Devin Singletary headshot

Devin Singletary News: Tallies 30 total yards in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 7:48pm

Singletary rushed five times for 21 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 45-33 victory over Indianapolis.

Singletary once again worked well behind rookie Tyrone Tracy, who out-touched the veteran back 22-6. Singletary was mostly bottled up on his five carries, with the exception being a 13-yard rush in the second quarter. The 27-year-old has logged 25 or fewer rushing yards in each of his past six contests, giving him a low ceiling heading into next weekend's season finale versus Philadelphia.

Devin Singletary
New York Giants
