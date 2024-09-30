NFL Expert Picks: Week 4 Monday Night Football Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions : Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 4

The Seattle Seahawks (3-0) visit the Detroit Lions (2-1) for Week 4 Monday Night Football. The Seahawks are off to a surprising 3-0 start while the Lions enter the game dealing with some key injuries that could impact the outcome of the game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds for Week 4

Seahawks +4.5 (FanDuel -115) / Lions -3.5 (Bet365 -110)

Seahawks ML (FanDuel +176) / Lions ML (Bet365 -200)

Total OVER 47 (Caesars -110) / UNDER 47 (Caesars -110)

The majority of the bets (66%) and handle (73%) have come in on the Lions, making them a slight public play (80% is the threshold). The total reflects "public" money on the UNDER at 60% of total bets, but 70% of the handle. There is a 10% percent difference on the UNDER for bets versus handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, as the Lions have received 74% of the bets, and 80% of the handle.

Key Injuries

Seahawks - OT George Fant (Out), DE Leonard Williams (Out), DE Byron Murphy (Q), LB Jerome Baker (Q), OT Abraham Lucas (Out). TE Sam LaPorta (Q), LB Boye Mafe (Out), LB Uchenna Nwosu (Out)

Lions - C Frank Ragnow (Out), CB Brian Branch (D), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Out)

Seahawks vs. Lions Betting Picks

The Seahawks have faced Bo Nix, Jacoby Brissett, and Skylar Thompson, makiing it hard to gauge the quality of their 3-0 record. Both teams have strong units on defense (Lions Run Defense and Seahawks Pass Defense).

I have had a difficult time figuring out which side to take and I do not want to lay more than a field goal. The injuries on both sides make this a hard game to handicap, but I think both defenses are legit and will show up tonight. That has mean leaning towards the UNDER.

Seahawks vs. Lions Best Bet: Under 47 (Caesars)

Seahawks vs. Lions Prediction

The injury to Ragnow is huge as he is one of the best offensive lineman in football. But the Seahawks have their share of injuries as well. The key for me is who each team has played as the Seahawks have faced the Broncos (home), Patriots (road), and Dolphins (home). Rookie QB, worst QB, and backup QB. Meanwhile the Lions have faced the Rams (healthy), Bucs, and Cardinals.

The Lions should be 3-0 as they vastly outplayed the Bucs at home but gave away the game. If the Lions were 3-0, I think you would be looking at -4.5 or -5.0 if not higher but the Ragnow injury is huge. I have a final score of 23-20 in favor of Detroit.