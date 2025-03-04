Fantasy Football
Ja'Quan McMillian headshot

Ja'Quan McMillian News: Tendered by Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

McMillian was tendered by Broncos on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

McMillian will stay in Denver for another year, earning $1.03 million after entering the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent. The cornerback tallied 81 total tackles (61 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding 10 passes defensed, two of which were interceptions, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown over 17 regular-season games.

