Ifeatu Melifonwu

Ifeatu Melifonwu News: Moving on to Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Melifonwu (hamstring) is in line to sign a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Melifonwu will likely handle a starting role in the Dolphins' secondary, with both Jevon Holland (signing with Giants) and Jordan Poyer (set for free agency) in line to depart the team this offseason. An ankle injury forced the 2021 third-round pick to delay his 2024 debut until Week 16, but once available he handled a starting role in Detroit's secondary until a hamstring issue knocked him out of the NFC Championship Game. Melifonwu figures to be ready for the start of Miami's offseason activities, though.

Ifeatu Melifonwu
Miami Dolphins
