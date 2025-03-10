Eric Murray News: Moving on to Jacksonville

Murray is slated to sign a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Jaguars, Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL Network reports.

Murray shifts from the Texans to an AFC South division rival, becoming positioned to likely operate as one of Jacksonville' starting safeties for the 2025 season, alongside Darnell Savage. He started 14 of his 17 regular-season appearances in Houston last season, piling up 75 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and 10 pass breakups, including one interception.