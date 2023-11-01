Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 8

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Final tally: 2023 trades.

🏈Chase Young: SF

🏈Montez Sweat: CHI

🏈Leonard Williams: SEA

🏈Kevin Byard: PHI

🏈Ezra Cleveland: JAX

🏈Joshua Dobbs: MIN

🏈Donovan Peoples-Jones: DET

🏈Rasul Douglas: BUF

🏈Kentavius Street: ATL

🏈Mecole Hardman: KC

🏈Randy Gregory: SF

🏈J.C. Jackson:… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023 Vocab/Index DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks

RTs = Routes

RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route

aDOT = Average Depth of Target

AY = Air Yards

TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season

AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season Personnel Groupings 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR

12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR

21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR

01 = 0 RB / 1 TE / 4 WR Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide). Buccaneers (18) at Bills (24) Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 16%

Buccaneers Personnel: - 82% / - 16% 45 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 25-of-42 for 237 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 sacks Sn% Rt Rt% Tgt AY Receiving Rushing TS SZN AY SZN RB Rachaad White 80.6% 28 62.2%