sean Tucker TB vs. NO
|62.
|Tyrion Davis-Price at
|63.
|Travis Homer CHI at GB
|64.
|*Jaylen Wright MIA at NYJ
Note: Bypassed by Jeff Wilson as the Dolphins' No. 3 back.
|65.
|*Chase Brown CIN at PIT
Note: Brown suffered a 'mild' right high-ankle sprain late in the win over the Broncos on Saturday and sat out Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|66.
|*Tony Pollard TEN vs. HOU
Note: It's possible that Pollard (ankle/illness) could return this week.
|67.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at DEN
Note: Pacheco hurt his ribs in the Christmas Day win over the Steelers, but is expected to be ok for the playoffs.
|68.
|Gus Edwards LAC at LV
|69.
|*Kyren Williams LA vs. SEA
Note: Williams will probably sit out Week 18 along with a number of Rams key regulars.
|70.
|*James Conner ARZ vs. SF
Note: Conner aggravated his knee injury in the second quarter Saturday night and didn't return, despite wanting to get back in there.
|71.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at TB
Note: Kamara (groin) wants to play, but the decision will be left up to the medical staff by the end of the week.
|72.
|*Rasheen Ali BAL vs. CLE
Note: Ali (hip) was limited at Tuesday's practice.
|73.
|*Justice Hill BAL vs. CLE
Note: Hill (concussion) remained a non-participant in Tuesday's practice after missing the Christmas Day game last Wednesday.
|74.
|*Jerome Ford CLE at BAL
Note: Ford left Week 17's loss in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was a non-participant Tuesday. With Ford hurting and Pierre Strong in the concussion protocol, the Browns have already signed John Kelly to their 53-man roster.
|75.
|*Pierre Strong CLE at BAL
Note: Strong suffered a concussion in the loss to the Dolphins.
|76.
|*Kendre Miller NO at TB
Note: Miller suffered a concussion in the loss to the Raiders.
|77.
|*Ezekiel Elliott at
Note: Waived by the Cowboys.
|78.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN vs. HOU
Note: Spears suffered a concussion in the loss to the Jaguars.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at DET
|2.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at PIT
|3.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIN
|4.
|Mike Evans TB vs. NO
|5.
|Brian Thomas JAC at IND
|6.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. KC
|7.
|George Pickens PIT vs. CIN
|8.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. MIA
|9.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at LAR
|10.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at PIT
Note: Higgins (ankle/knee) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice. Suffice to say, he's going to play on Saturday.
|11.
|Malik Nabers NYG at PHI
|12.
|Nico Collins HOU at TEN
|13.
|Jordan Addison MIN at DET
|14.
|*Jauan Jennings SF at ARI
Note: Was a college teammate of Joshua Dobbs, still showed a decent connection with him on Monday night.
|15.
|Drake London ATL vs. CAR
|16.
|Davante Adams NYJ vs. MIA
|17.
|DJ Moore CHI at GB
|18.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. MIN
|19.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. CLE
|20.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at LV
|21.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. HOU
|22.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. JAX
|23.
|DK Metcalf SEA at LAR
|24.
|Keenan Allen CHI at GB
|25.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DAL
|26.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. CAR
|27.
|Deebo Samuel SF at ARI
|28.
|Adam Thielen CAR at ATL
|29.
|Jalen McMillan TB vs. NO
|30.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. SF
|31.
|Josh Downs IND vs. JAX
|32.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at NE
|33.
|*Jerry Jeudy CLE at BAL
Note: Teammate Cedric Tillman (concussion) has been placed on IR.
|34.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. LAC
|35.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CLE
|36.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. CHI
|37.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at NYJ
|38.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG
|39.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG
|40.
|Xavier Worthy KC at DEN
|41.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. CHI
|42.
|*Puka Nacua LA vs. SEA
Note: Nacua will be without Matthew Stafford this week, if he even plays at all.
|43.
|*Rome Odunze CHI at GB
Note: Missed practice Wednesday with an illness.
|44.
|Hollywood Brown KC at DEN
|45.
|Jalen Coker CAR at ATL
|46.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. WAS
|47.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC at DEN
|48.
|Elijah Moore CLE at BAL
|49.
|Xavier Legette CAR at ATL
|50.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at DAL
|51.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at LV
|52.
|Calvin Austin PIT vs. CIN
|53.
|Kayshon Boutte NE vs. BUF
|54.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. SF
|55.
|Amari Cooper BUF at NE
|56.
|Devaughn Vele DEN vs. KC
|57.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at LV
|58.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. CAR
|59.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. CHI
|60.
|Keon Coleman BUF at NE
|61.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. SEA
|62.
|*Ricky Pearsall SF at ARI
Note: Pearsall had a breakout performance against the Lions on Monday night, but he'll have Josh Dobbs instead of Brock Purdy throwing him the ball this week.
|63.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. JAX
|64.
|John Metchie HOU at TEN
|65.
|Tre Tucker LV vs. LAC
|66.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at PHI
|67.
|Malik Washington MIA at NYJ
|68.
|Adonai Mitchell IND vs. JAX
|69.
|KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. WAS
|70.
|DeMario Douglas NE vs. BUF
|71.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. HOU
|72.
|Parker Washington JAC at IND
|73.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at LAR
|74.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. SEA
|75.
|Jamison Crowder WAS at DAL
|76.
|Mack Hollins BUF at NE
|77.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at DEN
|78.
|Jalen Nailor MIN at DET
|79.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. CHI
Note: The Packers really missed Watson's (knee) presence to take the top off the defense last week.
|80.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at NYJ
Note: The Dolphins are 'optimistic' about Waddle (knee) returning to action, but it'll likely be Tyler Huntley at QB. I'm going to wait until he clears the injury report before moving him up.
|81.
|David Moore CAR at ATL
|82.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO at TB
|83.
|*Chris Olave NO at TB
Note: Olave (concussion) wants to return this week, but he's currently still on IR and needs clearance from the team's medical staff.
|84.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. WAS
|85.
|Sterling Shepard TB vs. NO
|86.
|Diontae Johnson HOU at TEN
Tight Ends
|1.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. LAC
|2.
|George Kittle SF at ARI
|3.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. MIN
|4.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. SF
|5.
|Jonnu Smith MIA at NYJ
|6.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE
|7.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at DET
|8.
|Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. HOU
|9.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN
|10.
|Tucker Kraft GB vs. CHI
|11.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at NE
|12.
|*Mike Gesicki CIN at PIT
Note: Teammates Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson are banged up. He's unlikely to get the immense target volume he got last week.
|13.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. CAR
|14.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. WAS
|15.
|Juwan Johnson NO at TB
|16.
|Brenton Strange JAC at IND
|17.
|Zach Ertz WAS at DAL
|18.
|Will Dissly LAC at LV
|19.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at TEN
|20.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. BUF
|21.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. NYG
|22.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. SEA
|23.
|Jordan Akins CLE at BAL
|24.
|Noah Gray KC at DEN
|25.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CLE
|26.
|Cole Kmet CHI at GB
|27.
|Noah Fant SEA at LAR
|28.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. MIA
|29.
|Payne Durham TB vs. NO
|30.
|Dawson Knox BUF at NE
|31.
|Tommy Tremble CAR at ATL
|32.
|AJ Barner SEA at LAR
|33.
|Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. WAS
|34.
|Stone Smartt LAC at LV
|35.
|Foster Moreau NO at TB
|36.
|Jeremy Ruckert NYJ vs. MIA
|37.
|Travis Kelce KC at DEN
|38.
|*David Njoku CLE at BAL
Note: Njoku (knee) missed practice Wednesday.
|39.
|*Cade Otton TB vs. NO
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CAR
|2.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at PIT
Kickers
|1.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. CIN
|2.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at TEN
|3.
|*Jake Bates DET vs. MIN
Note: Bates appeared to get hurt on Monday night but was given multiple kicking chances afterwards.
|4.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. WAS
|5.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. NO
|6.
|Jason Sanders MIA at NYJ
|7.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at LV
|8.
|Tyler Bass BUF at NE
|9.
|Brandon McManus GB vs. CHI
|10.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. CLE
|11.
|Will Reichard MIN at DET
|12.
|Harrison Butker KC at DEN
|13.
|Joshua Karty LA vs. SEA
|14.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. KC
|15.
|*Jake Moody SF at ARI
Note: Moody missed two field goals and an extra point in the loss Monday night.
|16.
|Jason Myers SEA at LAR
|17.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG
|18.
|Matt Gay IND vs. JAX
|19.
|Blake Grupe NO at TB
|20.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. LAC
|21.
|Chad Ryland ARZ vs. SF
|22.
|Cade York CIN at PIT
|23.
|Zane Gonzalez WAS at DAL
|24.
|Cam Little JAC at IND
|25.
|Riley Patterson ATL vs. CAR
|26.
|Graham Gano NYG at PHI
|27.
|Cairo Santos CHI at GB
|28.
|*Nick Folk TEN vs. HOU
Note: Will Folk (abdomen) return this week?
|29.
|*Greg Joseph NYJ vs. MIA
Note: Joseph will kick for the Jets this week.
|30.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at ATL
|31.
|Joey Slye NE vs. BUF
|32.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at BAL
|33.
|*Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. MIA
Note: Placed back on IR.
|34.
|*Matthew Wright at
Note: Waived by the Titans on Monday.
Defenses
|1.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE
|2.
|*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO
Note: It's possible that the Saints could get Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave back this week. If not, it's smooth sailing here.
|3.
|Denver Broncos vs. KC
|4.
|Los Angeles Chargers at LV
|5.
|Green Bay Packers vs. CHI
|6.
|Miami Dolphins at NYJ
|7.
|Seattle Seahawks at LAR
|8.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG
|9.
|Buffalo Bills at NE
|10.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS
|11.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR
|12.
|Houston Texans at TEN
|13.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN
|14.
|Tennessee Titans vs. HOU
|15.
|*Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX
Note: Shockingly bad choke job by the Colts last week.
|16.
|Minnesota Vikings at DET
|17.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at IND
|18.
|New England Patriots vs. BUF
|19.
|New York Jets vs. MIA
|20.
|Washington Commanders at DAL
|21.
|San Francisco 49ers at ARI
|22.
|Cincinnati Bengals at PIT
|23.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC
|24.
|Kansas City Chiefs at DEN
|25.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA
|26.
|Chicago Bears at GB
|27.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. SF
|28.
|Detroit Lions vs. MIN
|29.
|New Orleans Saints at TB
|30.
|New York Giants at PHI
|31.
|Cleveland Browns at BAL
|32.
|Carolina Panthers at ATL