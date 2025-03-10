Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Murray headshot

Eric Murray News: Moving on to Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Murray is slated to sign a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Jaguars, Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL Network reports.

Murray shifts from the Texans to an AFC South division rival, becoming positioned to likely operate as one of Jacksonville' starting safeties for the 2025 season, alongside Darnell Savage. He started 14 of his 17 regular-season appearances in Houston last season, piling up 75 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and 10 pass breakups, including one interception.

Eric Murray
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now