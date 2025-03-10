Fantasy Football
Grady Jarrett headshot

Grady Jarrett News: Finds new home immediately

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Jarrett and the Bears reached agreement Monday on a three-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Released by Atlanta earlier in the day, Jarrett waited only a few hours before agreeing to a contract that's reportedly worth $43.5 million, including $28.5 million guaranteed. He's long been one of the NFL's better interior pass rushers, but he had just 2.5 sacks last season after suffering an ACL tear in 2023. He did play all 17 games in 2024, and his peripheral pass-rush numbers (e.g. 12 QB hits) were more impressive than the lackluster sack total. The Bears apparently have high hopes for Jarrett in his age-32 season ahead.

