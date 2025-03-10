D.J. Reed News: Getting fitted for Honolulu Blue

Detroit will sign Reed to a three-year, $48 million contract, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Reed is coming off of a solid season with the Jets in which he logged 11 passes defensed and 64 tackles (52 solo) over 14 games, and now he's being brought in to reinforce what was a weak passing defense in 2024. He projects to start alongside 2023 second-rounder Brian Branch in 2025.