Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 8

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
- 13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR
- 01 = 0 RB / 1 TE / 4 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Buccaneers (18) at Bills (24)
- Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 16%
- 45 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 25-of-42 for 237 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Rachaad White
|80.6%
|28
|62.2%
Buccaneers (18) at Bills (24)
- Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 16%
- 45 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 25-of-42 for 237 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Rachaad White
|80.6%
|28
|62.2%
|7
|-11
|7-70-0
|9-39-0
|12.7%
|-1.8%
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|12.9%
|5
|11.1%
|3
|-7
|2-16-0
|3-5-0
|1.3%
|-0.3%
|RB
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|6.5%
|2
|4.4%
|0
|0
|1-1-0
|1.7%
|0.1%
|TE
|Cade Otton
|96.8%
|42
|93.3%
|6
|24
|4-27-0
|12.3%
|8.2%
|TE
|Payne Durham
|12.9%
|4
|8.9%
|1
|21
|0-0-0
|1.3%
|1.5%
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|9.7%
|1
|2.2%
|0
|0
|1.3%
|2.4%
|WR
|Mike Evans
|87.1%
|37
|82.2%
|6
|101
|3-39-1
|23.3%
|39.1%
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|83.9%
|36
|80.0%
|7
|53
|5-54-1
|1-14-0
|23.7%
|26.4%
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|80.6%
|40
|88.9%
|6
|32
|3-22-0
|10.2%
|13.5%
|WR
|Rakim Jarrett
|14.5%
|9
|20.0%
|3
|40
|1-9-0
|3.0%
|5.3%
- RB Chase Edmonds had five touches for 21 yards on eight snaps in his first appearance since Week 2, with fellow backup RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn dropping to one touch on four snaps.
- RB Rachaad White played 81% of snaps, taking nine of the 13 RB carries and seven of the 10 targets (70% of the opportunities overall).
- White has reached 40 rushing yards just twice this year, but after big receiving lines in back-to-back weeks he's averaging 4.1 catches for 33.3 yards per game, which has him on pace for 1,304 total yards (but only 2.4 TDs).
- No. 3 WR Trey Palmer actually ran a few more routes than Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom scored touchdowns.
- Rakim Jarrett and Deven Thompkins stole a few snaps/routes from Evans and Godwin.
- Evans scored a 24-yard TD on a 4th-and-10 late in the fourth quarter, getting away with a push-off to catch an underthrown ball from Baker Mayfield. It was generally a pathetic drive despite getting Tampa back in the game; nearly all the yardage before Evans' TD came from check downs to the RBs or Buffalo penalties.
- TE Cade Otton drew six targets, matching his season high from Weeks 2 and 7. He still doesn't have more than 10.3 PPR points or 43 yards in any game this year, despite playing 97% of Tampa Bay's snaps on offense.
- Otton has seen targets on a mere 13.5% of his routes and averaged 7.9 YPR.
- Palmer has a similar target route,13.7%, and also a poor YPR mark (9.7).
- Tampa's passing numbers this year are hideous on balls not thrown to Evans/Godwin/White.
- Those three have combined for 1,192 yards on 141 targets (8.5 YPT).
- The rest of the team has 408 yards on 95 targets (4.3 YPT).
- QB Baker Mayfield isn't totally free of blame there, but it's part of why we may not see Kyle Trask until the very end of the season, if at all. Mayfield is surrounded by a few really good players — mostly Evans, Godwin and LT Tristan Wirfs — but the Bucs also have a bunch of starters that arguably shouldn't be starters at this point in their respective careers, namely Otton, Palmer and rookie RG Cody Mauch.
- We always hear about it when a TNF game is full of injuries or sloppy football. This wasn't a classic battle by any means, but there were no in-game injuries reported and the only turnover was a Tampa interception from a batted pass. It was a decent game, and most of the fantasy-relevant guys put up solid scores.
- Bills Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 0% / 10 - 13% / 6OL - 10%
- 42 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 31-of-40 for 324 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|James Cook
|66.2%
|23
|54.8%
|1
|-5
|1-6-0
|14-67-0
|8.0%
|1.8%
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|33.8%
|14
|33.3%
|1
|-3
|1-4-0
|5-7-0
|4.0%
|0.0%
|FB
|Reggie Gilliam
|2.9%
|0.4%
|0.0%
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|83.8%
|32
|76.2%
|7
|33
|5-65-1
|12.4%
|6.1%
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|98.5%
|42
|100.0%
|12
|78
|9-87-1
|17.1%
|27.1%
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|98.5%
|42
|100.0%
|12
|67
|9-70-0
|32.7%
|42.9%
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|66.2%
|31
|73.8%
|6
|51
|6-92-0
|5.5%
|5.1%
|WR
|Trent Sherfield
|30.9%
|14
|33.3%
|0
|0
|2.9%
|2.1%
- With TEs Dawson Knox (IR - wrist) and Quintin Morris (ankle) both inactive, the Bills ran nine plays with four WRs and no TEs on the field, plus seven other plays with an offensive lineman serving as a tight end.
- TE Dalton Kincaid played a career-high 84% of snaps, up from the 51-61% range he'd landed in each of the previous five games.
- Kincaid had a new best for PPR points (17.5) for a second straight week, scoring his first TD and seeing his second most targets of the season.
- The rookie has caught 13 of 15 targets for 140 yards and a TD over the past two games. with those two games accounting for over half his fantasy points on the season (in seven appearances).
- Kincaid had a new best for PPR points (17.5) for a second straight week, scoring his first TD and seeing his second most targets of the season.
- WR Khalil Shakir also had season highs for snap/route share, plus career highs for targets, catches and yards.
- Shakir lost a few routes to Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty, but mostly it was the four-wide formations that allowed Sherfield to get a decent chunk of playing time. Shakir was on the field for 74% of Buffalo's pass snaps.
- WR Gabriel Davis caught nine passes, his first time with more than six in a regular-season game. His 12 targets were the second most he's ever seen in a game, including playoffs.
- Prior to his Thursday, his usage actually looked slightly worse than last season's (5.0 targets per game) only with better results (9.9 YPT). Now his per-game target numbers (5.9) look essentially identical, but his aDOT is down (15.2 to 12.7) and his catch rate is way, way up (51.6% to 66.0%).
- WR Stefon Diggs had a 15-yard catch on Buffalo's final drive to become the fourth Bills pass catcher with 15+ PPR points on the night. His 12 targets tied Davis for the team high.
- RB James Cook handled 66% of snaps and 15 of 21 RB touches, with the rest going to Latavius Murray.
Stock ⬆️: WR Khalil Shakir + TE Dalton Kincaid
Stock ⬇️: RB Chase Edmonds
Jets (13) at Giants (10)
- Jets Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 19% / 13 - 18%
- 40 DBs — 8.2 aDOT — 17-of-36 for 240 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Breece Hall
|64.5%
|17
|42.5%
|9
|23
|6-76-1
|12-17-0
|13.3%
|0.8%
|RB
|Michael Carter
|22.6%
|8
|20.0%
|1
|-2
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|6.4%
|1.2%
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|12.9%
|5
|12.5%
|0
|0
|2-5-0
|4.4%
|-1.6%
|FB
|Nick Bawden
|6.5%
|2
|5.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|69.4%
|26
|65.0%
|2
|4
|0-0-0
|14.3%
|13.3%
|TE
|C.J. Uzomah
|46.8%
|12
|30.0%
|1
|4
|1-19-0
|3.0%
|2.0%
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|43.5%
|12
|30.0%
|1
|17
|0-0-0
|2.5%
|2.3%
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|88.7%
|38
|95.0%
|13
|167
|7-100-0
|1-6-0
|33.5%
|50.2%
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|80.6%
|31
|77.5%
|6
|63
|3-45-0
|14.3%
|24.6%
|WR
|Malik Taylor
|35.5%
|13
|32.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|25.8%
|12
|30.0%
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|1-3-0
|1.0%
|0.2%
- RB Breece Hall had a 50-yard receiving score but was otherwise held to 43 yards on 17 touches.
- RB Dalvin Cook wasn't traded before the deadline after getting only two touches Sunday.
- With WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) inactive, Malik Taylor and Xavier Gipson split the No. 3 receiver role and combined for just one target.
- Giants Personnel: 11 - 83% / 12 - 13%
- 18 DBs — 1.7 aDOT — 6-of-14 for 7 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|90.0%
|15
|83.3%
|5
|-13
|3-0-0
|36-128-0
|11.0%
|-0.2%
|RB
|Matt Breida
|10.0%
|2
|11.1%
|1
|0
|1-4-0
|5-13-0
|5.7%
|-0.4%
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|88.6%
|14
|77.8%
|1
|2
|0-0-0
|2.2%
|0.5%
|TE
|Darren Waller
|24.3%
|6
|33.3%
|2
|12
|1-4-0
|22.5%
|27.0%
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|98.6%
|18
|100.0%
|2
|16
|1--1-0
|15.0%
|30.5%
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|82.9%
|15
|83.3%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|2-17-0
|12.3%
|5.9%
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|61.4%
|9
|50.0%
|0
|0
|7.9%
|8.7%
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|35.7%
|9
|50.0%
|0
|0
|6.2%
|20.9%
- WR Isaiah Hodgins got 61% of snaps and 50% of routes after not playing much the previous two weeks. His playing time came at the expense of rookie Jalin Hyatt, who caught two passes for 75 yards the week before.
- TE Daniel Bellinger took on an every-down role after Darren Waller departed with an aggravation of his hamstring injury.
- QB Tyrod Taylor left with a rib injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Tommy DeVito.
- Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact and is expected to start Week 9 at Las Vegas.
Stock ⬆️: TE Daniel Bellinger
Stock ⬇️: WR Jalin Hyatt
Giants Injuries 🚑: QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) / TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
Jets Injuries 🚑: C Connor McGovern (knee) / C Wes Schweitzer (calf) / DL Al Woods (calf)
Rams (20) at Cowboys (43)
- Rams Personnel: 11 - 100% / 12 - 0%
- 34 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 18-of-32 for 204 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Royce Freeman
|51.7%
|13
|38.2%
|0
|0
|9-44-1
|0.0%
|RB
|Darrell Henderson
|48.3%
|12
|35.3%
|3
|-10
|3-54-0
|12-31-0
|1.8%
|-1.0%
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|86.2%
|26
|76.5%
|7
|56
|5-45-0
|15.3%
|12.4%
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|100.0%
|34
|100.0%
|10
|56
|4-21-0
|13.9%
|15.5%
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|96.6%
|33
|97.1%
|4
|27
|2-21-0
|2-8-0
|17.2%
|23.6%
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|91.4%
|30
|88.2%
|7
|75
|3-43-0
|32.5%
|35.0%
|WR
|Ben Skowronek
|8.6%
|3
|8.8%
|1
|14
|1-20-1
|2.2%
|2.3%
- RB Royce Freeman got a couple more snaps and one more route than Darrell Henderson, but Henderson had a 15-9 edge in touches.
- Henderson's advantage was a bit less (10-7 in touches) before the fourth quarter.
- QB Matthew Stafford missed the final three snaps of the third quarter and all of the fourth quarter after suffering a UCL sprain in his right thumb.
- WR Puka Nacua played 91% of snaps but had a swollen knee after the game. He'll be on the injury report Week 9, though coach Sean McVay didn't sound too worried Monday.
- Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 17% / 22 - 10%
- 37 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 27-of-34 for 307 yards — 4 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|65.1%
|17
|45.9%
|1
|-3
|1-2-0
|12-53-0
|13.4%
|0.9%
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|34.9%
|7
|18.9%
|2
|-7
|2-7-0
|5-18-0
|3.6%
|-1.1%
|FB
|Hunter Luepke
|9.5%
|2
|5.4%
|1
|-3
|1--2-0
|0.9%
|0.0%
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|81.0%
|30
|81.1%
|4
|25
|4-47-1
|14.7%
|10.1%
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|39.7%
|10
|27.0%
|1
|0
|1-13-0
|3.1%
|3.2%
|TE
|Sean McKeon
|17.5%
|4
|10.8%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|0.9%
|0.4%
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|81.0%
|31
|83.8%
|14
|138
|12-158-2
|1-12-0
|25.0%
|32.0%
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|60.3%
|25
|67.6%
|4
|61
|3-49-1
|1-3-0
|11.6%
|20.1%
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|50.8%
|20
|54.1%
|3
|32
|2-20-0
|15.6%
|22.5%
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|42.9%
|16
|43.2%
|1
|5
|0-0-0
|4.5%
|7.2%
|WR
|KaVontae Turpin
|17.5%
|6
|16.2%
|2
|33
|1-13-0
|3.6%
|4.2%
- WR CeeDee Lamb put up 10-122-2 in the first half alone, and he finished with 14 targets on a day where on other Cowboy got more than four.
- RB Tony Pollard played 74% of snaps before the fourth quarter, then only 25% in the final frame.
- Backup RB Rico Dowdle got four of his seven touches Q4.
- TE Jake Ferguson took 87% of snaps before the final quarter, while WR Michael Gallup was down at 53%.
- Jalen Tolbert ended up running just four fewer routes than Gallup.
Stock ⬆️: RB Darrell Henderson
Stock ⬇️: WR Michael Gallup
Rams Injuries 🚑: QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) / WR Puka Nacua (knee) / CB Cobie Durant (shoulder)
Saints (38) at Colts (27)
- Saints Personnel: 11 - 33% / 12 - 18% / 2QB - 27% / 6OL - 19%
- 30 DBs — 12.2 aDOT — 20-of-29 for 354 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|57.6%
|18
|60.0%
|5
|11
|4-51-1
|17-59-1
|15.1%
|-0.5%
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|22.7%
|5
|16.7%
|1
|-4
|1-8-0
|6-30-0
|1.0%
|-0.3%
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|13.6%
|4
|13.3%
|1
|0
|1-9-0
|3-10-0
|3.1%
|-0.3%
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|69.7%
|12
|40.0%
|0
|0
|3.8%
|2.2%
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|60.6%
|15
|50.0%
|2
|19
|1-5-0
|4.8%
|3.3%
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|43.9%
|1
|2
|1-14-0
|9-63-2
|6.8%
|4.9%
|WR
|Chris Olave
|74.2%
|25
|83.3%
|9
|150
|5-46-0
|26.4%
|39.2%
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|66.7%
|22
|73.3%
|7
|57
|4-68-0
|20.9%
|23.5%
|WR
|Lynn Bowden
|36.4%
|7
|23.3%
|0
|0
|0.3%
|0.3%
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|27.3%
|15
|50.0%
|3
|120
|3-153-1
|13.0%
|25.3%
- RB Alvin Kamara dipped to a season-low 58% of snaps and got 21 of the 32 RB touches (66%)
- Kamara's 21 touches also were a season low. He's landed in the 20s five weeks in a row, averaging 17.2 carries for 64.0 yards and 7.8 catches for 45.6 yards.
- Kendre Miller split backup work with Jamaal Williams.
- Rashid Shaheed had a 58-yard TD and another deep ball for 51 yards, but his snap share was a season-low 27% and his route share only 50%, with the Saints using more multi-TE looks now that they have all their TEs healthy for the first time since the start of the year.
- TE Juwan Johnson got 61% of snaps and 50% route share in his first game back from a month-long absence with a calf injury.
- TE Taysom Hill was targeted just once but made up for it with a pair of rushing TDs
- WR Michael Thomas has finished with between 9.3 and 13.2 PPR points every week this season, with 6-to-9 targets each time.
- Colts Personnel: 11 - 94% / 12 - 4%
- 43 DBs — 8.8 aDOT — 23-of-41 for 213 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|61.2%
|25
|58.1%
|2
|6
|1-2-0
|12-95-0
|4.8%
|0.2%
|RB
|Zack Moss
|38.8%
|13
|30.2%
|1
|1
|1-8-0
|11-66-1
|7.4%
|-0.2%
|TE
|Drew Ogletree
|53.7%
|18
|41.9%
|3
|70
|1-33-1
|5.1%
|8.8%
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|32.8%
|10
|23.3%
|2
|10
|1-11-0
|2.9%
|3.6%
|TE
|Will Mallory
|20.9%
|13
|30.2%
|2
|16
|1-6-0
|2.2%
|3.5%
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|98.5%
|42
|97.7%
|13
|109
|8-40-1
|28.7%
|31.8%
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|94.0%
|40
|93.0%
|5
|33
|3-41-0
|11.0%
|20.3%
|WR
|Josh Downs
|82.1%
|36
|83.7%
|9
|67
|7-72-0
|20.6%
|20.1%
|WR
|Juwann Winfree
|10.4%
|3
|7.0%
|1
|21
|0-0-0
|0.4%
|1.0%
- RB Jonathan Taylor handled a season-high 61% snap share, though he got only one more touch than Zack Moss, who scored a one-yard TD in the second quarter.
- Drew Ogletree, MAC and Will Mallory all finished between 23-42 percent route share with TE Kylen Granson (concussion) inactive again.
- WR Josh Downs is still playing a tiny bit less than Alec Pierce but has four straight games with six or more targets and at least 13 PPR points. The rookie is on pace for a 1,000-yard season.
Stock ⬆️: RB Jonathan Taylor / WR Josh Downs
Stock ⬇️: RB Jamaal Williams
Texans (13) at Panthers (15)
- Texans Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 7% / 21 - 25%
- 26 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 16-of-24 for 140 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|42.9%
|6
|23.1%
|0
|0
|12-46-0
|5.4%
|0.0%
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|41.1%
|8
|30.8%
|2
|-3
|2-13-0
|10-30-0
|4.1%
|-0.6%
|FB
|Andrew Beck
|37.5%
|5
|19.2%
|1
|6
|1-8-0
|2-1-1
|0.9%
|0.5%
|RB
|Mike Boone
|16.1%
|8
|30.8%
|1
|2
|1-11-0
|1-5-0
|2.3%
|-0.5%
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|78.6%
|21
|80.8%
|5
|30
|2-5-0
|17.6%
|16.2%
|TE
|Teagan Quitoriano
|33.9%
|3
|11.5%
|0
|0
|1.4%
|0.7%
|WR
|Tank Dell
|78.6%
|24
|92.3%
|4
|23
|3-16-0
|3-15-0
|14.5%
|19.6%
|WR
|Noah Brown
|71.4%
|24
|92.3%
|5
|58
|3-57-0
|6.3%
|4.9%
|WR
|Nico Collins
|71.4%
|22
|84.6%
|6
|92
|4-30-0
|21.7%
|31.1%
|WR
|John Metchie
|12.5%
|3.2%
|3.0%
- The split between Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary was awfully close to 50/50 for a second straight game (with a bye week in between).
- Plus, FB Andrew Beck scored a one-yard TD and Mike Boone still gets LDD snaps.
- Noah Brown tied Tank Dell for the team route lead (24, 92%) with Robert Woods inactive due to a foot injury.
- Panthers Personnel: 11 - 93% / 12 - 7%
- 37 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 22-of-31 for 235 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|65.6%
|14
|37.8%
|2
|0
|2-26-0
|15-28-0
|6.8%
|-1.8%
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|19.7%
|8
|21.6%
|0
|0
|2-0-0
|9.6%
|-1.4%
|RB
|Raheem Blackshear
|14.8%
|4
|10.8%
|2
|0
|2-26-0
|3-5-0
|1.2%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|54.1%
|10
|27.0%
|3
|8
|2-4-1
|2.8%
|1.8%
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|31.1%
|15
|40.5%
|2
|11
|0-0-0
|9.6%
|10.0%
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|21.3%
|9
|24.3%
|1
|11
|1-13-0
|0.4%
|0.7%
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|98.4%
|36
|97.3%
|5
|46
|4-62-0
|13.6%
|20.2%
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|96.7%
|35
|94.6%
|11
|52
|8-72-0
|28.0%
|30.3%
|WR
|DJ Chark
|91.8%
|35
|94.6%
|4
|70
|2-23-0
|12.4%
|26.8%
|WR
|Terrace Marshall
|6.6%
|2
|5.4%
|1
|10
|1-9-0
|11.2%
|13.5%
- RB Miles Sanders returned from the shoulder injury that cost him Week 6 but got only two touches.
- RB Chuba Hubbard more than tripled Sanders' snap count and took 17 of the 24 RB touches.
- Raheem Blackshear played nearly as much as Sanders and had three more touches.
- Rookie WR Jonathan Mingo led the team with 36 routes (97%) and caught four of five targets for 62 yards.
- Adam Thielen and DJ Chark both topped 90% snap and route shares as well, while No. 4 WR Terrace Marshall barely played.
- TE Hayden Hurst played a season-low 33% of snaps, his first time below 51% this year. He still got most of the work in obvious passing situations but otherwise took a backseat to Tommy Tremble.
Stock ⬆️: Chuba Hubbard
Stock ⬇️: Miles Sanders / TE Hayden Hurst
Texans Injuries 🚑: TE Teagan Quitoriano (groin) / C Jarrett Patterson (ankle)
Falcons (23) at Titans (28)
- Falcons Personnel: 11 - 26% / 12 - 52% / 21 - 20%
- 39 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 20-of-34 for 246 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|72.7%
|27
|67.5%
|5
|10
|0-0-0
|11-62-1
|14.6%
|0.3%
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|22.7%
|6
|15.0%
|0
|0
|8-31-0
|5.1%
|0.1%
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|18.2%
|8
|20.0%
|0
|0
|2-7-0
|0.8%
|0.3%
|FB
|Keith Smith
|6.1%
|1
|2.5%
|0
|0
|0.8%
|0.6%
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|69.7%
|26
|65.0%
|1
|3
|1-13-0
|14.2%
|12.0%
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|59.1%
|25
|62.5%
|5
|59
|3-35-0
|19.0%
|25.7%
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|28.8%
|7
|17.5%
|2
|11
|1-3-0
|2.8%
|1.5%
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|71.2%
|31
|77.5%
|5
|64
|3-24-0
|3.60%
|6.80%
|WR
|Drake London
|54.5%
|23
|57.5%
|7
|68
|5-55-0
|22.5%
|27.4%
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|42.4%
|16
|40.0%
|3
|43
|3-75-0
|3.6%
|5.1%
|WR
|Scott Miller
|33.3%
|8
|20.0%
|2
|19
|2-14-1
|2.8%
|3.1%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|21.2%
|6
|15.0%
|3
|45
|2-27-0
|10.3%
|17.0%
- WR Drake London missed most of the second half with a groin injury but nonetheless led the team in targets and receptions.
- Van Jefferson led the team with 31 routes (78%) and played 74% of snaps in the first half (before London was injured).
- TE Jonnu Smith was targeted just once despite running one more route than Kyle Pitts.
- Titans Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 30% / 21 - 12% / 13 - 10%
- 31 DBs — 11.5 aDOT — 19-of-29 for 238 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|65.2%
|14
|45.2%
|4
|-12
|4-21-0
|22-101-0
|9.1%
|-3.5%
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|43.9%
|15
|48.4%
|4
|-5
|3-9-0
|3-27-0
|12.8%
|0.9%
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|71.2%
|22
|71.0%
|6
|37
|4-23-0
|1-4-0
|17.1%
|12.5%
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|59.1%
|1
|3.2%
|0
|0
|1.1%
|0.7%
|TE
|Kevin Rader
|24.2%
|1
|3.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|63.6%
|26
|83.9%
|6
|136
|4-128-3
|27.8%
|41.9%
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|50.0%
|17
|54.8%
|2
|73
|0-0-0
|8.0%
|15.6%
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|50.0%
|12
|38.7%
|2
|76
|1-33-1
|13.4%
|15.1%
|WR
|Chris Moore
|40.9%
|8
|25.8%
|0
|0
|4.8%
|10.5%
|WR
|Kyle Philips
|27.3%
|15
|48.4%
|3
|7
|3-24-0
|3.2%
|2.3%
- QB Will Levis was just what the doctor ordered for DeAndre Hopkins, who scored three times on six targets.
- RB Derrick Henry played 65% of snaps and got 26 touches, both numbers his highest since Week 2.
- WR Treylon Burks got 50% of snaps, 55% of routes and two incomplete targets in his first game back from a knee injury.
- Burks was one of five Titans WRs above 25% route share, with only Hopkins (84%) getting more than 55%.
Stock ⬆️: QB Taylor Heinicke / QB Will Levis
Stock ⬇️: QB Desmond Ridder
Falcons Injuries 🚑: WR Drake London (groin) / DT Grady Jarrett (ACL)
Vikings (24) at Packers (10)
- Vikings Personnel: 11 -58 % / 12 - 28%
- 38 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 26-of-35 for 297 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|62.3%
|15
|39.5%
|1
|3
|1-2-0
|16-31-0
|9.9%
|0.7%
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|26.1%
|7
|18.4%
|1
|1
|1-2-0
|1.7%
|0.2%
|RB
|Cam Akers
|21.7%
|4
|10.5%
|1
|1
|1-6-0
|9-19-1
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|85.5%
|33
|86.8%
|9
|90
|6-88-1
|22.4%
|19.7%
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|44.9%
|3
|7.9%
|0
|0
|4.0%
|1.6%
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|5.8%
|2
|5.3%
|1
|-6
|1-8-0
|0.7%
|-0.1%
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|94.2%
|36
|94.7%
|8
|63
|7-82-1
|1-2-0
|17.2%
|27.7%
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|85.5%
|34
|89.5%
|10
|59
|8-99-0
|15.5%
|19.0%
|WR
|Brandon Powell
|53.6%
|24
|63.2%
|3
|20
|1-10-0
|1-2-0
|6.3%
|7.3%
|WR
|Trishton Jackson
|13.0%
|5
|13.2%
|0
|0
|0.3%
|0.2%
- RB Alexander Mattison got 62% of snaps and 17 of the 27 RB touches after Cam Akers pushed it closer to a 50/50 split the week before. However, Mattison managed only 33 total yards and Akers scored a six-yard touchdown.
- QB Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles tear in the second half, leaving rookie fifth-round pick Jarren Hall to finish out the game.
- The Vikings then traded for Joshua Dobbs but are expected to give Hall at least one start.
- Packers Personnel: 11 - 85% / 12 - 13%
- 45 DBs — 9.3 aDOT — 24-of-41 for 229 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|AJ Dillon
|53.2%
|20
|44.4%
|5
|-8
|5-41-0
|6-11-0
|5.7%
|-0.4%
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|48.4%
|14
|31.1%
|5
|-7
|4-17-0
|7-29-0
|7.0%
|-0.2%
|TE
|Luke Musgrave
|74.2%
|28
|62.2%
|3
|11
|2-9-0
|13.5%
|8.8%
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|25.8%
|8
|17.8%
|0
|0
|0.9%
|-0.1%
|WR
|Christian Watson
|82.3%
|36
|80.0%
|8
|139
|3-33-0
|10.4%
|18.3%
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|80.6%
|35
|77.8%
|9
|101
|4-18-1
|22.2%
|27.6%
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|80.6%
|40
|88.9%
|6
|90
|4-83-0
|16.1%
|22.4%
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|35.5%
|17
|37.8%
|4
|46
|2-28-0
|8.3%
|9.9%
- RB Aaron Jones got 48% of snaps and 11 of the 22 RB touches, up from 36% snap share and 11 of 34 RB touches the week before.
- TE Luke Musgrave got 74% of snaps and 62% of routes after hurting his ankle the week before. He was held to nine yards on three targets.
- WR Jayden Reed ran a team-high 40 routes (89%) and led the Packers with 83 receiving yards (though Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs both drew more targets).
- Reed still isn't playing in two-wide formations but it didn't really matter in this one with the team using 11 personnel 85% of the time.
Stock ⬆️: QB Jarran Hall / WR Jayden Reed
Stock ⬇️: WRs Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson (hamstring) & K.J. Osborn
Vikings Injuries 🚑: QB Kirk Cousins (Achilles) / DL Dean Lowry (groin)
Patriots (17) at Dolphins (31)
- Patriots Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 25%
- 32 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 19-of-29 for 161 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|60.8%
|16
|50.0%
|4
|0
|2-11-0
|10-39-0
|12.5%
|-0.6%
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|39.2%
|9
|28.1%
|0
|0
|7-36-0
|6.3%
|-1.1%
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|56.9%
|16
|50.0%
|3
|19
|3-28-0
|12.5%
|14.2%
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|39.2%
|4
|12.5%
|2
|17
|2-33-0
|2.6%
|3.1%
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|29.4%
|12
|37.5%
|3
|26
|2-11-0
|9.2%
|10.6%
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|78.4%
|27
|84.4%
|7
|52
|5-25-0
|1-4-0
|11.0%
|14.1%
|WR
|Kendrick Bourne
|60.8%
|19
|59.4%
|4
|38
|3-36-1
|20.2%
|26.9%
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|58.8%
|20
|62.5%
|2
|22
|0-0-0
|1.1%
|1.5%
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|43.1%
|13
|40.6%
|2
|9
|1-14-0
|9.2%
|12.5%
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|33.3%
|11
|34.4%
|1
|3
|1-3-1
|9.6%
|6.9%
- WR Demario Douglas led the team in routes (84%) and targets (seven), while WR Kendrick Bourne suffered an ACL tear.
- Douglas played 100% of snaps in 11 personnel but only 14% in 12 personnel, so the Bourne injury might not impact his playing time that much.
- WR Jalen Reagor finished second on the Pats with 20 routes (63%) but wasn't targeted. He played more than JuJu Smith-Schuster, who scored a TD on his only target but is still only playing in heavier formations for the most part.
- Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 14% / 21 - 34%
- 47 DBs — 7.1 aDOT — 30-of-45 for 324 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|54.8%
|20
|42.6%
|0
|0
|13-46-1
|8.6%
|-0.3%
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|31.5%
|9
|19.1%
|2
|0
|1-5-0
|1.9%
|1.2%
|RB
|Salvon Ahmed
|26.0%
|13
|27.7%
|4
|-15
|4-16-0
|2-1-0
|6.3%
|0.6%
|RB
|Jeff Wilson
|24.7%
|10
|21.3%
|2
|-3
|2-14-0
|5-23-0
|1.1%
|0.1%
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|65.8%
|23
|48.9%
|3
|24
|3-28-0
|7.1%
|6.1%
|TE
|Julian Hill
|45.2%
|14
|29.8%
|2
|5
|1-4-0
|1.1%
|0.5%
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|76.7%
|43
|91.5%
|13
|134
|8-112-1
|32.3%
|46.8%
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|76.7%
|41
|87.2%
|12
|133
|7-121-1
|19.7%
|23.2%
|WR
|Braxton Berrios
|53.4%
|26
|55.3%
|3
|12
|2-8-0
|9.3%
|9.6%
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|28.8%
|8
|17.0%
|1
|3
|1-1-1
|3.7%
|5.4%
|WR
|Chase Claypool
|12.3%
|5
|10.6%
|2
|18
|1-15-0
- RB Jeff Wilson got 25% of snaps and seven of 26 RB touches in his second game back from IR.
- RB Raheem Mostert was at 55% and 13 of 26 (50%) touches.
- TE Durham Smythe was spotted in a walking boot after the game.
Stock ⬆️: WR Demario Douglas
Stock ⬇️: RB Raheem Mostert
Patriots Injuries 🚑: WR Kendrick Bourne (ACL) / WR DeVante Parker (head) / LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring)
Eagles (38) at Commanders (31)
- Eagles Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 26%
- 40 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 29-of-38 for 319 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|71.0%
|19
|47.5%
|3
|28
|2-7-0
|16-57-1
|12.6%
|0.0%
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|29.0%
|11
|27.5%
|5
|-2
|5-30-0
|2--4-0
|6.5%
|1.8%
|RB
|Boston Scott
|1.6%
|1
|2.5%
|1
|-4
|1-4-0
|1.1%
|0.0%
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|91.9%
|32
|80.0%
|7
|24
|4-36-0
|18.3%
|10.5%
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|37.1%
|6
|15.0%
|0
|0
|1.1%
|0.6%
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|98.4%
|38
|95.0%
|8
|103
|8-130-2
|31.3%
|47.9%
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|96.8%
|40
|100.0%
|7
|64
|7-99-1
|21.8%
|31.3%
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|46.8%
|22
|55.0%
|2
|34
|1-5-0
|3.8%
|6.5%
|WR
|Julio Jones
|24.2%
|12
|30.0%
|2
|23
|1-8-1
|1.1%
|1.1%
- RB D'Andre Swift got 71% of snaps and 18 of the 26 RB touches.
- WR A.J. Brown topped 125 yards for a sixth straight game. He's on pace for an NFL record 1,996 receiving yards.
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus ran nearly twice as many routes as Julio Jones, whose lone catch was an eight-yard TD.
- Commanders Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 20%
- 53 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 39-of-53 for 397 yards — 4 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|52.2%
|27
|50.9%
|5
|3
|5-28-0
|2-14-0
|8.4%
|0.3%
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|47.8%
|16
|30.2%
|2
|-3
|2-20-0
|10-59-0
|5.6%
|-1.5%
|FB
|Alex Armah
|8.7%
|3
|5.7%
|1
|-6
|1-0-0
|0.3%
|-0.3%
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|73.9%
|41
|77.4%
|8
|49
|6-44-1
|13.9%
|12.1%
|TE
|John Bates
|46.4%
|16
|30.2%
|1
|16
|1-17-0
|4.2%
|3.9%
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|94.2%
|51
|96.2%
|12
|145
|5-63-1
|22.0%
|30.8%
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|85.5%
|48
|90.6%
|10
|96
|8-108-1
|17.1%
|20.4%
|WR
|Jamison Crowder
|31.9%
|19
|35.8%
|7
|53
|7-95-1
|3.1%
|3.1%
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|30.4%
|13
|24.5%
|0
|0
|1-0-0
|3.8%
|7.9%
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|18.8%
|11
|20.8%
|4
|4
|4-22-0
|15.0%
|13.0%
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|10.1%
|4
|7.5%
|1
|36
|0-0-0
|2.4%
|5.6%
- WR Jahan Dotson more than doubled his previous season highs for yardage and fantasy points.
- WR Jamison Crowder took on some of the work that normally goes to Curtis Samuel, who entered the game listed as questionable with a foot injury and then left the game early with a toe injury.
- Crowder put up 7-95-1 on 19 routes. Go figure.
- TE Logan Thomas was the fourth Washington pass catcher with at least seven targets and a TD, joining Dotson/McLaurin/Crowder.
- RB Chris Rodriguez didn't get any snaps, after a role increase the week before (seven carries).
Stock ⬆️: WR Jahan Dotson
Stock ⬇️: RB Chris Rodriguez
Eagles Injury 🚑: TE Grant Calcaterra (head) / DT Milton Williams (shoulder) / DT Jalen Carter (back)
Commanders Injury 🚑: WR Curtis Samuel (toe) / C Ricky Stromberg (knee)
Jaguars (20) at Steelers (10)
- Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 23% / 13 - 20%
- 35 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 24-of-32 for 292 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|87.7%
|22
|62.9%
|6
|1
|3-70-1
|24-79-0
|13.0%
|-2.2%
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|9.2%
|1
|2.9%
|0
|0
|3-9-0
|1.1%
|0.0%
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|4.6%
|2-8-0
|1.1%
|0.2%
|TE
|Evan Engram
|78.5%
|29
|82.9%
|10
|36
|10-88-0
|22.7%
|11.9%
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|47.7%
|11
|31.4%
|1
|5
|1-5-0
|1.9%
|0.5%
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|44.6%
|10
|28.6%
|0
|0
|2.2%
|2.1%
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|84.6%
|31
|88.6%
|10
|130
|6-83-0
|21.6%
|40.8%
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|63.1%
|28
|80.0%
|5
|47
|4-46-0
|22.3%
|25.7%
|WR
|Tim Jones
|33.8%
|9
|25.7%
|0
|0
|2.2%
|1.9%
|WR
|Jamal Agnew
|27.7%
|12
|34.3%
|0
|0
|4.5%
|5.6%
- Four guys accounted for all but one of Jacksonville's 32 targets.
- WRs Tim Jones and Jamal Agnew split the No. 3 role with Zay Jones (knee) inactive again.
- RB Travis Etienne leads the league in carries (151) and touches (178).
- Steelers Personnel: 11 - 86% / 12 - 5%
- 46 DBs — 10.0 aDOT — 25-of-43 for 211 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Najee Harris
|50.0%
|14
|30.4%
|5
|9
|5-42-0
|7-13-0
|7.7%
|1.6%
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|50.0%
|19
|41.3%
|5
|3
|4-19-0
|5-19-0
|14.4%
|-2.4%
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|71.9%
|36
|78.3%
|6
|23
|5-24-0
|8.6%
|7.8%
|TE
|Rodney Williams
|18.8%
|6
|13.0%
|2
|7
|0-0-0
|0.9%
|0.4%
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|15.6%
|2
|4.3%
|0
|0
|1.4%
|0.2%
|WR
|George Pickens
|92.2%
|44
|95.7%
|5
|102
|1-22-1
|23.9%
|41.6%
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|90.6%
|44
|95.7%
|14
|192
|8-85-0
|11.7%
|18.6%
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|70.3%
|31
|67.4%
|1
|32
|0-0-0
|12.6%
|11.8%
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|25.0%
|11
|23.9%
|2
|8
|2-19-0
|2-10-0
|10.8%
|15.1%
- WR Diontae Johnson got 14 targets, eight more than any other Steeler.
- RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren split snaps exactly 50/50.
- TE Connor Heyward played 72% of snaps, a bit down from 90-plus percent the week before.
- QB Mitchell Trubisky played the entire second half after Kenny Pickett injured his ribs.
Stock ⬆️: WR Diontae Johnson
Stock ⬇️: WR Jamal Agnew
Steelers Injury 🚑: QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) / S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)
Browns (20) at Seahawks (24)
- Browns Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 4%
- 35 DBs — 8.0 aDOT — 16-of-32 for 257 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|36.0%
|9
|25.7%
|1
|-3
|1-12-0
|14-55-1
|3.4%
|-1.1%
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|32.0%
|8
|22.9%
|1
|-7
|1-41-0
|10-41-0
|0.9%
|-0.1%
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|30.7%
|11
|31.4%
|2
|-1
|1-2-0
|9-37-0
|9.1%
|2.1%
|TE
|David Njoku
|77.3%
|27
|77.1%
|8
|59
|4-77-1
|16.8%
|9.2%
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|32.0%
|4
|11.4%
|1
|18
|0-0-0
|3.4%
|1.7%
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|12.0%
|4
|11.4%
|1
|4
|1-6-0
|3.0%
|1.3%
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|82.7%
|28
|80.0%
|0
|0
|7.8%
|10.1%
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|81.3%
|31
|88.6%
|5
|63
|2-30-0
|20.7%
|20.0%
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|80.0%
|30
|85.7%
|11
|109
|6-89-0
|25.0%
|41.9%
|WR
|Marquise Goodwin
|12.0%
|5
|14.3%
|0
|0
|1--5-0
|3.9%
|10.7%
- RBs Kareem Hunt, Pierre Strong and Jerome Ford all handled snap shares in the 30s and got double-digit touches.
- Ford was leading the way before his minor high-ankle sprain the week before.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones ran 28 routes without seeing a target in his last game with the Browns.
- Third-round pick Cedric Tillman hasn't seen the field much but could get a lot more playing time with DPJ gone.
- Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 20%
- 38 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 23-of-37 for 254 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|56.4%
|21
|55.3%
|2
|-4
|2-11-0
|5-53-0
|5.0%
|-1.0%
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|43.6%
|11
|28.9%
|2
|12
|1-4-0
|8-66-0
|8.3%
|-0.9%
|TE
|Noah Fant
|60.0%
|18
|47.4%
|3
|13
|2-32-0
|7.3%
|7.3%
|TE
|Will Dissly
|40.0%
|9
|23.7%
|0
|0
|2.8%
|0.6%
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|32.7%
|11
|28.9%
|0
|0
|7.8%
|7.7%
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|83.6%
|35
|92.1%
|9
|94
|8-81-1
|22.5%
|32.8%
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|78.2%
|33
|86.8%
|14
|167
|5-67-0
|21.1%
|36.0%
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|65.5%
|25
|65.8%
|4
|3
|3-36-1
|16.5%
|9.5%
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|30.9%
|10
|26.3%
|2
|6
|2-23-0
|1-3-1
|6.0%
|7.4%
- RB Zach Charbonnet played more snaps than Kenneth Walker for the first time and had just two fewer touches.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored a TD for the second week in a row, but his route and snap shares dipped below 70% with DK Metcalf back in the lineup and Jake Bobo stealing some work.
Stock ⬆️: RB Zach Charbonnet
Stock ⬇️: RB Kenneth Walker
Bengals (31) at 49ers (17)
- Bengals Personnel: 11 - 81% / 12 - 5%
- 35 DBs — 6.1 aDOT — 28-of-32 for 283 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|74.2%
|20
|57.1%
|3
|0
|3-23-0
|16-87-1
|9.4%
|-3.3%
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|17.7%
|5
|14.3%
|0
|0
|2-6-0
|2.4%
|-1.4%
|RB
|Chris Evans
|6.5%
|3
|8.6%
|0
|0
|0.4%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Irv Smith
|58.1%
|25
|71.4%
|4
|3
|4-25-0
|5.9%
|4.2%
|TE
|Drew Sample
|38.7%
|6
|17.1%
|1
|-2
|0-0-0
|1.6%
|-0.5%
|TE
|Mitchell Wilcox
|14.5%
|0
|0.0%
|1.6%
|0.7%
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|88.7%
|33
|94.3%
|12
|77
|10-100-1
|2--8-0
|33.5%
|41.1%
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|85.5%
|32
|91.4%
|3
|39
|3-40-1
|1-6-0
|17.3%
|16.7%
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|66.1%
|29
|82.9%
|6
|64
|5-69-0
|16.5%
|30.8%
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|27.4%
|7
|20.0%
|2
|5
|2-24-0
|5.1%
|7.1%
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|16.1%
|3
|8.6%
|1
|7
|1-2-1
|1.6%
|2.5%
- Tee Higgins played only 66% of snaps but still had 83% route share. Progress, kind of.
- 49ers Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 7% / 21 - 36% / 22 - 10%
- 33 DBs — 9.1 aDOT — 22-of-31 for 365 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|96.4%
|31
|93.9%
|7
|24
|6-64-1
|12-54-1
|17.2%
|2.0%
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|39.3%
|9
|27.3%
|0
|0
|2-0-0
|2.8%
|0.7%
|RB
|Elijah Mitchell
|10.7%
|1
|3.0%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|3-2-0
|2.3%
|-1.0%
|TE
|George Kittle
|92.9%
|29
|87.9%
|11
|102
|9-149-0
|20.0%
|22.7%
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|17.9%
|2
|6.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|TE
|Ross Dwelley
|7.1%
|3
|9.1%
|0
|0
|0.9%
|1.2%
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|91.1%
|29
|87.9%
|9
|147
|5-109-0
|24.2%
|42.4%
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|83.9%
|28
|84.8%
|0
|0
|9.8%
|12.6%
|WR
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|50.0%
|22
|66.7%
|2
|-5
|2-43-0
|4.7%
|2.7%
|WR
|Ronnie Bell
|8.9%
|4
|12.1%
|0
|0
|1.9%
|1.5%
- WR Jauan Jennings wasn't targeted despite handling 85% route share and 84% snap share with Deebo Samuel (shoulder) inactive again.
- Samuel should be back after a much-needed Week 9 bye.
- TE George Kittle tied Brandon Aiyuk for the team target lead and had his second huge game of the year (the other being a three-TD effort).
- RB Christian McCaffrey took 96% of snaps and added two more TDs to his total.
- QB Brock Purdy threw for a career-high 365 yards five days after being diagnosed with a concussion, but he also was picked off twice.
Stock ⬆️: QB Joe Burrow
Stock ⬇️: WR Jauan Jennings
Chiefs (9) at Broncos (24)
- Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 39%
- 41 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 24-of-38 for 241 yards — 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|54.4%
|18
|43.9%
|4
|-8
|3--3-0
|8-40-0
|9.1%
|-3.0%
|RB
|Jerick McKinnon
|40.4%
|16
|39.0%
|2
|4
|1-11-0
|2--2-0
|7.1%
|0.0%
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|3.5%
|1
|2.4%
|0
|0
|1-4-0
|2.4%
|-1.5%
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|84.2%
|36
|87.8%
|9
|53
|6-58-0
|22.9%
|23.4%
|TE
|Noah Gray
|49.1%
|16
|39.0%
|3
|30
|2-25-0
|7.1%
|7.7%
|TE
|Blake Bell
|5.3%
|1
|2.4%
|1
|-2
|0-0-0
|1.7%
|0.8%
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|61.4%
|25
|61.0%
|5
|16
|4-56-0
|13.1%
|11.0%
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|56.1%
|20
|48.8%
|3
|47
|1-8-0
|9.1%
|13.3%
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|56.1%
|24
|58.5%
|4
|74
|2-27-0
|7.1%
|16.9%
|WR
|Justin Watson
|36.8%
|18
|43.9%
|3
|64
|2-42-0
|6.7%
|21.8%
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|33.3%
|14
|34.1%
|2
|-10
|2-13-0
|1-3-0
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|19.3%
|8
|19.5%
|1
|4
|1-4-0
|1--3-0
|9.1%
|3.5%
- WR Rashee Rice got 61% route and snap shares and was the only Chief besides TE Travis Kelce with more than four targets (five).
- Patrick Mahomes was sick over the weekend and not at his best Sunday. The Chiefs turned the ball over five times, including two Mahomes INTs and a lost fumble.
- Isiah Pacheco's workload slumped a bit in negative game script, but he still got more snaps than Jerick McKinnon, which wouldn't have been the case in this type of contest last year.
- Broncos Personnel: 11 - 43% / 12 - 26%
- 25 DBs — 7.1 aDOT — 12-of-19 for 114 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|66.2%
|7
|28.0%
|3
|-16
|3-13-1
|27-85-0
|10.4%
|-2.8%
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|23.1%
|8
|32.0%
|3
|-7
|2-16-0
|1-5-0
|12.3%
|-0.3%
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|10.8%
|2
|8.0%
|2
|-12
|2-6-0
|4-33-0
|6.6%
|-3.3%
|FB
|Michael Burton
|15.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|81.5%
|18
|72.0%
|0
|0
|8.5%
|7.5%
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|60.0%
|3
|12.0%
|0
|0
|1.4%
|1.1%
|TE
|Nate Adkins
|6.2%
|1
|4.0%
|0
|0
|2.4%
|-0.3%
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|76.9%
|24
|96.0%
|3
|36
|2-29-1
|21.7%
|32.7%
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|56.9%
|20
|80.0%
|6
|128
|2-50-1
|18.9%
|32.5%
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|40.0%
|10
|40.0%
|1
|-3
|1-0-0
|6.6%
|17.1%
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|30.8%
|10
|40.0%
|0
|0
|2.4%
|3.0%
- RB Javonte Williams had season highs for snap share (66%) and carries (27), plus he scored a rushing TD.
- That's two weeks in a row for Williams with a new high for snap share and carries.
- WRs Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy both scored touchdowns, and neither was traded.
Stock ⬆️: RB Javonte Williams
Stock ⬇️: RB Jaleel McLaughlin
Chiefs Injury 🚑: LB Willie Gay (tailbone)
Ravens (31) at Cardinals (24)
- Ravens Personnel: 11 - 33% / 12 - 10% / 21 - 38%
- 31 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 18-of-27 for 157 yards — 1 TD, 0 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|56.7%
|12
|38.7%
|2
|6
|2-14-0
|19-80-3
|3.1%
|0.1%
|RB
|Justice Hill
|43.3%
|15
|48.4%
|4
|-5
|4-40-0
|4-15-0
|6.7%
|-2.5%
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|75.0%
|28
|90.3%
|5
|32
|4-40-1
|20.2%
|20.6%
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|56.7%
|9
|29.0%
|0
|0
|1.8%
|0.6%
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|23.3%
|0.4%
|0.6%
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|10.0%
|4
|12.9%
|1
|10
|1-10-0
|2.2%
|2.2%
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|75.0%
|29
|93.5%
|7
|37
|5-19-0
|27.4%
|27.2%
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|63.3%
|20
|64.5%
|2
|35
|2-34-0
|1-18-0
|9.0%
|13.1%
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|55.0%
|20
|64.5%
|4
|46
|0-0-0
|11.7%
|16.5%
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|38.3%
|14
|45.2%
|1
|12
|0-0-0
|9.9%
|16.4%
- RB Gus Edwards took 57% of snaps, got 21 of the 29 RB opportunities and scored a trio of touchdowns.
- WRs Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham and Nelson Agholor are still rotating behind No. 1 Zay Flowers.
- Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 21%
- 39 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 25-of-37 for 208 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|Emari Demercado
|56.3%
|11
|28.2%
|1
|-3
|1-1-0
|20-78-0
|6.2%
|1.0%
|Keaontay Ingram
|36.6%
|19
|48.7%
|1
|3
|1-7-0
|2-9-0
|1.6%
|-0.3%
|Damien Williams
|4.2%
|1
|2.6%
|1
|0
|1-4-0
|2-5-0
|0.8%
|0.0%
|Trey McBride
|83.1%
|35
|89.7%
|14
|111
|10-95-1
|13.6%
|12.0%
|Geoff Swaim
|36.6%
|5
|12.8%
|0
|0
|1.6%
|0.6%
|Elijah Higgins
|15.5%
|3
|7.7%
|0
|0
|0.4%
|0.0%
|Marquise Brown
|94.4%
|35
|89.7%
|9
|48
|6-33-1
|26.8%
|41.0%
|Michael Wilson
|87.3%
|33
|84.6%
|6
|72
|4-58-0
|12.5%
|21.4%
|Rondale Moore
|69.0%
|33
|84.6%
|3
|16
|2-10-0
|2-11-0
|12.1%
|3.5%
|Zach Pascal
|14.1%
|5
|12.8%
|1
|28
|0-0-0
|3.5%
|4.1%
- RB Emari Demercado got 56% of snaps and a much larger share of the RB touches (21 of 27).
- RB Keaontay Ingram played a decent amount and ran eight more routes but got only two carries. Kind of weird, considering a few weeks ago the Cardinals were using Ingram as the main runner and Demercardo as the passing-down guy.
- TE Trey McBride got 83% of snaps and 90% of routes on his way to 10-95-1 on 14 targets. A lot of it was in quasi-garbage time, and with a QB no longer on the team. But it's still the type of volume that demands attention (and waiver bids).
Stock ⬆️: RB Emari Demercado + TE Trey McBride
Stock ⬇️: RB Justice Hill
Cardinals Injury 🚑: RB Damien Williams (foot)
Bears (13) at Chargers (10)
- Bears Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 13%
- 38 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 25-of-37 for 232 yards — 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|36.5%
|12
|31.6%
|4
|-11
|3-10-0
|6-21-0
|6.9%
|-0.9%
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|30.2%
|7
|18.4%
|2
|-2
|1-2-0
|9-34-0
|4.8%
|-0.8%
|RB
|Darrynton Evans
|27.0%
|8
|21.1%
|4
|-3
|3-22-0
|4-18-1
|3.5%
|-1.3%
|FB
|Khari Blasingame
|19.0%
|3
|7.9%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|1.7%
|0.4%
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|82.5%
|30
|78.9%
|10
|51
|10-79-0
|18.2%
|15.2%
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|25.4%
|2
|5.3%
|0
|0
|0.9%
|0.1%
|TE
|Robert Tonyan
|20.6%
|7
|18.4%
|1
|3
|1-8-0
|3.5%
|2.3%
|WR
|DJ Moore
|90.5%
|38
|100.0%
|6
|48
|4-55-0
|24.7%
|40.5%
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|87.3%
|36
|94.7%
|4
|80
|1-41-0
|1-3-0
|12.1%
|20.7%
|WR
|Tyler Scott
|60.3%
|25
|65.8%
|3
|54
|1-11-0
|6.5%
|10.1%
|WR
|Trent Taylor
|15.9%
|3
|7.9%
|0
|0
|1--2-0
|0.4%
|0.3%
|WR
|Velus Jones
|3.2%
|2
|5.3%
|2
|47
|1-4-0
|1.7%
|2.8%
- RBs Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans worked in a three-way timeshare with each getting at least 27% of snaps and seven touches.
- QB Justin Fields (thumb) still isn't practicing.
- WR Tyler Scott got 60% of snaps and 66% of routes. It looks like he'll get the rest of the year to prove himself as the WR3.
- Chargers Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 28%
- 40 DBs — 4.9 aDOT — 31-of-40 for 298 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|69.2%
|24
|60.0%
|8
|-21
|7-94-1
|15-29-0
|8.5%
|-1.3%
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|20.0%
|5
|12.5%
|0
|0
|6-21-0
|2.0%
|0.7%
|RB
|Isaiah Spiller
|10.8%
|3
|7.5%
|1
|0
|1-5-0
|3-3-0
|1.2%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Donald Parham
|61.5%
|20
|50.0%
|5
|15
|4-43-1
|7.7%
|7.2%
|TE
|Stone Smartt
|56.9%
|19
|47.5%
|0
|0
|1.2%
|1.8%
|TE
|Tre' McKitty
|23.1%
|2
|5.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|78.5%
|39
|97.5%
|10
|111
|8-69-0
|30.1%
|35.7%
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|69.2%
|27
|67.5%
|6
|51
|5-50-0
|8.5%
|12.8%
|WR
|Joshua Palmer
|66.2%
|32
|80.0%
|4
|21
|3-24-0
|15.9%
|24.4%
|WR
|Simi Fehoko
|24.6%
|8
|20.0%
|2
|18
|1-9-1
|0.8%
|0.9%
|WR
|Derius Davis
|13.8%
|5
|12.5%
|2
|-8
|2-4-0
|3.3%
|-0.8%
- WR Joshua Palmer played through a knee injury, then briefly left the game, but he still ended up handling 80% route share.
- WR Quentin Johnston finally made some noise but was still only the No. 3 WR.
- TE Donald Parham got a season-high 62% of snaps and 50% of routes, and scored another TD. Gerald Everett (quad) was inactive.
Stock ⬆️: WR Quentin Johnston
Stock ⬇️: RB D'Onta Foreman
Bears Injury 🚑: LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee)