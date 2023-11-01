Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 8

Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 8

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
November 1, 2023

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Vocab/Index

  • DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
  • RTs = Routes
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
  • aDOT = Average Depth of Target
  • AY = Air Yards
  • TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
  • AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

  • 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
  • 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
  • 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
  • 13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR
  • 01 = 0 RB / 1 TE / 4 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Buccaneers (18) at Bills (24) 

  • Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 16%
  • 45 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 25-of-42 for 237 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBRachaad White80.6%2862.2%

Vocab/Index

  • DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
  • RTs = Routes
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
  • aDOT = Average Depth of Target
  • AY = Air Yards
  • TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
  • AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

  • 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
  • 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
  • 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
  • 13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR
  • 01 = 0 RB / 1 TE / 4 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Buccaneers (18) at Bills (24) 

  • Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 16%
  • 45 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 25-of-42 for 237 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBRachaad White80.6%2862.2%7-117-70-09-39-012.7%-1.8%
RBChase Edmonds12.9%511.1%3-72-16-03-5-01.3%-0.3%
RBKe'Shawn Vaughn6.5%24.4%0 01-1-01.7%0.1%
TECade Otton96.8%4293.3%6244-27-0 12.3%8.2%
TEPayne Durham12.9%48.9%1210-0-0 1.3%1.5%
TEKo Kieft9.7%12.2%0 0 1.3%2.4%
WRMike Evans87.1%3782.2%61013-39-1 23.3%39.1%
WRChris Godwin83.9%3680.0%7535-54-11-14-023.7%26.4%
WRTrey Palmer80.6%4088.9%6323-22-0 10.2%13.5%
WRRakim Jarrett14.5%920.0%3401-9-0 3.0%5.3%
  • RB Chase Edmonds had five touches for 21 yards on eight snaps in his first appearance since Week 2, with fellow backup RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn dropping to one touch on four snaps.
  • RB Rachaad White played 81% of snaps, taking nine of the 13 RB carries and seven of the 10 targets (70% of the opportunities overall).
    • White has reached 40 rushing yards just twice this year, but after big receiving lines in back-to-back weeks he's averaging 4.1 catches for 33.3 yards per game, which has him on pace for 1,304 total yards (but only 2.4 TDs).
  • No. 3 WR Trey Palmer actually ran a few more routes than Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom scored touchdowns.
    • Rakim Jarrett and Deven Thompkins stole a few snaps/routes from Evans and Godwin.
    • Evans scored a 24-yard TD on a 4th-and-10 late in the fourth quarter, getting away with a push-off to catch an underthrown ball from Baker Mayfield. It was generally a pathetic drive despite getting Tampa back in the game; nearly all the yardage before Evans' TD came from check downs to the RBs or Buffalo penalties.
  • TE Cade Otton drew six targets, matching his season high from Weeks 2 and 7. He still doesn't have more than 10.3 PPR points or 43 yards in any game this year, despite playing 97% of Tampa Bay's snaps on offense.
    • Otton has seen targets on a mere 13.5% of his routes and averaged 7.9 YPR.
    • Palmer has a similar target route,13.7%, and also a poor YPR mark (9.7). 
  • Tampa's passing numbers this year are hideous on balls not thrown to Evans/Godwin/White.
    • Those three have combined for 1,192 yards on 141 targets (8.5 YPT).
    • The rest of the team has 408 yards on 95 targets (4.3 YPT).
      • QB Baker Mayfield isn't totally free of blame there, but it's part of why we may not see Kyle Trask until the very end of the season, if at all. Mayfield is surrounded by a few really good players — mostly Evans, Godwin and LT Tristan Wirfs — but the Bucs also have a bunch of starters that arguably shouldn't be starters at this point in their respective careers, namely Otton, Palmer and rookie RG Cody Mauch.
  • We always hear about it when a TNF game is full of injuries or sloppy football. This wasn't a classic battle by any means, but there were no in-game injuries reported and the only turnover was a Tampa interception from a batted pass. It was a decent game, and most of the fantasy-relevant guys put up solid scores.

     

  • Bills Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 0% / 10 - 13% / 6OL - 10%
  • 42 DBs — 6.5 aDOT — 31-of-40 for 324 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBJames Cook66.2%2354.8%1-51-6-014-67-08.0%1.8%
RBLatavius Murray33.8%1433.3%1-31-4-05-7-04.0%0.0%
FBReggie Gilliam2.9%      0.4%0.0%
TEDalton Kincaid83.8%3276.2%7335-65-1 12.4%6.1%
WRGabe Davis98.5%42100.0%12789-87-1 17.1%27.1%
WRStefon Diggs98.5%42100.0%12679-70-0 32.7%42.9%
WRKhalil Shakir66.2%3173.8%6516-92-0 5.5%5.1%
WRTrent Sherfield30.9%1433.3%0 0 2.9%2.1%
  • With TEs Dawson Knox (IR - wrist) and Quintin Morris (ankle) both inactive, the Bills ran nine plays with four WRs and no TEs on the field, plus seven other plays with an offensive lineman serving as a tight end.
  • TE Dalton Kincaid played a career-high 84% of snaps, up from the 51-61% range he'd landed in each of the previous five games.
    • Kincaid had a new best for PPR points (17.5) for a second straight week, scoring his first TD and seeing his second most targets of the season.
      • The rookie has caught 13 of 15 targets for 140 yards and a TD over the past two games. with those two games accounting for over half his fantasy points on the season (in seven appearances).
  • WR Khalil Shakir also had season highs for snap/route share, plus career highs for targets, catches and yards.
    • Shakir lost a few routes to Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty, but mostly it was the four-wide formations that allowed Sherfield to get a decent chunk of playing time. Shakir was on the field for 74% of Buffalo's pass snaps.
  • WR Gabriel Davis caught nine passes, his first time with more than six in a regular-season game. His 12 targets were the second most he's ever seen in a game, including playoffs.
    • Prior to his Thursday, his usage actually looked slightly worse than last season's (5.0 targets per game) only with better results (9.9 YPT). Now his per-game target numbers (5.9) look essentially identical, but his aDOT is down (15.2 to 12.7) and his catch rate is way, way up (51.6% to 66.0%).
  • WR Stefon Diggs had a 15-yard catch on Buffalo's final drive to become the fourth Bills pass catcher with 15+ PPR points on the night. His 12 targets tied Davis for the team high.
  • RB James Cook handled 66% of snaps and 15 of 21 RB touches, with the rest going to Latavius Murray.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Khalil Shakir + TE Dalton Kincaid

Stock ⬇️:   RB Chase Edmonds

         

Jets (13) at Giants (10) 

  • Jets Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 19% / 13 - 18%
  • 40 DBs — 8.2 aDOT — 17-of-36 for 240  yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBBreece Hall64.5%1742.5%9236-76-112-17-013.3%0.8%
RBMichael Carter22.6%820.0%1-20-0-02-2-06.4%1.2%
RBDalvin Cook12.9%512.5%0 02-5-04.4%-1.6%
FBNick Bawden6.5%25.0%0 0 0.0% 
TETyler Conklin69.4%2665.0%240-0-0 14.3%13.3%
TEC.J. Uzomah46.8%1230.0%141-19-0 3.0%2.0%
TEJeremy Ruckert43.5%1230.0%1170-0-0 2.5%2.3%
WRGarrett Wilson88.7%3895.0%131677-100-01-6-033.5%50.2%
WRAllen Lazard80.6%3177.5%6633-45-0 14.3%24.6%
WRMalik Taylor35.5%1332.5%0 0 0.0% 
WRXavier Gipson25.8%1230.0%140-0-01-3-01.0%0.2%
  • RB Breece Hall had a 50-yard receiving score but was otherwise held to 43 yards on 17 touches.
    • RB Dalvin Cook wasn't traded before the deadline after getting only two touches Sunday.
  • With WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) inactive, Malik Taylor and Xavier Gipson split the No. 3 receiver role and combined for just one target.

     

  • Giants Personnel: 11 - 83% / 12 - 13%
  • 18 DBs — 1.7 aDOT — 6-of-14 for 7 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBSaquon Barkley90.0%1583.3%5-133-0-036-128-011.0%-0.2%
RBMatt Breida10.0%211.1%101-4-05-13-05.7%-0.4%
TEDaniel Bellinger88.6%1477.8%120-0-0 2.2%0.5%
TEDarren Waller24.3%633.3%2121-4-0 22.5%27.0%
WRDarius Slayton98.6%18100.0%2161--1-0 15.0%30.5%
WRWan'Dale Robinson82.9%1583.3%130-0-02-17-012.3%5.9%
WRIsaiah Hodgins61.4%950.0%0 0 7.9%8.7%
WRJalin Hyatt35.7%950.0%0 0 6.2%20.9%
  • WR Isaiah Hodgins got 61% of snaps and 50% of routes after not playing much the previous two weeks. His playing time came at the expense of rookie Jalin Hyatt, who caught two passes for 75 yards the week before.
  • TE Daniel Bellinger took on an every-down role after Darren Waller departed with an aggravation of his hamstring injury.
  • QB Tyrod Taylor left with a rib injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Tommy DeVito.
    • Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact and is expected to start Week 9 at Las Vegas.

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE Daniel Bellinger

Stock ⬇️:   WR Jalin Hyatt

  Giants Injuries 🚑: QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) / TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

  Jets Injuries 🚑: C Connor McGovern (knee) / C Wes Schweitzer (calf) / DL Al Woods (calf)

         

Rams (20) at Cowboys (43) 

  • Rams Personnel: 11 - 100% / 12 - 0%
  • 34 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 18-of-32 for 204 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBRoyce Freeman51.7%1338.2%0 09-44-10.0% 
RBDarrell Henderson48.3%1235.3%3-103-54-012-31-01.8%-1.0%
TETyler Higbee86.2%2676.5%7565-45-0 15.3%12.4%
WRCooper Kupp100.0%34100.0%10564-21-0 13.9%15.5%
WRTutu Atwell96.6%3397.1%4272-21-02-8-017.2%23.6%
WRPuka Nacua91.4%3088.2%7753-43-0 32.5%35.0%
WRBen Skowronek8.6%38.8%1141-20-1 2.2%2.3%
  • RB Royce Freeman got a couple more snaps and one more route than Darrell Henderson, but Henderson had a 15-9 edge in touches.
    • Henderson's advantage was a bit less (10-7 in touches) before the fourth quarter.
  • QB Matthew Stafford missed the final three snaps of the third quarter and all of the fourth quarter after suffering a UCL sprain in his right thumb.
  • WR Puka Nacua played 91% of snaps but had a swollen knee after the game. He'll be on the injury report Week 9, though coach Sean McVay didn't sound too worried Monday.

     

  • Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 17% / 22 - 10%
  • 37 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 27-of-34 for 307 yards — 4 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBTony Pollard65.1%1745.9%1-31-2-012-53-013.4%0.9%
RBRico Dowdle34.9%718.9%2-72-7-05-18-03.6%-1.1%
FBHunter Luepke9.5%25.4%1-31--2-0 0.9%0.0%
TEJake Ferguson81.0%3081.1%4254-47-1 14.7%10.1%
TELuke Schoonmaker39.7%1027.0%101-13-0 3.1%3.2%
TESean McKeon17.5%410.8%130-0-0 0.9%0.4%
WRCeeDee Lamb81.0%3183.8%1413812-158-21-12-025.0%32.0%
WRBrandin Cooks60.3%2567.6%4613-49-11-3-011.6%20.1%
WRMichael Gallup50.8%2054.1%3322-20-0 15.6%22.5%
WRJalen Tolbert42.9%1643.2%150-0-0 4.5%7.2%
WRKaVontae Turpin17.5%616.2%2331-13-0 3.6%4.2%
  • WR CeeDee Lamb put up 10-122-2 in the first half alone, and he finished with 14 targets on a day where on other Cowboy got more than four.
  • RB Tony Pollard played 74% of snaps before the fourth quarter, then only 25% in the final frame.
    • Backup RB Rico Dowdle got four of his seven touches Q4.
  • TE Jake Ferguson took 87% of snaps before the final quarter, while WR Michael Gallup was down at 53%.
    • Jalen Tolbert ended up running just four fewer routes than Gallup.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Darrell Henderson

Stock ⬇️:   WR Michael Gallup

  Rams Injuries 🚑:   QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) / WR Puka Nacua (knee) / CB Cobie Durant (shoulder)

         

Saints (38) at Colts (27) 

  • Saints Personnel: 11 - 33% / 12 - 18% / 2QB - 27% / 6OL - 19%
  • 30 DBs — 12.2 aDOT — 20-of-29 for 354 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBAlvin Kamara57.6%1860.0%5114-51-117-59-115.1%-0.5%
RBJamaal Williams22.7%516.7%1-41-8-06-30-01.0%-0.3%
RBKendre Miller13.6%413.3%101-9-03-10-03.1%-0.3%
TEFoster Moreau69.7%1240.0%0 0 3.8%2.2%
TEJuwan Johnson60.6%1550.0%2191-5-0 4.8%3.3%
TETaysom Hill43.9%  121-14-09-63-26.8%4.9%
WRChris Olave74.2%2583.3%91505-46-0 26.4%39.2%
WRMichael Thomas66.7%2273.3%7574-68-0 20.9%23.5%
WRLynn Bowden36.4%723.3%0 0 0.3%0.3%
WRRashid Shaheed27.3%1550.0%31203-153-1 13.0%25.3%
  • RB Alvin Kamara dipped to a season-low 58% of snaps and got 21 of the 32 RB touches (66%)
    • Kamara's 21 touches also were a season low. He's landed in the 20s five weeks in a row, averaging 17.2 carries for 64.0 yards and 7.8 catches for 45.6 yards.
    • Kendre Miller split backup work with Jamaal Williams.
  • Rashid Shaheed had a 58-yard TD and another deep ball for 51 yards, but his snap share was a season-low 27% and his route share only 50%, with the Saints using more multi-TE looks now that they have all their TEs healthy for the first time since the start of the year.
  • TE Juwan Johnson got 61% of snaps and 50% route share in his first game back from a month-long absence with a calf injury.
    • TE Taysom Hill was targeted just once but made up for it with a pair of rushing TDs
  • WR Michael Thomas has finished with between 9.3 and 13.2 PPR points every week this season, with 6-to-9 targets each time.

     

  • Colts Personnel: 11 - 94% / 12 - 4%
  • 43 DBs — 8.8 aDOT — 23-of-41 for 213 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBJonathan Taylor61.2%2558.1%261-2-012-95-04.8%0.2%
RBZack Moss38.8%1330.2%111-8-011-66-17.4%-0.2%
TEDrew Ogletree53.7%1841.9%3701-33-1 5.1%8.8%
TEMo Alie-Cox32.8%1023.3%2101-11-0 2.9%3.6%
TEWill Mallory20.9%1330.2%2161-6-0 2.2%3.5%
WRMichael Pittman98.5%4297.7%131098-40-1 28.7%31.8%
WRAlec Pierce94.0%4093.0%5333-41-0 11.0%20.3%
WRJosh Downs82.1%3683.7%9677-72-0 20.6%20.1%
WRJuwann Winfree10.4%37.0%1210-0-0 0.4%1.0%
  • RB Jonathan Taylor handled a season-high 61% snap share, though he got only one more touch than Zack Moss, who scored a one-yard TD in the second quarter.
  • Drew Ogletree, MAC and Will Mallory all finished between 23-42 percent route share with TE Kylen Granson (concussion) inactive again.
  • WR Josh Downs is still playing a tiny bit less than Alec Pierce but has four straight games with six or more targets and at least 13 PPR points. The rookie is on pace for a 1,000-yard season.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Jonathan Taylor / WR Josh Downs

Stock ⬇️:   RB Jamaal Williams

         

Texans (13) at Panthers (15) 

  • Texans Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 7% / 21 - 25%
  • 26 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 16-of-24 for 140 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBDameon Pierce42.9%623.1%0 012-46-05.4%0.0%
RBDevin Singletary41.1%830.8%2-32-13-010-30-04.1%-0.6%
FBAndrew Beck37.5%519.2%161-8-02-1-10.9%0.5%
RBMike Boone16.1%830.8%121-11-01-5-02.3%-0.5%
TEDalton Schultz78.6%2180.8%5302-5-0 17.6%16.2%
TETeagan Quitoriano33.9%311.5%0 0 1.4%0.7%
WRTank Dell78.6%2492.3%4233-16-03-15-014.5%19.6%
WRNoah Brown71.4%2492.3%5583-57-0 6.3%4.9%
WRNico Collins71.4%2284.6%6924-30-0 21.7%31.1%
WRJohn Metchie12.5%      3.2%3.0%

     

  • Panthers Personnel: 11 - 93% / 12 - 7%
  • 37 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 22-of-31 for 235 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 6 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBChuba Hubbard65.6%1437.8%202-26-015-28-06.8%-1.8%
RBMiles Sanders19.7%821.6%0 02-0-09.6%-1.4%
RBRaheem Blackshear14.8%410.8%202-26-03-5-01.2%-0.1%
TETommy Tremble54.1%1027.0%382-4-1 2.8%1.8%
TEHayden Hurst31.1%1540.5%2110-0-0 9.6%10.0%
TEStephen Sullivan21.3%924.3%1111-13-0 0.4%0.7%
WRJonathan Mingo98.4%3697.3%5464-62-0 13.6%20.2%
WRAdam Thielen96.7%3594.6%11528-72-0 28.0%30.3%
WRDJ Chark91.8%3594.6%4702-23-0 12.4%26.8%
WRTerrace Marshall6.6%25.4%1101-9-0 11.2%13.5%
  • RB Miles Sanders returned from the shoulder injury that cost him Week 6 but got only two touches.
    • RB Chuba Hubbard more than tripled Sanders' snap count and took 17 of the 24 RB touches.
    • Raheem Blackshear played nearly as much as Sanders and had three more touches.
  • Rookie WR Jonathan Mingo led the team with 36 routes (97%) and caught four of five targets for 62 yards.
  • TE Hayden Hurst played a season-low 33% of snaps, his first time below 51% this year. He still got most of the work in obvious passing situations but otherwise took a backseat to Tommy Tremble.

    

Stock ⬆️:   Chuba Hubbard 

Stock ⬇️:   Miles Sanders / TE Hayden Hurst

  Texans Injuries 🚑: TE Teagan Quitoriano (groin) / C Jarrett Patterson (ankle)   

                  

Falcons (23) at Titans (28) 

  • Falcons Personnel: 11 - 26% / 12 - 52% / 21 - 20%
  • 39 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 20-of-34 for 246 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 6 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBBijan Robinson72.7%2767.5%5100-0-011-62-114.6%0.3%
RBTyler Allgeier22.7%615.0%0 08-31-05.1%0.1%
RBCordarrelle Patterson18.2%820.0%0 02-7-00.8%0.3%
FBKeith Smith6.1%12.5%0 0 0.8%0.6%
TEJonnu Smith69.7%2665.0%131-13-0 14.2%12.0%
TEKyle Pitts59.1%2562.5%5593-35-0 19.0%25.7%
TEMyCole Pruitt28.8%717.5%2111-3-0 2.8%1.5%
WRVan Jefferson71.2%3177.5%5643-24-0 3.60%6.80%
WRDrake London54.5%2357.5%7685-55-0 22.5%27.4%
WRKhaDarel Hodge42.4%1640.0%3433-75-0 3.6%5.1%
WRScott Miller33.3%820.0%2192-14-1 2.8%3.1%
WRMack Hollins21.2%615.0%3452-27-0 10.3%17.0%
  • WR Drake London missed most of the second half with a groin injury but nonetheless led the team in targets and receptions.
    • Van Jefferson led the team with 31 routes (78%) and played 74% of snaps in the first half (before London was injured).
  • TE Jonnu Smith was targeted just once despite running one more route than Kyle Pitts.

     

  • Titans Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 30% / 21 - 12% / 13  - 10%
  • 31 DBs — 11.5 aDOT — 19-of-29 for 238 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBDerrick Henry65.2%1445.2%4-124-21-022-101-09.1%-3.5%
RBTyjae Spears43.9%1548.4%4-53-9-03-27-012.8%0.9%
TEChigoziem Okonkwo71.2%2271.0%6374-23-01-4-017.1%12.5%
TETrevon Wesco59.1%13.2%0 0 1.1%0.7%
TEKevin Rader24.2%13.2%0 0 0.0% 
WRDeAndre Hopkins63.6%2683.9%61364-128-3 27.8%41.9%
WRTreylon Burks50.0%1754.8%2730-0-0 8.0%15.6%
WRNick Westbrook-Ikhine50.0%1238.7%2761-33-1 13.4%15.1%
WRChris Moore40.9%825.8%0 0 4.8%10.5%
WRKyle Philips27.3%1548.4%373-24-0 3.2%2.3%
  • QB Will Levis was just what the doctor ordered for DeAndre Hopkins, who scored three times on six targets.
  • RB Derrick Henry played 65% of snaps and got 26 touches, both numbers his highest since Week 2.
  • WR Treylon Burks got 50% of snaps, 55% of routes and two incomplete targets in his first game back from a knee injury.
    • Burks was one of five Titans WRs above 25% route share, with only Hopkins (84%) getting more than 55%.

    

Stock ⬆️:   QB Taylor Heinicke / QB Will Levis

Stock ⬇️:   QB Desmond Ridder

  Falcons Injuries 🚑: WR Drake London (groin) / DT Grady Jarrett (ACL) 

             

Vikings (24) at Packers (10) 

  • Vikings Personnel: 11 -58 % / 12 - 28%
  • 38 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 26-of-35 for 297 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBAlexander Mattison62.3%1539.5%131-2-016-31-09.9%0.7%
FBC.J. Ham26.1%718.4%111-2-0 1.7%0.2%
RBCam Akers21.7%410.5%111-6-09-19-1  
TET.J. Hockenson85.5%3386.8%9906-88-1 22.4%19.7%
TEJosh Oliver44.9%37.9%0 0 4.0%1.6%
TEJohnny Mundt5.8%25.3%1-61-8-0 0.7%-0.1%
WRJordan Addison94.2%3694.7%8637-82-11-2-017.2%27.7%
WRK.J. Osborn85.5%3489.5%10598-99-0 15.5%19.0%
WRBrandon Powell53.6%2463.2%3201-10-01-2-06.3%7.3%
WRTrishton Jackson13.0%513.2%0 0 0.3%0.2%
  • RB Alexander Mattison got 62% of snaps and 17 of the 27 RB touches after Cam Akers pushed it closer to a 50/50 split the week before. However, Mattison managed only 33 total yards and Akers scored a six-yard touchdown.
  • QB Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles tear in the second half, leaving rookie fifth-round pick Jarren Hall to finish out the game.
    • The Vikings then traded for Joshua Dobbs but are expected to give Hall at least one start.

     

  • Packers Personnel: 11 - 85% / 12 - 13%
  • 45 DBs — 9.3 aDOT — 24-of-41 for 229 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBAJ Dillon53.2%2044.4%5-85-41-06-11-05.7%-0.4%
RBAaron Jones48.4%1431.1%5-74-17-07-29-07.0%-0.2%
TELuke Musgrave74.2%2862.2%3112-9-0 13.5%8.8%
TETucker Kraft25.8%817.8%0 0 0.9%-0.1%
WRChristian Watson82.3%3680.0%81393-33-0 10.4%18.3%
WRRomeo Doubs80.6%3577.8%91014-18-1 22.2%27.6%
WRJayden Reed80.6%4088.9%6904-83-0 16.1%22.4%
WRDontayvion Wicks35.5%1737.8%4462-28-0 8.3%9.9%
  • RB Aaron Jones got 48% of snaps and 11 of the 22 RB touches, up from 36% snap share and 11 of 34 RB touches the week before.
  • TE Luke Musgrave got 74% of snaps and 62% of routes after hurting his ankle the week before. He was held to nine yards on three targets.
  • WR Jayden Reed ran a team-high 40 routes (89%) and led the Packers with 83 receiving yards (though Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs both drew more targets).
    • Reed still isn't playing in two-wide formations but it didn't really matter in this one with the team using 11 personnel 85% of the time.

    

Stock ⬆️:   QB Jarran Hall / WR Jayden Reed

Stock ⬇️:   WRs Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson (hamstring) & K.J. Osborn

  Vikings Injuries 🚑: QB Kirk Cousins (Achilles) / DL Dean Lowry (groin)

     

Patriots (17) at Dolphins (31) 

  • Patriots Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 25%
  • 32 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 19-of-29 for 161 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBRhamondre Stevenson60.8%1650.0%402-11-010-39-012.5%-0.6%
RBEzekiel Elliott39.2%928.1%0 07-36-06.3%-1.1%
TEHunter Henry56.9%1650.0%3193-28-0 12.5%14.2%
TEPharaoh Brown39.2%412.5%2172-33-0 2.6%3.1%
TEMike Gesicki29.4%1237.5%3262-11-0 9.2%10.6%
WRDemario Douglas78.4%2784.4%7525-25-01-4-011.0%14.1%
WRKendrick Bourne60.8%1959.4%4383-36-1 20.2%26.9%
WRJalen Reagor58.8%2062.5%2220-0-0 1.1%1.5%
WRDeVante Parker43.1%1340.6%291-14-0 9.2%12.5%
WRJuJu Smith-Schuster33.3%1134.4%131-3-1 9.6%6.9%
  • WR Demario Douglas led the team in routes (84%) and targets (seven), while WR Kendrick Bourne suffered an ACL tear.
    • Douglas played 100% of snaps in 11 personnel but only 14% in 12 personnel, so the Bourne injury might not impact his playing time that much.
    • WR Jalen Reagor finished second on the Pats with 20 routes (63%) but wasn't targeted. He played more than JuJu Smith-Schuster, who scored a TD on his only target but is still only playing in heavier formations for the most part.

     

  • Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 14% / 21 - 34%
  • 47 DBs — 7.1 aDOT — 30-of-45 for 324 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBRaheem Mostert54.8%2042.6%0 013-46-18.6%-0.3%
FBAlec Ingold31.5%919.1%201-5-0 1.9%1.2%
RBSalvon Ahmed26.0%1327.7%4-154-16-02-1-06.3%0.6%
RBJeff Wilson24.7%1021.3%2-32-14-05-23-01.1%0.1%
TEDurham Smythe65.8%2348.9%3243-28-0 7.1%6.1%
TEJulian Hill45.2%1429.8%251-4-0 1.1%0.5%
WRTyreek Hill76.7%4391.5%131348-112-1 32.3%46.8%
WRJaylen Waddle76.7%4187.2%121337-121-1 19.7%23.2%
WRBraxton Berrios53.4%2655.3%3122-8-0 9.3%9.6%
WRCedrick Wilson28.8%817.0%131-1-1 3.7%5.4%
WRChase Claypool12.3%510.6%2181-15-0   
  • RB Jeff Wilson got 25% of snaps and seven of 26 RB touches in his second game back from IR.
  • TE Durham Smythe was spotted in a walking boot after the game.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Demario Douglas

Stock ⬇️:   RB Raheem Mostert

  Patriots Injuries 🚑:  WR Kendrick Bourne (ACL) / WR DeVante Parker (head) / LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring)

         

Eagles (38) at Commanders (31) 

  • Eagles Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 26%
  • 40 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 29-of-38 for 319 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBD'Andre Swift71.0%1947.5%3282-7-016-57-112.6%0.0%
RBKenneth Gainwell29.0%1127.5%5-25-30-02--4-06.5%1.8%
RBBoston Scott1.6%12.5%1-41-4-0 1.1%0.0%
TEDallas Goedert91.9%3280.0%7244-36-0 18.3%10.5%
TEJack Stoll37.1%615.0%0 0 1.1%0.6%
WRA.J. Brown98.4%3895.0%81038-130-2 31.3%47.9%
WRDeVonta Smith96.8%40100.0%7647-99-1 21.8%31.3%
WROlamide Zaccheaus46.8%2255.0%2341-5-0 3.8%6.5%
WRJulio Jones24.2%1230.0%2231-8-1 1.1%1.1%
  • RB D'Andre Swift got 71% of snaps and 18 of the 26 RB touches.
  • WR A.J. Brown topped 125 yards for a sixth straight game. He's on pace for an NFL record 1,996 receiving yards.
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus ran nearly twice as many routes as Julio Jones, whose lone catch was an eight-yard TD.

     

  • Commanders Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 20%
  • 53 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 39-of-53 for 397 yards — 4 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBAntonio Gibson52.2%2750.9%535-28-02-14-08.4%0.3%
RBBrian Robinson47.8%1630.2%2-32-20-010-59-05.6%-1.5%
FBAlex Armah8.7%35.7%1-61-0-0 0.3%-0.3%
TELogan Thomas73.9%4177.4%8496-44-1 13.9%12.1%
TEJohn Bates46.4%1630.2%1161-17-0 4.2%3.9%
WRTerry McLaurin94.2%5196.2%121455-63-1 22.0%30.8%
WRJahan Dotson85.5%4890.6%10968-108-1 17.1%20.4%
WRJamison Crowder31.9%1935.8%7537-95-1 3.1%3.1%
WRDyami Brown30.4%1324.5%0 01-0-03.8%7.9%
WRCurtis Samuel18.8%1120.8%444-22-0 15.0%13.0%
WRByron Pringle10.1%47.5%1360-0-0 2.4%5.6%
  • WR Jahan Dotson more than doubled his previous season highs for yardage and fantasy points.
  • WR Jamison Crowder took on some of the work that normally goes to Curtis Samuel, who entered the game listed as questionable with a foot injury and then left the game early with a toe injury.
    • Crowder put up 7-95-1 on 19 routes. Go figure.
  • TE Logan Thomas was the fourth Washington pass catcher with at least seven targets and a TD, joining Dotson/McLaurin/Crowder.
  • RB Chris Rodriguez didn't get any snaps, after a role increase the week before (seven carries).

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Jahan Dotson

Stock ⬇️:   RB Chris Rodriguez

  Eagles Injury 🚑: TE Grant Calcaterra (head) / DT Milton Williams (shoulder) / DT Jalen Carter (back)   

  Commanders Injury 🚑: WR Curtis Samuel (toe) / C Ricky Stromberg (knee)

            

Jaguars (20) at Steelers (10) 

  • Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 23% / 13 - 20%
  • 35 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 24-of-32 for 292 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBTravis Etienne87.7%2262.9%613-70-124-79-013.0%-2.2%
RBTank Bigsby9.2%12.9%0 03-9-01.1%0.0%
RBD'Ernest Johnson4.6%     2-8-01.1%0.2%
TEEvan Engram78.5%2982.9%103610-88-0 22.7%11.9%
TELuke Farrell47.7%1131.4%151-5-0 1.9%0.5%
TEBrenton Strange44.6%1028.6%0 0 2.2%2.1%
WRCalvin Ridley84.6%3188.6%101306-83-0 21.6%40.8%
WRChristian Kirk63.1%2880.0%5474-46-0 22.3%25.7%
WRTim Jones33.8%925.7%0 0 2.2%1.9%
WRJamal Agnew27.7%1234.3%0 0 4.5%5.6%
  • Four guys accounted for all but one of Jacksonville's 32 targets.
  • WRs Tim Jones and Jamal Agnew split the No. 3 role with Zay Jones (knee) inactive again.
  • RB Travis Etienne leads the league in carries (151) and touches (178).

     

  • Steelers Personnel: 11 - 86% / 12 - 5%
  • 46 DBs — 10.0 aDOT — 25-of-43 for 211 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBNajee Harris50.0%1430.4%595-42-07-13-07.7%1.6%
RBJaylen Warren50.0%1941.3%534-19-05-19-014.4%-2.4%
TEConnor Heyward71.9%3678.3%6235-24-0 8.6%7.8%
TERodney Williams18.8%613.0%270-0-0 0.9%0.4%
TEDarnell Washington15.6%24.3%0 0 1.4%0.2%
WRGeorge Pickens92.2%4495.7%51021-22-1 23.9%41.6%
WRDiontae Johnson90.6%4495.7%141928-85-0 11.7%18.6%
WRAllen Robinson70.3%3167.4%1320-0-0 12.6%11.8%
WRCalvin Austin25.0%1123.9%282-19-02-10-010.8%15.1%

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Diontae Johnson

Stock ⬇️:   WR Jamal Agnew

  Steelers Injury 🚑: QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) / S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)

         

Browns (20) at Seahawks (24) 

  • Browns Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 4%
  • 35 DBs — 8.0 aDOT — 16-of-32 for 257 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBKareem Hunt36.0%925.7%1-31-12-014-55-13.4%-1.1%
RBPierre Strong32.0%822.9%1-71-41-010-41-00.9%-0.1%
RBJerome Ford30.7%1131.4%2-11-2-09-37-09.1%2.1%
TEDavid Njoku77.3%2777.1%8594-77-1 16.8%9.2%
TEHarrison Bryant32.0%411.4%1180-0-0 3.4%1.7%
TEJordan Akins12.0%411.4%141-6-0 3.0%1.3%
WRDonovan Peoples-Jones82.7%2880.0%0 0 7.8%10.1%
WRElijah Moore81.3%3188.6%5632-30-0 20.7%20.0%
WRAmari Cooper80.0%3085.7%111096-89-0 25.0%41.9%
WRMarquise Goodwin12.0%514.3%0 01--5-03.9%10.7%
  • RBs Kareem Hunt, Pierre Strong and Jerome Ford all handled snap shares in the 30s and got double-digit touches.
    • Ford was leading the way before his minor high-ankle sprain the week before.
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones ran 28 routes without seeing a target in his last game with the Browns.
    • Third-round pick Cedric Tillman hasn't seen the field much but could get a lot more playing time with DPJ gone.

     

  • Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 20%
  • 38 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 23-of-37 for 254 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 1 sack
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBZach Charbonnet56.4%2155.3%2-42-11-05-53-05.0%-1.0%
RBKenneth Walker43.6%1128.9%2121-4-08-66-08.3%-0.9%
TENoah Fant60.0%1847.4%3132-32-0 7.3%7.3%
TEWill Dissly40.0%923.7%0 0 2.8%0.6%
TEColby Parkinson32.7%1128.9%0 0 7.8%7.7%
WRTyler Lockett83.6%3592.1%9948-81-1 22.5%32.8%
WRDK Metcalf78.2%3386.8%141675-67-0 21.1%36.0%
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba65.5%2565.8%433-36-1 16.5%9.5%
WRJake Bobo30.9%1026.3%262-23-01-3-16.0%7.4%

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Zach Charbonnet

Stock ⬇️:   RB Kenneth Walker

         

Bengals (31) at 49ers (17) 

  • Bengals Personnel: 11 - 81% / 12 - 5%
  • 35 DBs — 6.1 aDOT — 28-of-32 for 283 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBJoe Mixon74.2%2057.1%303-23-016-87-19.4%-3.3%
RBTrayveon Williams17.7%514.3%0 02-6-02.4%-1.4%
RBChris Evans6.5%38.6%0 0 0.4%-0.1%
TEIrv Smith58.1%2571.4%434-25-0 5.9%4.2%
TEDrew Sample38.7%617.1%1-20-0-0 1.6%-0.5%
TEMitchell Wilcox14.5%00.0%    1.6%0.7%
WRJa'Marr Chase88.7%3394.3%127710-100-12--8-033.5%41.1%
WRTyler Boyd85.5%3291.4%3393-40-11-6-017.3%16.7%
WRTee Higgins66.1%2982.9%6645-69-0 16.5%30.8%
WRTrenton Irwin27.4%720.0%252-24-0 5.1%7.1%
WRAndrei Iosivas16.1%38.6%171-2-1 1.6%2.5%
  • Tee Higgins played only 66% of snaps but still had 83% route share. Progress, kind of.

     

  • 49ers Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 7% / 21 - 36% / 22  - 10%
  • 33 DBs — 9.1 aDOT — 22-of-31 for 365 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 2 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBChristian McCaffrey96.4%3193.9%7246-64-112-54-117.2%2.0%
FBKyle Juszczyk39.3%927.3%0 02-0-02.8%0.7%
RBElijah Mitchell10.7%13.0%130-0-03-2-02.3%-1.0%
TEGeorge Kittle92.9%2987.9%111029-149-0 20.0%22.7%
TECharlie Woerner17.9%26.1%0 0 0.0% 
TERoss Dwelley7.1%39.1%0 0 0.9%1.2%
WRBrandon Aiyuk91.1%2987.9%91475-109-0 24.2%42.4%
WRJauan Jennings83.9%2884.8%0 0 9.8%12.6%
WRRay-Ray McCloud50.0%2266.7%2-52-43-0 4.7%2.7%
WRRonnie Bell8.9%412.1%0 0 1.9%1.5%
  • WR Jauan Jennings wasn't targeted despite handling 85% route share and 84% snap share with Deebo Samuel (shoulder) inactive again.
    • Samuel should be back after a much-needed Week 9 bye.
  • TE George Kittle tied Brandon Aiyuk for the team target lead and had his second huge game of the year (the other being a three-TD effort).
  • RB Christian McCaffrey took 96% of snaps and added two more TDs to his total.
  • QB Brock Purdy threw for a career-high 365 yards five days after being diagnosed with a concussion, but he also was picked off twice.

    

Stock ⬆️:   QB Joe Burrow

Stock ⬇️:   WR Jauan Jennings

         

Chiefs (9) at Broncos (24) 

  • Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 39%
  • 41 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 24-of-38 for 241 yards — 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBIsiah Pacheco54.4%1843.9%4-83--3-08-40-09.1%-3.0%
RBJerick McKinnon40.4%1639.0%241-11-02--2-07.1%0.0%
RBClyde Edwards-Helaire3.5%12.4%0 01-4-02.4%-1.5%
TETravis Kelce84.2%3687.8%9536-58-0 22.9%23.4%
TENoah Gray49.1%1639.0%3302-25-0 7.1%7.7%
TEBlake Bell5.3%12.4%1-20-0-0 1.7%0.8%
WRRashee Rice61.4%2561.0%5164-56-0 13.1%11.0%
WRSkyy Moore56.1%2048.8%3471-8-0 9.1%13.3%
WRMarquez Valdes-Scantling56.1%2458.5%4742-27-0 7.1%16.9%
WRJustin Watson36.8%1843.9%3642-42-0 6.7%21.8%
WRMecole Hardman33.3%1434.1%2-102-13-01-3-0  
WRKadarius Toney19.3%819.5%141-4-01--3-09.1%3.5%
  • WR Rashee Rice got 61% route and snap shares and was the only Chief besides TE Travis Kelce with more than four targets (five).
  • Patrick Mahomes was sick over the weekend and not at his best Sunday. The Chiefs turned the ball over five times, including two Mahomes INTs and a lost fumble.
  • Isiah Pacheco's workload slumped a bit in negative game script, but he still got more snaps than Jerick McKinnon, which wouldn't have been the case in this type of contest last year.

     

  • Broncos Personnel: 11 - 43% / 12 - 26%
  • 25 DBs — 7.1 aDOT — 12-of-19 for 114 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 6 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBJavonte Williams66.2%728.0%3-163-13-127-85-010.4%-2.8%
RBSamaje Perine23.1%832.0%3-72-16-01-5-012.3%-0.3%
RBJaleel McLaughlin10.8%28.0%2-122-6-04-33-06.6%-3.3%
FBMichael Burton15.4%00.0%    0.5%0.2%
TEAdam Trautman81.5%1872.0%0 0 8.5%7.5%
TEChris Manhertz60.0%312.0%0 0 1.4%1.1%
TENate Adkins6.2%14.0%0 0 2.4%-0.3%
WRCourtland Sutton76.9%2496.0%3362-29-1 21.7%32.7%
WRJerry Jeudy56.9%2080.0%61282-50-1 18.9%32.5%
WRMarvin Mims40.0%1040.0%1-31-0-0 6.6%17.1%
WRLil'Jordan Humphrey30.8%1040.0%0 0 2.4%3.0%
  • RB Javonte Williams had season highs for snap share (66%) and carries (27), plus he scored a rushing TD.
    • That's two weeks in a row for Williams with a new high for snap share and carries.
  • WRs Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy both scored touchdowns, and neither was traded.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Javonte Williams

Stock ⬇️:   RB Jaleel McLaughlin

  Chiefs Injury 🚑: LB Willie Gay (tailbone)

         

Ravens (31) at Cardinals (24) 

  • Ravens Personnel: 11 - 33% / 12 - 10% / 21 - 38%
  • 31 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 18-of-27 for 157 yards — 1 TD, 0 INTs, 4 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBGus Edwards56.7%1238.7%262-14-019-80-33.1%0.1%
RBJustice Hill43.3%1548.4%4-54-40-04-15-06.7%-2.5%
TEMark Andrews75.0%2890.3%5324-40-1 20.2%20.6%
FBPatrick Ricard56.7%929.0%0 0 1.8%0.6%
TECharlie Kolar23.3%      0.4%0.6%
TEIsaiah Likely10.0%412.9%1101-10-0 2.2%2.2%
WRZay Flowers75.0%2993.5%7375-19-0 27.4%27.2%
WRRashod Bateman63.3%2064.5%2352-34-01-18-09.0%13.1%
WROdell Beckham55.0%2064.5%4460-0-0 11.7%16.5%
WRNelson Agholor38.3%1445.2%1120-0-0 9.9%16.4%

     

  • Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 21%
  • 39 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 25-of-37 for 208 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 2  sacks
 Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
Emari Demercado56.3%1128.2%1-31-1-020-78-06.2%1.0%
Keaontay Ingram36.6%1948.7%131-7-02-9-01.6%-0.3%
Damien Williams4.2%12.6%101-4-02-5-00.8%0.0%
Trey McBride83.1%3589.7%1411110-95-1 13.6%12.0%
Geoff Swaim36.6%512.8%0 0 1.6%0.6%
Elijah Higgins15.5%37.7%0 0 0.4%0.0%
Marquise Brown94.4%3589.7%9486-33-1 26.8%41.0%
Michael Wilson87.3%3384.6%6724-58-0 12.5%21.4%
Rondale Moore69.0%3384.6%3162-10-02-11-012.1%3.5%
Zach Pascal14.1%512.8%1280-0-0 3.5%4.1%
  • RB Emari Demercado got 56% of snaps and a much larger share of the RB touches (21 of 27).
    • RB Keaontay Ingram played a decent amount and ran eight more routes but got only two carries. Kind of weird, considering a few weeks ago the Cardinals were using Ingram as the main runner and Demercardo as the passing-down guy.
  • TE Trey McBride got 83% of snaps and 90% of routes on his way to 10-95-1 on 14 targets. A lot of it was in quasi-garbage time, and with a QB no longer on the team. But it's still the type of volume that demands attention (and waiver bids).

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Emari Demercado + TE Trey McBride

Stock ⬇️:   RB Justice Hill

  Cardinals Injury 🚑: RB Damien Williams (foot)

         

Bears (13) at Chargers (10) 

  • Bears Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 13%
  • 38 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 25-of-37 for 232 yards — 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 1 sack
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBRoschon Johnson36.5%1231.6%4-113-10-06-21-06.9%-0.9%
RBD'Onta Foreman30.2%718.4%2-21-2-09-34-04.8%-0.8%
RBDarrynton Evans27.0%821.1%4-33-22-04-18-13.5%-1.3%
FBKhari Blasingame19.0%37.9%130-0-0 1.7%0.4%
TECole Kmet82.5%3078.9%105110-79-0 18.2%15.2%
TEMarcedes Lewis25.4%25.3%0 0 0.9%0.1%
TERobert Tonyan20.6%718.4%131-8-0 3.5%2.3%
WRDJ Moore90.5%38100.0%6484-55-0 24.7%40.5%
WRDarnell Mooney87.3%3694.7%4801-41-01-3-012.1%20.7%
WRTyler Scott60.3%2565.8%3541-11-0 6.5%10.1%
WRTrent Taylor15.9%37.9%0 01--2-00.4%0.3%
WRVelus Jones3.2%25.3%2471-4-0 1.7%2.8%

     

  • Chargers Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 28%
  • 40 DBs — 4.9 aDOT — 31-of-40 for 298 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 0 sacks
  Sn%RtRt%TgtAYReceivingRushingTS SZNAY SZN
RBAustin Ekeler69.2%2460.0%8-217-94-115-29-08.5%-1.3%
RBJoshua Kelley20.0%512.5%0 06-21-02.0%0.7%
RBIsaiah Spiller10.8%37.5%101-5-03-3-01.2%-0.1%
TEDonald Parham61.5%2050.0%5154-43-1 7.7%7.2%
TEStone Smartt56.9%1947.5%0 0 1.2%1.8%
TETre' McKitty23.1%25.0%0 0 0.0% 
WRKeenan Allen78.5%3997.5%101118-69-0 30.1%35.7%
WRQuentin Johnston69.2%2767.5%6515-50-0 8.5%12.8%
WRJoshua Palmer66.2%3280.0%4213-24-0 15.9%24.4%
WRSimi Fehoko24.6%820.0%2181-9-1 0.8%0.9%
WRDerius Davis13.8%512.5%2-82-4-0 3.3%-0.8%
  • WR Joshua Palmer played through a knee injury, then briefly left the game, but he still ended up handling 80% route share.
  • WR Quentin Johnston finally made some noise but was still only the No. 3 WR.
  • TE Donald Parham got a season-high 62% of snaps and 50% of routes, and scored another TD. Gerald Everett (quad) was inactive.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Quentin Johnston

Stock ⬇️:   RB D'Onta Foreman

  Bears Injury 🚑: LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee)   

         

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
RW Tutorials: NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer
RW Tutorials: NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer
NFL Staff Picks: Week 9
NFL Staff Picks: Week 9
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 9 Deep Dive
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 9 Deep Dive
Survivor: Week 9 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 9 Strategy & Picks